Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of DelawareEden ReportsNewark, DE
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itselfRoger MarshElkton, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Related
mdtheatreguide.com
Theatre Review: ‘An Evening of May Miller’ at Fells Point Corner Theatre
“We create only from familiar elements, the possibilities of which are enhanced by imagination.”. – May Miller, “The Creative Urge,” Journal of National Association of College Women 1936. A prolific author during the 1920s and ‘30s, May Miller (Sullivan) was both versatile and prolific. If her name is...
WTOP
Rams Head in Annapolis welcomes Hall of Famer of Moody Blues, McCartney’s Wings
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. He cofounded two iconic bands with The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney’s Wings. Next week, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Denny Laine plays an intimate solo acoustic concert at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sunday, Feb. 5.
abc27.com
Hersheypark removing classic family ride for 2023 season
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A classic family ride that has been at Hersheypark since 1997 is being removed for the upcoming operating season. The Whip, which was located in the Midway America section of the park, is being removed for the 2023 season. Hersheypark confirmed this in a tweet regarding the removal of the ride.
Md.’s J.O. Spice, Featured on Dirty Jobs, Sees Nationwide Sales Spike
The long-running Discovery Channel show Dirty Jobs, which started back in 2003, has covered just about every trade industry you could think of. Its host, Baltimore County, Md. native Mike Rowe, shadows skilled workers to get a taste of the difficult, often messy, jobs they do. It’s entertaining to watch the self-deprecating Rowe struggle at times, but it also helps viewers to appreciate the work that consumers often take for granted.
Bay Net
$100,000 Scratch-Off Win Gives Bowie Man Third Big Score
BOWIE, Md. – He’s won big twice before, so a player from Bowie kept it low key when claiming a $100,000 scratch-off prize on Jan. 27 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Still, the prize was double the amount of his previous best win, a $50,000 score that came in January 2019. His biggest prize before that totaled $30,000.
Three Baltimore restaurants nominated for one of highest honors in food industry
BALTIMORE - Three restaurants in the Charm City are up for one of the highest honors in the food industry. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's awards, naming Charleston, Ekiben and foraged. as contenders.Charleston is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospital, one of the ten national categories. Steve Chu, co-owner of Ekiben, and Chris Amendola, head chef and owner of foraged, are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.A James Beard award nomination may not be new for Charleston, a longtime fine dining gem in Harbor East, but executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf said they're just as excited as the...
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31
Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
Wbaltv.com
2 Little Italy restaurants coming back under new management
A longtime Little Italy resident is attempting to "reinvigorate" two Italian restaurants on South High Street that closed following the COVID-19 pandemic. Benjamin Sudano Jr., the owner of Sudano's Produce in Hanover, has purchased Aldo's Ristorante and obtained the liquor license for Germano's Piattini at a liquor board hearing Thursday.
baltimoresnap.com
The Oregon Grille Grand Re-Opening Party
The new-and-improved Oregon Grille was filled to the brim with excited patrons – eager to be among the first to check out the classic Hunt Valley eatery after it was closed for 10 months of renovation work. Atlas Restaurant Group partners Alex Smith and Eric Smith – along with interior designer Patrick Sutton – happily played host, as guests explored the restaurant’s rooms and enjoyed a little food and drink.
Criticism Of Philadelphia Flags At Half Staff For DJ Jerry Blavat
I want to rise in support of the late Philadelphia and New Jersey DJ Jerry Blavat. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made a decision to order all City of Philadelphia flags to be flown at half staff, through Saturday, January 28, 2023. Social media has been both kind and cruel about...
Thrillist
Great Wolf Lodge Is About to Open Its Biggest Water Park Ever
Listen, family travel doesn't have to be stressful. From nudging you toward embracing your inner child to building lasting memories with family members, there are a lot of benefits to hitting the road with your loved ones. One of the key factors to a successful family trip, though, is picking the right destination.
southbmore.com
Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore
A friend of mine with parents born in the Caribbean told me about Sweet Home Jamaica in Brooklyn a couple years ago. I finally made a visit in recent weeks, and should not have waited so long to stop by. It was outstanding. I got the jerk chicken lunch special...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Delaware is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
firststateupdate.com
First Hundred Customers To Receive Gift Card At Milford Aldi Grand Opening
ALDI is coming to Milford with food and more that the whole family will love, all at great prices. More than 1,000 new ALDI stores have opened throughout America over the past decade, and customers nationwide have become loyal fans of the company’s fast and affordable shopping experience. The...
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
cruiseindustrynews.com
Norwegian Cruise Line Adds More Baltimore Departures for 2023
Norwegian Cruise Line is adding more departures out of Baltimore in 2023. After deploying the Norwegian Sky at the homeport for a short fall program, the cruise line is also sending the Norwegian Sun to the Maryland homeport. Complementing the offer of its sister ship, the 2001-built vessel is set...
$50,000 scratch-off ticket sold in Walkersville
WALKERSVILLE, MD – A Carroll County woman has won $50,000 after hitting the jackpot on a lottery scratch-off ticket. The ticket was purchased at Safeway in Walkersville. “I usually scratch the whole ticket, but I decided to just scratch the prize check box while I was in the store to see if it was a winner,” said the 69-year-old mother of two. “I knew the prize was more than $600 once I saw the message on the scanner to take the ticket to the Lottery.” When she got to her car, she finished scratching the rest of the instant ticket The post $50,000 scratch-off ticket sold in Walkersville appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0