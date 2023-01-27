Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
4th-quarter rally vaults Shelby past River Valley, into driver's seat in chase for MOAC crown
SHELBY — The Whippets control their own destiny in the chase for the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship. Shelby outscored River Valley 11-1 over the final 2:40 for a stunning 40-38 win in a showdown of MOAC title contenders. GALLERY: Shelby 40, River Valley 38. Shelby beat River Valley 40-38...
richlandsource.com
James Franklin Sauder
James Franklin Sauder, 87, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on June 19, 1935 to the late Theodore E. and Lalah E. (Patton) Sauder. James had worked as a fork lift driver for GM Automotive. He proudly served in...
richlandsource.com
Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center
MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
richlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: Arlington roars to big win over Dola Hardin Northern
Impressive was a ready adjective for Arlington's 71-36 throttling of Dola Hardin Northern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 28. Last season, Dola Hardin Northern and Arlington faced off on January 29, 2022 at Arlington High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Snow Sisters bring magic to Richland Mall
ONTARIO — Three girls stood at the front of the line, watching closely for a sign that it was their turn. "Are you ready?" a friendly security guard asked. "It's almost time."
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Green's convoy passes Uniontown Lake
Uniontown Green had its hands full but finally brushed off Uniontown Lake 50-33 in Ohio boys basketball on January 27. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Uniontown Green and Uniontown Lake settling for an 8-8 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Marion Harding delivers smashing punch to stump Highland
Marion Harding's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Highland 55-18 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Marion Harding stormed in front of Highland 29-6 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Willard stops Oak Harbor in snug affair
Willard surfed the tension to ride to a 49-45 win over Oak Harbor in Ohio girls basketball action on January 27. Last season, Willard and Oak Harbor squared off with January 28, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Carey weathers scare to dispatch Kenton
Carey derailed Kenton's hopes after a 62-57 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on January 28. The last time Kenton and Carey played in a 55-38 game on January 29, 2022. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Body of Ashland man, found Friday in vacant home, was shot with a weapon
ASHLAND -- An Ashland man, whose body was found in a vacant home Friday afternoon, was shot with a weapon, according to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office. Kurtis Harstine, 41, of Ashland, was discovered by deputies who acted on a call at 3:38 p.m.
richlandsource.com
St. Marys sinks Kenton with solid showing
St. Marys called "game" in the waning moments of a 60-44 defeat of Kenton in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, St. Marys and Kenton faced off on January 28, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Robert "Bob" D. Kipp
Robert “Bob” D. Kipp, 58, of Mansfield, Ohio, entered eternal rest, unexpectedly, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He was born on December 23, 1964, to Robert Kipp and Deanna Livingston in Willard, Ohio. Robert attended Defiance College where he played football and was an All-American wrestler. In 1989 he joined the U.S. Army, where he performed as a watercraft operator in the 1098th Transportation Unit “SeaDogs” during the Gulf War and Operation Restore Hope; in service to his country for over four years.
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Powell Olentangy Liberty knocks out Upper Arlington
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Powell Olentangy Liberty still prevailed 41-27 against Upper Arlington in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 27. Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Upper Arlington faced off on January 28, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Burnard Wayne Littleton
Burnard “Wayne” Littleton, age 66, of Ontario Ohio, passed away on January 25, 2023 at Avita Hospital following a hard fought four year battle with cancer. On May 26, 1956 he was born in Mansfield Ohio, the son of the late Burnard Alton Littleton and Jewel F (Duncan) Tidwell. On July 1, 1978 he married Debra G (Cottrell) Littleton in Mansfield, Ohio and together they shared 44 years of marriage together. Wayne had many hobbies and interests during his lifetime. He enjoyed being outdoors, tending to his garden, and working with his hands. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Beekeeping was a true passion of his and love talking to people about it and teaching others about beekeeping. One of the most important things to Wayne were his grandchildren. Spending time with them was precious to him. Wayne was a kind hearted and gentle man. He would do anything for anyone and never knew a stranger. Whether it was a helping hand or teaching others, he could always be depended on. He always saw the good in people.
richlandsource.com
Pickerington Central overcomes Columbus Africentric
Pickerington Central charged Columbus Africentric and collected a 58-48 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Pickerington Central and Columbus Africentric faced off on January 29, 2022 at Columbus Africentric. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Westerville South smashes through Westerville North
Westerville South painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Westerville North's defense for a 62-22 win on January 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Westerville South and Westerville North squared off with January 28, 2022 at Westerville North High School last season....
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Shelby 74, Galion 40
Photos from Shelby's 74-40 win at home Friday night against Galion in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference game. A salute to military veterans was offered before the game and young cheerleaders-to-be got a chance to participate at halftime.
richlandsource.com
Arlene Mary Layman
Arlene Mary Layman, 85, of Galion passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Morrow Manor Nursing Center. Arlene was born in Morrow County on November 5, 1937, to the late Arthur and Mary (McCracken) Crider. On December 17, 1966, she would marry Larry Layman, and he survives in Galion after 56 glorious years together.
richlandsource.com
Heath cancels check from Johnstown Northridge
Saddled up and ready to go, Heath spurred past Johnstown Northridge 54-43 on January 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Heath and Johnstown Northridge faced off on January 21, 2022 at Heath High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Lewistown Indian Lake slips past Creston Norwayne
Lewistown Indian Lake topped Creston Norwayne 68-67 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Creston Norwayne started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Lewistown Indian Lake at the end of the first quarter.
Comments / 0