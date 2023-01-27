ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Circleville records thin win against Ashville Teays Valley

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Circleville wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 28-23 over Ashville Teays Valley in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 20, Circleville faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Ashville Teays Valley took on...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Bucyrus triumphs in strong showing over Ridgedale

Bucyrus' river of points eventually washed away Ridgedale in a 61-39 cavalcade for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 27. Bucyrus drew first blood by forging an 18-15 margin over Ridgedale after the first quarter.
BUCYRUS, OH
Robert G. Dockstader II

Robert Garner Dockstader II, 51 of Port Clinton, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, Ohio. Rob was born on February 22, 1971, in Galion, Ohio to Robert and Sharon (Robinette) Dockstader I, and they survive him in Fremont. To plant a tree in...
PORT CLINTON, OH
Willard stops Oak Harbor in snug affair

Willard surfed the tension to ride to a 49-45 win over Oak Harbor in Ohio girls basketball action on January 27. Last season, Willard and Oak Harbor squared off with January 28, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School last season. Click here for a recap.
OAK HARBOR, OH
Too much punch: Powell Olentangy Liberty knocks out Upper Arlington

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Powell Olentangy Liberty still prevailed 41-27 against Upper Arlington in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 27. Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Upper Arlington faced off on January 28, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School. For a full recap, click here.
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
Richwood North Union nips St. Paris Graham in taut scare

Richwood North Union topped St. Paris Graham 49-44 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 27. Last season, Richwood North Union and St Paris Graham faced off on January 21, 2022 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
RICHWOOD, OH
St. Marys sinks Kenton with solid showing

St. Marys called "game" in the waning moments of a 60-44 defeat of Kenton in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, St. Marys and Kenton faced off on January 28, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial. Click here for a recap.
SAINT MARYS, OH
James Franklin Sauder

James Franklin Sauder, 87, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on June 19, 1935 to the late Theodore E. and Lalah E. (Patton) Sauder. James had worked as a fork lift driver for GM Automotive. He proudly served in...
MANSFIELD, OH
Bishop Ready dodges a bullet in win over Hiland

Bishop Ready survived Hiland in a 56-47 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio boys basketball on January 28. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 13-13 tie through the first quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center

MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
MANSFIELD, OH
Defiance overcomes deficit and Findlay Liberty-Benton

It started as a hard day's night but Defiance banded together to spring past Findlay Liberty-Benton 65-31 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 28. The start wasn't the problem for Findlay Liberty-Benton, as it began with a 11-9 edge over Defiance through the end of the first quarter.
DEFIANCE, OH
Canton GlenOak escapes close call with Massillon Jackson

Canton GlenOak could finally catch its breath after a close call against Massillon Jackson in a 46-43 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 28. Last season, Massillon Jackson and Canton GlenOak squared off with February 25, 2022 at Canton GlenOak High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
CANTON, OH
Heath cancels check from Johnstown Northridge

Saddled up and ready to go, Heath spurred past Johnstown Northridge 54-43 on January 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Heath and Johnstown Northridge faced off on January 21, 2022 at Heath High School. Click here for a recap.
HEATH, OH
Cleveland Heights dims lights on Lorain

It was a tough night for Lorain which was overmatched by Cleveland Heights in this 62-35 verdict. In recent action on January 21, Cleveland Heights faced off against Maple Heights. Click here for a recap.
LORAIN, OH
Ashland woman killed in Friday night crash on U.S. 250

CHESTER TOWNSHIP – An Ashland woman was killed after a two-vehicle crash Friday night on U.S. 250, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Heather R. Legg, 44, of Ashland, was killed as a result of the crash, the Patrol reported.
ASHLAND, OH
Westerville South smashes through Westerville North

Westerville South painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Westerville North's defense for a 62-22 win on January 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Westerville South and Westerville North squared off with January 28, 2022 at Westerville North High School last season....
WESTERVILLE, OH

