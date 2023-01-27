Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Snowpiercer,’ ‘Minx,’ ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ and Other Abrupt Cancellations Signal TV’s Latest ‘Reset Moment’
The promise of an unlimited future for television content has run into the economic realities of a business driven by unpredictable market forces. A recent shift in strategy for the largest producers of content has become apparent in recent weeks: Major networks and streamers have reversed course and canceled previously ordered or renewed series — and even halted plans to launch already produced programs. Every outlet scraps a series or two from time to time. But the past 12 months have seen an unprecedented number of about-face decisions on greenlights and renewals.
SFGate
Marc Maron Slams Academy for Investigating ‘To Leslie’ Co-Star Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar Nom: They’re Driven by ‘Corporate Interest and Paranoia’
Marc Maron is standing up for his “To Leslie” co-star Andrea Riseborough, whose nomination for best actress at the upcoming Oscars has ignited a wave of controversy. Riseborough made the cut over presumed contenders such as Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) and Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) following an unorthodox Oscar campaign started by Mary McCormick, who emailed actors and encouraged them to post raves for Riseborough on social media. Edward Norton, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron and more high-profile celebrities either posted in support of Riseborough and/or held screenings for the film to help get the word out.
SFGate
Robby Müller Award Recipient Hélène Louvart Says Working With Olivia Colman Made Her Job ‘Easier’
The International Film Festival Rotterdam presented lauded French cinematographer Hélène Louvart with the Robby Müller Award on Sunday. A collaboration between IFFR, the Netherlands Society of Cinematographers (NSC) and Andrea Müller-Schirmer, Müller’s wife, the award was founded in 2020, two years after his death, and aims to honor image-makers who have “created an authentic, credible and emotionally striking visual language throughout their oeuvre.”
SFGate
Connie Britton's new show is a 'Friday Night Lights' reunion
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Connie Britton's new series “ Dear Edward " gave her the opportunity to revisit a past project that she holds dear, “Friday Night Lights.”. Developed and executive produced by Jason Katims, the series “Friday Night Lights” was ratings-challenged but also had a passionate fan base among critics and viewers. Britton played Tami Taylor, a high school guidance counselor in a small Texas town who is married to the school's football coach (Kyle Chandler.) She is often a surrogate mother to the students and grounds her husband when the pressure to succeed is especially high. The show also put its cast — including Britton, Chandler, Jesse Plemons and Taylor Kitsch — on a different career trajectory.
SFGate
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dies at 64
Lisa Loring, the former child star who portrayed Wednesday on the original “The Addams Family” series, has died, a friend announced. She was 64. The actress “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure” and was on life support for three days, the friend, Laurie Jacobson, wrote late Sunday on Facebook.
SFGate
Dave and Jenny Marrs of 'Fixer to Fabulous' Discover the Best Surprise Possible in a House
On "Fixer to Fabulous," renovation experts Dave and Jenny Marrs help homeowners turn dated, run-down houses into dream homes. And sometimes, if they're lucky, they stumble across the best surprise a house can have: entire rooms that the homeowners weren't even aware were going to waste. In the episode "Builder...
SFGate
Fox Renews Hulu Streaming Deal for In-Season Episodes
Fox Corp.’s Fox Entertainment and Disney’s Hulu announced a multiyear content deal renewal, encompassing in-season streaming rights for Fox’s primetime shows. The pact also includes “an extensive multiplatform strategic marketing alliance,” the companies said. That will feature joint Fox and Hulu branding across all Fox-owned and “external marketing touchpoints” to “align live and on-demand viewing messaging of Fox content.”
Comments / 0