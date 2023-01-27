ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

NC mother charged after 3 children killed in December house fire, warrants show

By Emily Mikkelsen
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7Ebl_0kTdBOZY00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The mother of three children who died in a fire is being charged with felony child abuse.

Warrants show that Brandy Sturdivant, 28, of Greensboro, has been charged with three counts of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

‘Just devastating’; 3 children under age 5 dead after fire on Grimsley St. in Greensboro, officials say

The warrant states that Sturdivant left three of her children, a four-year-old and two one-year-old twins, alone at the home on Grimsley Street before it caught on fire on Dec 12 .

The Greensboro Fire Department was called to the home just off of West Gate City Boulevard. They were informed en route that there might be three children trapped in the home.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Firefighters found the children in a bedroom of the single-story house, and crews pulled them out through the bedroom window, but they died at the scene.

“This is devasting. This is devasting to the Fire Department, devastating to the community and this family,” Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said at the time of the fire. “We would remind our viewers, please make sure, especially around the holiday season, make sure you have a working smoke alarm.”

Sturdivant’s bond is $150,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 17

26-year-old North Carolina man shot, killed, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon. At around 3:56 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found Kalup Maynard, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

4 dead, several injured after spate of NC shootings

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
KING, NC
CBS 17

Man wanted by SC county authorities for murder of NC man

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted by Dillon County authorities for murder and attempted murder, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Markaus Devaugh Davis is wanted following a shooting that occurred Saturday on Sandy Acres Drive in Dillon County, the sheriff’s office said. Joe David Pittman, Jr., 37, of Thomasville, North […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
CBS 17

CBS 17

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy