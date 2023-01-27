OKLAHOMA CITY — A man shot and killed his 20-year-old stepson during an argument over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police. Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Southwest 25th Street, which is just off Western Avenue. Authorities said in a news release that officers learned that an argument broke out between family members, and shots were fired.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO