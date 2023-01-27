WALKERSVILLE, MD – A Carroll County woman has won $50,000 after hitting the jackpot on a lottery scratch-off ticket. The ticket was purchased at Safeway in Walkersville. “I usually scratch the whole ticket, but I decided to just scratch the prize check box while I was in the store to see if it was a winner,” said the 69-year-old mother of two. “I knew the prize was more than $600 once I saw the message on the scanner to take the ticket to the Lottery.” When she got to her car, she finished scratching the rest of the instant ticket The post $50,000 scratch-off ticket sold in Walkersville appeared first on Shore News Network.

