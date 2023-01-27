Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
readfrontier.org
Video shows an Oklahoma man’s fatal struggle with jailers
Newly released video shows detention officers at the Pottawatomie County jail tackling and pinning down a man in the throes of a mental health crisis who later died. The Frontier sued jail officials in 2021 after they denied access to video and other records pertaining to the 2019 death of Ronald Gene Given after a struggle with Pottawatomie County detention officers.
Police: Family argument leads to deadly shooting in SW Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a deadly shooting.
Shots fired lead to lockdown at Hillcrest
Tulsa Police tell 2 News around 2:55 a.m. staff at Hillcrest Medical Center heard shots and saw a person running across the sky bridge and that's when they called police.
KOCO
Man arrested after shooting, killing 20-year-old stepson in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man shot and killed his 20-year-old stepson during an argument over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police. Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Southwest 25th Street, which is just off Western Avenue. Authorities said in a news release that officers learned that an argument broke out between family members, and shots were fired.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man gets 4-year prison term for domestic violence outside school
Nicholas Ray Peterson, 36, who is 6’6″ and weighs 190 pounds, was given two concurrent three-year prison terms for strangling his wife in 2021 on Feb. 18 and Sept. 14, along with a concurrent one-year jail term for violating an emergency protective order in 2021 on Oct. 1 that she obtained against him.
Man Accused Of Smoking Marijuana In Car With Loaded Gun Arrested In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man after finding a loaded AR-type gun in his car, while he was smoking marijuana. Officers say they were near 41st and Memorial Friday night when someone told them a man was smoking marijuana in a car nearby. Police say they found Nicari Owens...
Man In Custody After Pursuit Ends Near Tulsa Casino, Police Say
Tulsa Police said a man is in custody after a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash near a casino on Saturday. The chase happened after police were called to investigate a domestic assault at around 2 p.m., according to Sgt. J.P. Ward with TPD. Sgt. Ward said the female...
okcfox.com
Stillwater Police using drones to help catch criminals
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Drones in Stillwater are helping law enforcement catch criminals. This week in Stillwater, a DUI crash suspect ran from the scene into the woods. Authorities were able to use “Goliath” to catch him. “We were able to determine that there was a heat...
news9.com
Woman Arrested, Accused Of Selling Fentanyl To Man Who Died From Overdose
A Tulsa woman is in the Mayes County Jail, facing charges for first degree murder. This is the second arrest in this case and investigators said they believe they could make more arrests. U.S. Marshals arrested Katelyn Young at her home and she was taken to the Mayes County Jail...
KOCO
Oklahomans spread message, condemn officers involved in death of Tyre Nichols
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans spread their message and condemned the officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols. They stand in solidarity with communities across the country, including Memphis. "End police brutality, Justice for Tyre. What happened in Memphis is devastating news. I watched the video, and I was...
KOCO
Police search for suspect after person shot, killed in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene near Western Avenue and 25th Street where a person was shot and killed. Officials said it started as an argument between two family members when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.
OKCPD responds to fatal Memphis traffic stop video of Tyre Nichols
Oklahoma City Police department is responding to the video of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.
kaynewscow.com
Police logs Jan. 26-28
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:45 a.m. police arrested Ashley Nist at 7th and Walnut for driving with out a license and no insurance. At 2:17 a.m. police took a report on a female that was attacked by a dog in the 300 block of north Formable.
oklahomawatch.org
Previously Withheld Video Shows Man’s Fatal Struggle With Pottawattamie County Jailers
Family members have been seeking answers about what happened to Ronald Gene Given in the Pottawatomie County jail since his 2019 death, which a medical examiner ruled a homicide. Newly released video shows county detention officers twice slamming Givens — arrested days earlier in the midst of a mental health...
KTUL
Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
Hundreds of gang members, associates convicted for drug trafficking network orchestrated behind bars
More than 1,000 pounds of meth, heroin, and cocaine were taken off the streets. Nearly 400 guns and $1.3 million in cash was also seized.
Moore Public Schools coach let go after allegations of inappropriate student relationship
Moore Public Schools says one of its coaches has been released from duty after learning of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police respond to drive-by shooting at home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home on Northeast 55th Street. Officials said there were no injuries but there were people home at the time. As of...
okcfox.com
Edmond Police: Man arrested after he shoots wife, posts about it on social media
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was taken into custody on Wednesday after police say he shot his wife and posted a video admitting to the murder on social media. Edmond Police engaged in a standoff with Bernard Tyrone Caldwell, 39, early Wednesday morning after dispatchers received a call from concerned relatives in Florida.
Man Shot Multiple Times, Taken To Hospital After Shooting At Bradford Apartments In Tulsa
A man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at the Bradford Apartments in Tulsa according to Tulsa Police. The shooting happened near 36 Street North and M.L.K. Jr Boulevard around 10 p.m. according to police. Police said they responded to the scene after someone found the male victim...
Comments / 0