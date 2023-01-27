ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

readfrontier.org

Video shows an Oklahoma man’s fatal struggle with jailers

Newly released video shows detention officers at the Pottawatomie County jail tackling and pinning down a man in the throes of a mental health crisis who later died. The Frontier sued jail officials in 2021 after they denied access to video and other records pertaining to the 2019 death of Ronald Gene Given after a struggle with Pottawatomie County detention officers.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after shooting, killing 20-year-old stepson in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man shot and killed his 20-year-old stepson during an argument over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police. Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Southwest 25th Street, which is just off Western Avenue. Authorities said in a news release that officers learned that an argument broke out between family members, and shots were fired.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Stillwater Police using drones to help catch criminals

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Drones in Stillwater are helping law enforcement catch criminals. This week in Stillwater, a DUI crash suspect ran from the scene into the woods. Authorities were able to use “Goliath” to catch him. “We were able to determine that there was a heat...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Police search for suspect after person shot, killed in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene near Western Avenue and 25th Street where a person was shot and killed. Officials said it started as an argument between two family members when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Police logs Jan. 26-28

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:45 a.m. police arrested Ashley Nist at 7th and Walnut for driving with out a license and no insurance. At 2:17 a.m. police took a report on a female that was attacked by a dog in the 300 block of north Formable.
PONCA CITY, OK
KTUL

Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police respond to drive-by shooting at home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home on Northeast 55th Street. Officials said there were no injuries but there were people home at the time. As of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

