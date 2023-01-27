ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WIBW

Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash

WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Louis woman dies after wrecking her truck on icy roads in Morgan County

A St. Louis woman dies when she wrecks her truck on an icy Morgan County road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Bridget Burgoon, 20, was driving on Highway 50 last night, just west of Syracuse, when she lost control of her pickup truck and spun into the path of an oncoming truck. Burgoon was transported to a Jefferson City hospital where she was pronounced dead.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Slick roads contribute to serious injuries in Miller County crash

A Pulaski County woman suffers serious injuries last night when the car she’s riding in wrecks on icy roads in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Myra Logan, 43, of Crocker, was riding in a car driving on Route U when the driver traveled off the side of the road, overturned, and struck a fence.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia Police tout the success of their Drone Unit

The Sedalia Police Department is touting the success of its Drone Unit. Sedalia Police recently assisted the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office with a domestic incident, possibly involving a gun. Officers located footprints in the snow leading from the residence to a nearby tree line. Officers used the drone to fly over the tree line and locate the suspect.
SEDALIA, MO
KVOE

Two arrested after allegedly burglarizing old Cedar Point school building

Two people, including a woman from Eureka, have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into Cedar Point’s former school building. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says deputies received a report of people “dressed in all black” getting inside the building shortly before 6 pm Saturday. Less than 10 minutes later, deputies arrived to find a white pickup outside the building and two people using flashlights inside. Deputies then contacted both suspects as they were taking unspecified items out of the building.
EUREKA, KS
kjluradio.com

One person injured during two-vehicle collision on JC's Southwest Boulevard

One person suffers moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Jefferson City’s south side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports it was called to Southwest Boulevard Saturday night around 6 p.m. Police say Kendra McElroy, 44, of Jefferson City, was attempting to turn onto Route C when she turned into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Two seriously injured in Pettis County crash

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in Pettis County left two people seriously injured Saturday morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that a crash at 2:08 a.m. on Missouri Highway 52 west of B Highway injured three people, with two requiring a trip to the hospital.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty police share top 5 accident spots

LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are sharing a list of the top five accident spots in the city in the hopes of making drivers more aware and getting them to be more alert while on the road. In a Facebook post, the police department shared three of the accident...
LIBERTY, MO
KYTV

Camdenton man killed in head-on crash Sunday

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has died after a head-on crash Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Missouri Highway 7 just north of Bollinger Creek Road. The crash occurred when a 2018 Jeep Wrangler...
CAMDENTON, MO
kmmo.com

MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

