Read full article on original website
Related
wspa.com
Help Wanted! Greenville CO needs hundreds of mentors for youth
Help Wanted! Greenville CO needs hundreds of mentors for youth. Help Wanted! Greenville CO needs hundreds of mentors …. Help Wanted! Greenville CO needs hundreds of mentors for youth. Pet of the Week: Lucky. 2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation …. 2 found dead in Greenville Co. home,...
wspa.com
Upstate restaurant owner dies in house fire
Upstate restaurant owner dies in house fire in Pickens Co. Upstate restaurant owner dies in house fire in Pickens Co. 2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation …. 2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation underway. Help wanted: Greenville CO. needs hundreds of mentors …. Help wanted: Greenville...
wspa.com
Goodwill celebrates 50 years with mural in Greenville Co.
Goodwill celebrates 50 years with mural in Greenville Co. Goodwill celebrates 50 years with mural in Greenville …. Goodwill celebrates 50 years with mural in Greenville Co. 2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation …. 2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation underway. Help wanted: Greenville CO. needs...
WYFF4.com
Deputies searching for missing Upstate 12-year-old
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old. According to a Facebook post, Hailey Mechelle Taylor left her home, on Cardinal Drive, at around 5:30 Sunday afternoon. Deputies said she was last seen wearing olive green jogger pants, a light blue long-sleeve...
WLOS.com
'It's a miracle:' Woman shares story of survival and resilience thanks to local program
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Asheville woman calls a new option helping women and children escape homelessness "a miracle." Jennifer is a domestic violence survivor and she was homeless in Asheville for eight months. One cold, "Code Purple" night, she checked into ABCCM's Transformation Village looking for a warm, safe place to rest. During Code Purple nights, when temperatures are forecasted to drop below freezing, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation underway
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Greenville County home Monday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, communications received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. after a relative found them deceased at a home in the 200 block of Bergen Lane in Simpsonville. Deputies […]
WLOS.com
Building where seniors receive nutrition, other services to close temporarily
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sammy Williams Senior Center, operated by the Council on Aging of Henderson County and owned by the Hendersonville Housing Authority, has closed temporarily while testing is conducted due to a suspicion of possible mold. Staff and volunteers at the center notified its members Friday,...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Officials: Multiple unexplained deaths at West Greenville home
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office say they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville. The Coroner’s Office says there are now multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call in regards to several people...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing man
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who reportedly has a heart condition and was last seen on Thursday morning. According to deputies, 51-year-old William Scott Bruce was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 leaving his home on Adger Street in a black 2000 Infiniti G20 with the SC TAG: PXN-210.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
FOX Carolina
‘Finding the light’: Upstate woman living with Seasonal Affective Disorder
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lack of sunlight this time of the year leads to many not feeling like themselves and struggling to just be. It’s a condition known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD),. Karen Culbertson, a Greer resident, has been diagnosed with SAD. She said when the...
FOX Carolina
Multiple found dead inside Upstate home
Body camera video from a SLED special agent during a search of the gun room on the Moselle Road property owned by the Murdaugh family. SLED agent: Paul's friend had 5 missed calls from Alex Murdaugh after homicides. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. SLED senior special agent Jeff Croft testifies...
Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 3:19 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders saw the fire going through the roof. Crews worked hard battling the wind-driven attic fire. The cause of the fire is […]
WYFF4.com
Greenville ice cream shop closing after series of struggles, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville ice cream shop that was once called one of the best in America has closed its business at a Greenville County shopping mall. Molly & Myles Ice Cream, on North Pleasantburg Drive in the Cherrydale Point shopping mall, opened in 2018, its owner Nicole O'Brien told WYFF4.com.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FOX Carolina
Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
golaurens.com
Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia
Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect with a criminal history. Deputies say Antwon McCoy is wanted for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor in Anderson County. Officials say he is also wanted for failing to register as a...
First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department
Everyone has a different path to becoming a first responder. Officer Ana Salazar's started when she was seven years old.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
Comments / 0