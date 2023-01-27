Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County considering a recreational marijuana tax?
(Hillsboro) The topic of a countywide sales tax on recreational marijuana could be discussed at an upcoming work session by the Jefferson County Council. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says there are several things to consider when making a decision such as this. Gannon says if the council decides to...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington City Council Approves Sidewalk Work
(Farmington) The city of Farmington is moving ahead with a sidewalk improvement project. City Administrator Greg Beavers says this latest project is a long time coming. There’s no word yet as to when that project will begin, but Beavers says it’ll be 2024 before the work is complete. The city council approved the contract at it’s January meeting.
mymoinfo.com
First female Eagle Scout in the River Trails District
(Jefferson County) The River Trails Eagle Board is welcoming its first ever female Eagle Scout to the River Trails District of the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Aaron Bishop is the Advancement Chairman for the River Trails District. He says the Eagle Scout is...
mymoinfo.com
First Madison County Chamber of Commerce Meeting of 2023 Is Thursday
(Fredericktown) The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will have it’s first meeting of 2023 Thursday in Fredericktown. Tessa Rehkop has just been hired as executive director for the chamber. She says the meeting should really be interesting. Thursday’s Madison County Chamber of Commerce luncheon will begin at 11:30 at...
mymoinfo.com
St. Paul School Auction Planning Underway
(Farmington) Planning is officially underway for this years St. Paul Lutheran School dinner and auction in Farmington. The theme this year is A Night on Broadway. Tanya Thomas is one of the people organizing this years event. She tell us how they’ll use the money they make this year.
mymoinfo.com
Work on Horine Road train trestle pushed back to February
(Festus) The scheduled work to renovate and improve the train trestle on Horine Road in Festus has been pushed back to next month. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says with so many pieces and entities involved it was difficult for the railroad to schedule all of them at once. Camp...
KMOV
New hire in detective unit credited for Jefferson County’s high stolen vehicle recovery rate
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Car thefts have increased across the region. But, one county is reporting a massive crackdown on the crime plaguing the greater St. Louis area. Kevin Moore is a lifelong Jefferson County resident. He and his wife live off Seckman Road in Imperial. “I’ve had things stolen...
mymoinfo.com
New Parks & Rec Director Hard At Work in Park Hills
(Park Hills) The new Park Hills Parks and Recreation director introduced himself to the city council and other city leaders last week. Matt Barton of Bonne Terre takes the director’s position and he’s already hard at work. Barton’s preparing for activities when the weather warms up in the...
Washington Missourian
Hanneke pleads not guilty to arson charge related to Gray Summit hotel fire
The man accused of starting a fire at a rural Franklin County hotel in March 2021 pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Appearing in court alongside his defense attorney, Christopher Hanneke, 42, of Villa Ridge, also waived his right to a formal arraignment in circuit court. Hanneke has been charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony.
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Man Injured After Ice Covered Crash in Ste. Genevieve County
(Kinsey) A man from Park Hills was injured Monday in a one vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Highway ‘D-D’ west of Kinsey Lane when 28-year-old Corey Schibbelhut was driving his Mazda 5 too fast for the icy conditions, causing the vehicle to slide off the road and strike a utility pole.
mymoinfo.com
Five Injured In Two Jefferson County Accidents
(Jefferson County) Five people were injured in two separate accidents Sunday in Jefferson County. The highway patrol says the first one happened on Route A at Pioneer Road when a Ford F-350 turned into the path of another truck. Zachary O’neal of Cadet was seriously injured in that accident, while Amy Morgan of Cadet and Charles Voigt of Hillsboro sustained moderate injuries.
KMOV
Granite City adding businesses despite uncertain future of steel mill
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Granite City officials are touting several new businesses coming to the area. Mayor Mike Parkinson told News 4 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Cavalier Furniture will fill vacant spaces in the Nameoki Corridor. Parkinson and other leaders and residents are preparing for the likely departure...
kfmo.com
Jefferson County Wreck
Two people from Cadet, 32 year old Zachary R. O'Neal and 39 year old Amy M Morgan, are recovering from injuries they received in a traffic crash that took place Sunday evening just before 6 o'clock. According to reports from the Highway Patrol Charles A. Voight, of Hillsboro, was headed west on Route A, at Pioneer Road, when he drove his pick up into the path of another pick up driven east on Route A by 32 year old Zachary R. O'Neal of Cadet. O'Neal was seriously injured while his passenger, Morgan, was moderately injured. Voight also received moderate injuries. They were all taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office detective bureau investigating stealing cases in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a stealing case that occurred in the 8100 block of South Industrial Drive in the Cedar Hill area. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell say the incident happened on January 17th at the Cedar Hill Game Room. My...
mymoinfo.com
Crawford County Man Arrested for Threatening Circuit Court Judges’ Office
(Steelville) A man from Cuba, Missouri has been arrested for allegedly threatening a judge and others related to that office in Crawford County. 31-year-old Faron Fulliam was arrested last Friday in Cuba and he has been charged with felony tampering with a judicial officer and the felony of first degree harassment.
mymoinfo.com
Festus Woman Seriously Injured In Accident
(Festus) A Festus woman was seriously injured last night in a traffic accident on I-55 in Jefferson County. The highway patrol says Christine Bishop was driving north when her minivan ran off the road and overturned several times. Bishop wasn’t wearing a safety device and was thrown from the vehicle....
Red Bud man wins $1.9 million in Waterloo Queen of Hearts
At the start of Tuesday night, everyone knew there would be a guaranteed millionaire at the Queen of Hearts drawing in Waterloo, Illinois, but no one knew how long it would take.
kfmo.com
Potosi Man Charged with Murder
(Potosi, MO) A man from Potosi, 42 year old Travis Wayne Roberts, is facing charges of second degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance after he allegedly gave the drug fentanyl to a woman last year resulting in her death. Reports indicate the body of 32 year old Raven Garrett was discovered at Roberts home April 10th of last year after a call to police over a deceased female. She is the third woman to be found dead near Robert's home in the last. Police are still investigating the other two. Roberts is being held in the Washington County jail.
mymoinfo.com
Festus woman injured after crash on I-55 in Imperial
A Festus woman was seriously injured Tuesday night in a traffic accident on I-55 in Jefferson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Christine Bishop was driving north in a Chrysler Pacifica when she ran off the road and overturned several times. Bishop wasn’t wearing a safety device and was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries The accident happened last night just after 10:30 on I-55 north of Imperial Main Street.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office crime numbers and trends from 2022
(Hillsboro) Some of the crime numbers for 2022 have been counted and released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Chris Hoffman is in charge of Platoon 2 with the sheriff’s office. He says vehicle thefts are actually down a bit from 2021. In 2022 detectives saw a...
