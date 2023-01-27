Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma County Detention Center announces first inmate death of 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 26-year-old Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate has died, marking the jail's first death of 2023. Shortly after midnight Monday, authorities said in a news release that staff found inmate Isiah Mitchell attempting suicide in his jail. The news release states that a detention officer called for medical staff and started lifesaving measures.
readfrontier.org
Video shows an Oklahoma man’s fatal struggle with jailers
Newly released video shows detention officers at the Pottawatomie County jail tackling and pinning down a man in the throes of a mental health crisis who later died. The Frontier sued jail officials in 2021 after they denied access to video and other records pertaining to the 2019 death of Ronald Gene Given after a struggle with Pottawatomie County detention officers.
KOCO
Man arrested after shooting, killing 20-year-old stepson in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man shot and killed his 20-year-old stepson during an argument over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police. Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Southwest 25th Street, which is just off Western Avenue. Authorities said in a news release that officers learned that an argument broke out between family members, and shots were fired.
Police: Family argument leads to deadly shooting in SW Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a deadly shooting.
Man Accused Of Smoking Marijuana In Car With Loaded Gun Arrested In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man after finding a loaded AR-type gun in his car, while he was smoking marijuana. Officers say they were near 41st and Memorial Friday night when someone told them a man was smoking marijuana in a car nearby. Police say they found Nicari Owens...
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of attacking therapist
Joseph Lawrence Gulick, who reportedly fled the area after the alleged incident, was arrested the next day at 2:40 am in a wooded area near 1300 S. Hester Street where he was sleeping in a tent, according to an affidavit by Stillwater Police Officer Matthew White. A therapist had told...
oklahomawatch.org
News On 6
Woman Arrested, Accused Of Selling Fentanyl To Man Who Died From Overdose
A Tulsa woman is in the Mayes County Jail, facing charges for first degree murder. This is the second arrest in this case and investigators said they believe they could make more arrests. U.S. Marshals arrested Katelyn Young at her home and she was taken to the Mayes County Jail...
Man In Custody After Pursuit Ends Near Tulsa Casino, Police Say
Tulsa Police said a man is in custody after a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash near a casino on Saturday. The chase happened after police were called to investigate a domestic assault at around 2 p.m., according to Sgt. J.P. Ward with TPD. Sgt. Ward said the female...
Hundreds of gang members, associates convicted for drug trafficking network orchestrated behind bars
More than 1,000 pounds of meth, heroin, and cocaine were taken off the streets. Nearly 400 guns and $1.3 million in cash was also seized.
KTUL
Hillcrest Medical Center no longer in lockdown after early morning shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hillcrest Medical Center is out of lockdown after an early morning shooting in the parking garage on Monday. The Tulsa Police Department says the incident happened in the north parking garage at Hillcrest just before 3 a.m. Police say the suspect fired an unknown number...
news9.com
Lawsuit Filed Against OKC Police For Allegedly Targeting Oklahoma Man
A lawsuit has been filed against the Oklahoma City Police Department for allegedly targeting an Oklahoma man. Saadiq Long claims officers have targeted him five times over the last two months, and two weeks ago they held him at gunpoint. The U.S. Air Force veteran made international headlines back in...
KOCO
Stabbing victim identified in City’s latest homicide
The victim in a Southside stabbing has been identified. Police are still piecing together what happened that led to the death. The post Stabbing victim identified in City’s latest homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
iheart.com
New Oklahoma Phone Scam Makes Callers Think They Face Imminent Arrest
An Oklahoma lawmaker is warning Sooner State residents of a new phone scam. Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat says the scammer, who identifies him- or herself as a deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office, claims that the recipient of the call missed a court date and a warrant has been posted for his or her arrest. However, if the recipient will provide a credit-card number, the bogus deputy says he'll clear the recipient's record and keep them out of jail. The caller reportedly may even use the name of an actual law-enforcement officer in the caller's area. If you receive such a call, hang up and call your local sheriff.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police chief issues statement after graphic video released in Tyre Nichols case
“My heart weeps for the Nichols family,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said in a letter posted on social media. — Politicians and law enforcement officials are critical of Memphis police after the video showing five officers beating Tyre Nichols was made public on Friday. The footage shows...
kaynewscow.com
Police logs Jan. 26-28
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:45 a.m. police arrested Ashley Nist at 7th and Walnut for driving with out a license and no insurance. At 2:17 a.m. police took a report on a female that was attacked by a dog in the 300 block of north Formable.
Gang members, associates convicted in drug-trafficking scheme
A multi-year investigation that targeted gang members and their associates for drug-trafficking activities has led to 60 convictions.
Victim named in Eastside shooting — suspect still at large
The victim in Oklahoma City's 5th homicide of 2023 has been identified. Police are still looking for the suspect. The post Victim named in Eastside shooting — suspect still at large appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
