richlandsource.com
4th-quarter rally vaults Shelby past River Valley, into driver's seat in chase for MOAC crown
SHELBY — The Whippets control their own destiny in the chase for the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship. Shelby outscored River Valley 11-1 over the final 2:40 for a stunning 40-38 win in a showdown of MOAC title contenders. GALLERY: Shelby 40, River Valley 38. Shelby beat River Valley 40-38...
richlandsource.com
Circleville records thin win against Ashville Teays Valley
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Circleville wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 28-23 over Ashville Teays Valley in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 20, Circleville faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Ashville Teays Valley took on...
richlandsource.com
Marion Harding delivers smashing punch to stump Highland
Marion Harding's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Highland 55-18 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Marion Harding stormed in front of Highland 29-6 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Patchy, freezing drizzle may make area roads slick Sunday night, Monday morning
MANSFIELD — What would a new work week be without a bit of meteorological challenge?. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Sunday night for an area that includes Richland, Ashland, Knox and Crawford counties.
richlandsource.com
Elmore Woodmore designs winning blueprint against Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic
Elmore Woodmore stretched out and finally snapped Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic to earn a 52-38 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Elmore Woodmore and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic faced off on January 29, 2022 at Elmore Woodmore High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Bucyrus triumphs in strong showing over Ridgedale
Bucyrus' river of points eventually washed away Ridgedale in a 61-39 cavalcade for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 27. Bucyrus drew first blood by forging an 18-15 margin over Ridgedale after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Robert G. Dockstader II
Robert Garner Dockstader II, 51 of Port Clinton, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, Ohio. Rob was born on February 22, 1971, in Galion, Ohio to Robert and Sharon (Robinette) Dockstader I, and they survive him in Fremont. To plant a tree in...
richlandsource.com
Willard stops Oak Harbor in snug affair
Willard surfed the tension to ride to a 49-45 win over Oak Harbor in Ohio girls basketball action on January 27. Last season, Willard and Oak Harbor squared off with January 28, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Powell Olentangy Liberty knocks out Upper Arlington
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Powell Olentangy Liberty still prevailed 41-27 against Upper Arlington in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 27. Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Upper Arlington faced off on January 28, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union nips St. Paris Graham in taut scare
Richwood North Union topped St. Paris Graham 49-44 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 27. Last season, Richwood North Union and St Paris Graham faced off on January 21, 2022 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
St. Marys sinks Kenton with solid showing
St. Marys called "game" in the waning moments of a 60-44 defeat of Kenton in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, St. Marys and Kenton faced off on January 28, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
James Franklin Sauder
James Franklin Sauder, 87, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on June 19, 1935 to the late Theodore E. and Lalah E. (Patton) Sauder. James had worked as a fork lift driver for GM Automotive. He proudly served in...
richlandsource.com
Bishop Ready dodges a bullet in win over Hiland
Bishop Ready survived Hiland in a 56-47 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio boys basketball on January 28. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 13-13 tie through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center
MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
richlandsource.com
Defiance overcomes deficit and Findlay Liberty-Benton
It started as a hard day's night but Defiance banded together to spring past Findlay Liberty-Benton 65-31 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 28. The start wasn't the problem for Findlay Liberty-Benton, as it began with a 11-9 edge over Defiance through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Canton GlenOak escapes close call with Massillon Jackson
Canton GlenOak could finally catch its breath after a close call against Massillon Jackson in a 46-43 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 28. Last season, Massillon Jackson and Canton GlenOak squared off with February 25, 2022 at Canton GlenOak High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Heath cancels check from Johnstown Northridge
Saddled up and ready to go, Heath spurred past Johnstown Northridge 54-43 on January 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Heath and Johnstown Northridge faced off on January 21, 2022 at Heath High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland Heights dims lights on Lorain
It was a tough night for Lorain which was overmatched by Cleveland Heights in this 62-35 verdict. In recent action on January 21, Cleveland Heights faced off against Maple Heights. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Ashland woman killed in Friday night crash on U.S. 250
CHESTER TOWNSHIP – An Ashland woman was killed after a two-vehicle crash Friday night on U.S. 250, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Heather R. Legg, 44, of Ashland, was killed as a result of the crash, the Patrol reported.
richlandsource.com
Westerville South smashes through Westerville North
Westerville South painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Westerville North's defense for a 62-22 win on January 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Westerville South and Westerville North squared off with January 28, 2022 at Westerville North High School last season....
