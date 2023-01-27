ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine to Star in ‘The Perfect Nanny’ Limited Series at HBO

HBO is developing the Leïla Slimani novel “The Perfect Nanny” into a limited series. Maya Erskine creates and writes the series, and will star opposite Nicole Kidman. Both also serve as executive producers for the project, which comes from Legendary Entertainment along with HBO. Published in 2016, “The Perfect Nanny” was inspired by the real-life murder of Lucia and Leo Krim by their nanny in 2012. In the series, a seemingly perfect nanny goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something sinister. Erskine is best known for co-creating and starring in the...
Rolling Stone

First-Ever ‘Kimmel’ Musical Guest Coldplay Returns With 20th Anniversary ‘Clocks’ Performance

20 years ago, during the first taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host welcomed Coldplay as the show’s first-ever musical guest. “Do you remember what I actually said that night?” Kimmel asked frontman Chris Martin on Thursday’s anniversary-celebrating episode. “I said we wanted to have a band on the show that we’d be proud we had on the show in 20 years. It was the one thing that we got right.” At the time, in 2003, Coldplay performed the A Rush of Blood to the Head single “Clocks” from outside of the Kodak Theatre (now the Dolby Theatre), across...
The Hollywood Reporter

Trevor Noah, Grammys Producer Tease Live Show: “It’s Going to Be the Most Star-Studded Room”

The 2023 Grammy Awards will feature live performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Mary J. Blige and Luke Combs. But will Beyoncé be in the building? Will Adele or Kendrick Lamar hit the stage? In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, host Trevor Noah and executive producer Ben Winston discuss Sunday’s show, how they’re dealing with the decline in awards show ratings and Beyoncé’s potentially record-breaking moment.More from The Hollywood ReporterHarry Styles Set to Perform at 2023 GrammysOscars Op-Ed: Why Surprise Nominee Andrea Riseborough Is Unlikely to Face Sanctions for Unusual CampaignOscars: Film Academy "Conducting a Review" Amid...
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
ETOnline.com

Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32

Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
TVLine

Lisa Loring, TV's Original Wednesday Addams, Dead at 64

Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams on the original live-action Addams Family series, has died, our sister site Variety confirms. She was 64. TV writer and producer Laura Jacobson announced Loring’s passing Sunday on Facebook, writing, “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring.” According to Jacobson, the actress “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure” four days prior and has been on life support for three days. “Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night,” Jacobson continued. “She is embedded in the...
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
purewow.com

A Very Familiar Face Filled in for Kelly Ripa on ‘Live’ This Week

As Kelly Ripa took a little break from Live with Kelly and Ryan this week, her spot was filled by a familiar face: the talk show's announcer, Deja Vu. The radio host and media personality filled in for Ripa alongside Ryan Seacrest, and a pic of her was shared to the official Live Instagram account. In the photo, she and Seacrest stand beside one of their guests—Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert. “@thereallacey with @dejavuspeaks and Ryan!” The caption read.
Parade

Is Michael Weatherly Returning to 'NCIS' in 2023?

With NCIS fully staffed for season 20, there is always interest in the possibility of a guest star return from one of the previous cast members, especially Mark Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs or Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo. Today, in a New Year’s Day tweet in response...
soaphub.com

This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For

Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Has Fans Needing Answers After Her New Instagram Post

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is good about keeping fans updated about what’s going on in her life. Most recently, though, a post on Instagram has some of the fans in a frenzy. People who keep up with her know she plays Olivia Benson on the popular NBC procedural drama. She’s been on the show for the past 24 seasons. One thing that Hargitay has been known to do is direct some episodes. Apparently, she’s going behind the camera yet again.

