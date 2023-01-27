ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma County Detention Center announces first inmate death of 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 26-year-old Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate has died, marking the jail's first death of 2023. Shortly after midnight Monday, authorities said in a news release that staff found inmate Isiah Mitchell attempting suicide in his jail. The news release states that a detention officer called for medical staff and started lifesaving measures.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
readfrontier.org

Video shows an Oklahoma man’s fatal struggle with jailers

Newly released video shows detention officers at the Pottawatomie County jail tackling and pinning down a man in the throes of a mental health crisis who later died. The Frontier sued jail officials in 2021 after they denied access to video and other records pertaining to the 2019 death of Ronald Gene Given after a struggle with Pottawatomie County detention officers.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after shooting, killing 20-year-old stepson in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man shot and killed his 20-year-old stepson during an argument over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police. Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Southwest 25th Street, which is just off Western Avenue. Authorities said in a news release that officers learned that an argument broke out between family members, and shots were fired.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater man accused of attacking therapist

Joseph Lawrence Gulick, who reportedly fled the area after the alleged incident, was arrested the next day at 2:40 am in a wooded area near 1300 S. Hester Street where he was sleeping in a tent, according to an affidavit by Stillwater Police Officer Matthew White. A therapist had told...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Police search for suspect after person shot, killed in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene near Western Avenue and 25th Street where a person was shot and killed. Officials said it started as an argument between two family members when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
iheart.com

New Oklahoma Phone Scam Makes Callers Think They Face Imminent Arrest

An Oklahoma lawmaker is warning Sooner State residents of a new phone scam. Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat says the scammer, who identifies him- or herself as a deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office, claims that the recipient of the call missed a court date and a warrant has been posted for his or her arrest. However, if the recipient will provide a credit-card number, the bogus deputy says he'll clear the recipient's record and keep them out of jail. The caller reportedly may even use the name of an actual law-enforcement officer in the caller's area. If you receive such a call, hang up and call your local sheriff.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Police logs Jan. 26-28

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:45 a.m. police arrested Ashley Nist at 7th and Walnut for driving with out a license and no insurance. At 2:17 a.m. police took a report on a female that was attacked by a dog in the 300 block of north Formable.
PONCA CITY, OK

