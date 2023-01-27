ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wspa.com

Help Wanted! Greenville CO needs hundreds of mentors for youth

Help Wanted! Greenville CO needs hundreds of mentors for youth. Help Wanted! Greenville CO needs hundreds of mentors …. Help Wanted! Greenville CO needs hundreds of mentors for youth. Pet of the Week: Lucky. 2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation …. 2 found dead in Greenville Co. home,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Upstate restaurant owner dies in house fire

Upstate restaurant owner dies in house fire in Pickens Co. Upstate restaurant owner dies in house fire in Pickens Co. 2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation …. 2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation underway. Help wanted: Greenville CO. needs hundreds of mentors …. Help wanted: Greenville...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Goodwill celebrates 50 years with mural in Greenville Co.

Goodwill celebrates 50 years with mural in Greenville Co. Goodwill celebrates 50 years with mural in Greenville …. Goodwill celebrates 50 years with mural in Greenville Co. 2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation …. 2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation underway. Help wanted: Greenville CO. needs...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Deputies searching for missing Upstate 12-year-old

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old. According to a Facebook post, Hailey Mechelle Taylor left her home, on Cardinal Drive, at around 5:30 Sunday afternoon. Deputies said she was last seen wearing olive green jogger pants, a light blue long-sleeve...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

'It's a miracle:' Woman shares story of survival and resilience thanks to local program

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Asheville woman calls a new option helping women and children escape homelessness "a miracle." Jennifer is a domestic violence survivor and she was homeless in Asheville for eight months. One cold, "Code Purple" night, she checked into ABCCM's Transformation Village looking for a warm, safe place to rest. During Code Purple nights, when temperatures are forecasted to drop below freezing, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

2 found dead in Greenville Co. home, investigation underway

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Greenville County home Monday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, communications received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. after a relative found them deceased at a home in the 200 block of Bergen Lane in Simpsonville. Deputies […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who reportedly has a heart condition and was last seen on Thursday morning. According to deputies, 51-year-old William Scott Bruce was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 leaving his home on Adger Street in a black 2000 Infiniti G20 with the SC TAG: PXN-210.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Multiple found dead inside Upstate home

Body camera video from a SLED special agent during a search of the gun room on the Moselle Road property owned by the Murdaugh family. SLED agent: Paul's friend had 5 missed calls from Alex Murdaugh after homicides. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. SLED senior special agent Jeff Croft testifies...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The North Spartanburg Fire Department said crews responded to the fire around 3:19 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders saw the fire going through the roof. Crews worked hard battling the wind-driven attic fire. The cause of the fire is […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
GREER, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia

Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect with a criminal history. Deputies say Antwon McCoy is wanted for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor in Anderson County. Officials say he is also wanted for failing to register as a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy