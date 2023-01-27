Read full article on original website
WTA Lyon Open Results
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):. Mayar Sherif (6), Egypt, def. Ana Konjuh, Croatia, 6-2, 3-2, ret. Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-1, 7-6 (3). Anastasia Potapova (5), Russia, def. Marina Bassols Ribera, Spain, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
WTA Race Standings
2. Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend, United States, 600. 3. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 580. 4. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 545. 5. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, 530. 6. Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, 525. 7. Zhaoxuan Yang, China,...
Valencia sacks coach Gennaro Gattuso for poor results
MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Valencia sacked coach Gennaro Gattuso on Monday following the team's poor results. Valencia said in a statement it reached a mutual agreement with Gattuso to end their contract. The announcement came after a 1-0 loss at Valladolid in the Spanish league on Sunday. The...
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing at least 27 people and wounding as many as 147 worshippers, officials said. Most of the casualties were policemen and police officers as the targeted mosque is located within...
