ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘An Evening of May Miller’ at Fells Point Corner Theatre

“We create only from familiar elements, the possibilities of which are enhanced by imagination.”. – May Miller, “The Creative Urge,” Journal of National Association of College Women 1936. A prolific author during the 1920s and ‘30s, May Miller (Sullivan) was both versatile and prolific. If her name is...
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

Hersheypark removing classic family ride for 2023 season

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A classic family ride that has been at Hersheypark since 1997 is being removed for the upcoming operating season. The Whip, which was located in the Midway America section of the park, is being removed for the 2023 season. Hersheypark confirmed this in a tweet regarding the removal of the ride.
HERSHEY, PA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Md.’s J.O. Spice, Featured on Dirty Jobs, Sees Nationwide Sales Spike

The long-running Discovery Channel show Dirty Jobs, which started back in 2003, has covered just about every trade industry you could think of. Its host, Baltimore County, Md. native Mike Rowe, shadows skilled workers to get a taste of the difficult, often messy, jobs they do. It’s entertaining to watch the self-deprecating Rowe struggle at times, but it also helps viewers to appreciate the work that consumers often take for granted.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

$100,000 Scratch-Off Win Gives Bowie Man Third Big Score

BOWIE, Md. – He’s won big twice before, so a player from Bowie kept it low key when claiming a $100,000 scratch-off prize on Jan. 27 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Still, the prize was double the amount of his previous best win, a $50,000 score that came in January 2019. His biggest prize before that totaled $30,000.
BOWIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three Baltimore restaurants nominated for one of highest honors in food industry

BALTIMORE - Three restaurants in the Charm City are up for one of the highest honors in the food industry. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's awards, naming Charleston, Ekiben and foraged. as contenders.Charleston is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospital, one of the ten national categories. Steve Chu, co-owner of Ekiben, and Chris Amendola, head chef and owner of foraged, are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.A James Beard award nomination may not be new for Charleston, a longtime fine dining gem in Harbor East, but executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf said they're just as excited as the...
BALTIMORE, MD
delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

2 Little Italy restaurants coming back under new management

A longtime Little Italy resident is attempting to "reinvigorate" two Italian restaurants on South High Street that closed following the COVID-19 pandemic. Benjamin Sudano Jr., the owner of Sudano's Produce in Hanover, has purchased Aldo's Ristorante and obtained the liquor license for Germano's Piattini at a liquor board hearing Thursday.
HANOVER, MD
baltimoresnap.com

The Oregon Grille Grand Re-Opening Party

The new-and-improved Oregon Grille was filled to the brim with excited patrons – eager to be among the first to check out the classic Hunt Valley eatery after it was closed for 10 months of renovation work. Atlas Restaurant Group partners Alex Smith and Eric Smith – along with interior designer Patrick Sutton – happily played host, as guests explored the restaurant’s rooms and enjoyed a little food and drink.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Thrillist

Great Wolf Lodge Is About to Open Its Biggest Water Park Ever

Listen, family travel doesn't have to be stressful. From nudging you toward embracing your inner child to building lasting memories with family members, there are a lot of benefits to hitting the road with your loved ones. One of the key factors to a successful family trip, though, is picking the right destination.
PERRYVILLE, MD
southbmore.com

Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore

A friend of mine with parents born in the Caribbean told me about Sweet Home Jamaica in Brooklyn a couple years ago. I finally made a visit in recent weeks, and should not have waited so long to stop by. It was outstanding. I got the jerk chicken lunch special...
BALTIMORE, MD
firststateupdate.com

First Hundred Customers To Receive Gift Card At Milford Aldi Grand Opening

ALDI is coming to Milford with food and more that the whole family will love, all at great prices. More than 1,000 new ALDI stores have opened throughout America over the past decade, and customers nationwide have become loyal fans of the company’s fast and affordable shopping experience. The...
MILFORD, DE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
cruiseindustrynews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Adds More Baltimore Departures for 2023

Norwegian Cruise Line is adding more departures out of Baltimore in 2023. After deploying the Norwegian Sky at the homeport for a short fall program, the cruise line is also sending the Norwegian Sun to the Maryland homeport. Complementing the offer of its sister ship, the 2001-built vessel is set...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

$50,000 scratch-off ticket sold in Walkersville

WALKERSVILLE, MD – A Carroll County woman has won $50,000 after hitting the jackpot on a lottery scratch-off ticket. The ticket was purchased at Safeway in Walkersville. “I usually scratch the whole ticket, but I decided to just scratch the prize check box while I was in the store to see if it was a winner,” said the 69-year-old mother of two. “I knew the prize was more than $600 once I saw the message on the scanner to take the ticket to the Lottery.” When she got to her car, she finished scratching the rest of the instant ticket The post $50,000 scratch-off ticket sold in Walkersville appeared first on Shore News Network.
WALKERSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy