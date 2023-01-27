20 years ago, during the first taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host welcomed Coldplay as the show’s first-ever musical guest. “Do you remember what I actually said that night?” Kimmel asked frontman Chris Martin on Thursday’s anniversary-celebrating episode. “I said we wanted to have a band on the show that we’d be proud we had on the show in 20 years. It was the one thing that we got right.” At the time, in 2003, Coldplay performed the A Rush of Blood to the Head single “Clocks” from outside of the Kodak Theatre (now the Dolby Theatre), across...

3 DAYS AGO