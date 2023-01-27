ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
Antony Blinken is on a trip to the Middle East amidst a spate of violence

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East next week following three violent incidents that left several civilians dead in recent days. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Jerusalem synagogue attacked as violence intensifies in Israeli-occupied West Bank

Israel says a Palestinian gunman killed at least seven people outside a synagogue in Jerusalem as worshippers were marking the Shabbat, one of the most serious attacks on Israelis in years. This comes as violence is intensifying quickly. Yesterday, Israeli troops carried out the deadliest raid in the occupied West Bank in years, leaving several militants and a woman dead.
HUD Secretary Fudge addresses homelessness and affordable housing

Earlier this week, volunteers and officials fanned out across the Washington, D.C., metro region to conduct something called a point-in-time count. That's an effort to figure out exactly how many people are living on the street or in shelters on a given day. It's just one way governments are trying to get a handle on how many people are dealing with homelessness. And that's a problem that's become increasingly visible across the country, where tent encampments are emerging and growing in places that have not seen them before. Last month, the new mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, called it a state of emergency in her city.
