Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announce huge change to Live talk show after fan backlash
AFTER receiving backlash from fans, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have announced a change to their Live talk show. Ryan and Kelly said they will once again have a live studio audience, but only for a limited time. On Thursday, the Live co-hosts talked with Variety about hosting their Academy...
Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine to Star in ‘The Perfect Nanny’ Limited Series at HBO
HBO is developing the Leïla Slimani novel “The Perfect Nanny” into a limited series. Maya Erskine creates and writes the series, and will star opposite Nicole Kidman. Both also serve as executive producers for the project, which comes from Legendary Entertainment along with HBO. Published in 2016, “The Perfect Nanny” was inspired by the real-life murder of Lucia and Leo Krim by their nanny in 2012. In the series, a seemingly perfect nanny goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something sinister. Erskine is best known for co-creating and starring in the...
First-Ever ‘Kimmel’ Musical Guest Coldplay Returns With 20th Anniversary ‘Clocks’ Performance
20 years ago, during the first taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host welcomed Coldplay as the show’s first-ever musical guest. “Do you remember what I actually said that night?” Kimmel asked frontman Chris Martin on Thursday’s anniversary-celebrating episode. “I said we wanted to have a band on the show that we’d be proud we had on the show in 20 years. It was the one thing that we got right.” At the time, in 2003, Coldplay performed the A Rush of Blood to the Head single “Clocks” from outside of the Kodak Theatre (now the Dolby Theatre), across...
Trevor Noah, Grammys Producer Tease Live Show: “It’s Going to Be the Most Star-Studded Room”
The 2023 Grammy Awards will feature live performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Mary J. Blige and Luke Combs. But will Beyoncé be in the building? Will Adele or Kendrick Lamar hit the stage? In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, host Trevor Noah and executive producer Ben Winston discuss Sunday’s show, how they’re dealing with the decline in awards show ratings and Beyoncé’s potentially record-breaking moment.More from The Hollywood ReporterHarry Styles Set to Perform at 2023 GrammysOscars Op-Ed: Why Surprise Nominee Andrea Riseborough Is Unlikely to Face Sanctions for Unusual CampaignOscars: Film Academy "Conducting a Review" Amid...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Marie Osmond’s Net Worth Is Jaw-Dropping! See How Much the ‘Paper Roses’ Singer Makes
Since she rose to fame in the early ‘70s, Marie Osmond has become one of Hollywood’s most iconic singers and TV stars. It’s no surprise that the former host of The Talk has a massive net worth. Keep scrolling for details on how much money she makes.
Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32
Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
Lisa Loring, TV's Original Wednesday Addams, Dead at 64
Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams on the original live-action Addams Family series, has died, our sister site Variety confirms. She was 64. TV writer and producer Laura Jacobson announced Loring’s passing Sunday on Facebook, writing, “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring.” According to Jacobson, the actress “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure” four days prior and has been on life support for three days. “Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night,” Jacobson continued. “She is embedded in the...
What Happened to ‘American Pickers’ Host Frank Fritz? Update on Ongoing Health Battle
American Pickers viewers have seen some of the rarest antiques, incredible vintage finds and massive trinket collections from people all across America. The reality show went through a major change in July 2021 when cohost Frank Fritz left the series. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the TV personality and where he is now.
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
A Very Familiar Face Filled in for Kelly Ripa on ‘Live’ This Week
As Kelly Ripa took a little break from Live with Kelly and Ryan this week, her spot was filled by a familiar face: the talk show's announcer, Deja Vu. The radio host and media personality filled in for Ripa alongside Ryan Seacrest, and a pic of her was shared to the official Live Instagram account. In the photo, she and Seacrest stand beside one of their guests—Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert. “@thereallacey with @dejavuspeaks and Ryan!” The caption read.
Is Michael Weatherly Returning to 'NCIS' in 2023?
With NCIS fully staffed for season 20, there is always interest in the possibility of a guest star return from one of the previous cast members, especially Mark Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs or Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo. Today, in a New Year’s Day tweet in response...
What Happened to Kelly Ripa? Host’s Absence From ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Explained
So many viewers tune in to Live With Kelly and Ryan to get their daily dose of dynamic hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. In January 2023, Kelly missed several episodes of the series and was very vocal about the reason behind her absence. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the beloved TV host.
This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For
Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
‘GMA’ Fans Flipped out After Michael Strahan Called out Steve Harvey on TikTok
Amid a schedule anchoring Good Morning America, hosting The $100,000 Pyramid and interviewing Prince Harry for his memoir Spare, Michael Strahan is busy. But he somehow found the time to call out a fellow game show host for a hilarious reason. In a video posted to TikTok in October 2022,...
Max Thieriot And The Cast Of Fire Country React To The CBS Drama Being Renewed For Season 2
CBS' hit firefighter drama Fire Country has been renewed for Season 2, and the cast is in full celebration mode.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Has Fans Needing Answers After Her New Instagram Post
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is good about keeping fans updated about what’s going on in her life. Most recently, though, a post on Instagram has some of the fans in a frenzy. People who keep up with her know she plays Olivia Benson on the popular NBC procedural drama. She’s been on the show for the past 24 seasons. One thing that Hargitay has been known to do is direct some episodes. Apparently, she’s going behind the camera yet again.
‘General Hospital’ to Air Special Episode Dedicated to the Life of Sonya Eddy and Her Character
Weeks after Sonya Eddy unexpectedly passed away, producers of ABC’s “General Hospital” have formally announced plans to dedicate a special episode set to air in late March that will honor the actress who had portrayed Epiphany Johnson on the series since 2006. At the conclusion of the...
What Is Wrong With Bill on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Bill Spencer's relationship with Sheila Carter it raising concern among his loved ones.
