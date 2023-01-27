Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
Related
WIBW
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash
WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests over the weekend of January 27, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Excelsior Springs man. Twenty-six-year-old Kaleb Cosens was arrested Friday night in Daviess County and accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and excessive window tint. Cosens was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
KCTV 5
Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting at 55th, Swope Parkway
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting near 55th and Swope Parkway. Police say officers were called to the area around 1 a.m. Monday.
kjluradio.com
St. Louis woman dies after wrecking her truck on icy roads in Morgan County
A St. Louis woman dies when she wrecks her truck on an icy Morgan County road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Bridget Burgoon, 20, was driving on Highway 50 last night, just west of Syracuse, when she lost control of her pickup truck and spun into the path of an oncoming truck. Burgoon was transported to a Jefferson City hospital where she was pronounced dead.
kjluradio.com
Slick roads contribute to serious injuries in Miller County crash
A Pulaski County woman suffers serious injuries last night when the car she’s riding in wrecks on icy roads in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Myra Logan, 43, of Crocker, was riding in a car driving on Route U when the driver traveled off the side of the road, overturned, and struck a fence.
KMBC.com
KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
kjluradio.com
Sedalia Police tout the success of their Drone Unit
The Sedalia Police Department is touting the success of its Drone Unit. Sedalia Police recently assisted the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office with a domestic incident, possibly involving a gun. Officers located footprints in the snow leading from the residence to a nearby tree line. Officers used the drone to fly over the tree line and locate the suspect.
Blue Springs police officer injured in crash responding to call
A Blue Springs police officer is recovering after a driver, suspected of driving under the influence, hit the officer responding to a call.
Kan. man sentenced for crash that killed recent law school graduate
KANSAS CITY —A judge sentenced a Kansas man to prison in connection with the June 2022 fatal crash at 75th and Ward Parkway that the defendant caused while driving intoxicated, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Zachary J. Zorich, 31, Prairie Village, earlier pleaded guilty to the...
KVOE
Two arrested after allegedly burglarizing old Cedar Point school building
Two people, including a woman from Eureka, have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into Cedar Point’s former school building. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says deputies received a report of people “dressed in all black” getting inside the building shortly before 6 pm Saturday. Less than 10 minutes later, deputies arrived to find a white pickup outside the building and two people using flashlights inside. Deputies then contacted both suspects as they were taking unspecified items out of the building.
Hunter shot in accident at Hillsdale State Park
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating after a hunter was shot and injured during an accident at Hillsdale State Park.
Kansas City police find body in man's car after towing it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Family members and a forensic expert are questioning why Kansas City police didn't find a man's body in the cargo area of his own SUV until after they towed it to a Missouri police station earlier this month. Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.'s death is...
kjluradio.com
One person injured during two-vehicle collision on JC's Southwest Boulevard
One person suffers moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Jefferson City’s south side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports it was called to Southwest Boulevard Saturday night around 6 p.m. Police say Kendra McElroy, 44, of Jefferson City, was attempting to turn onto Route C when she turned into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.
KCTV 5
Two seriously injured in Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in Pettis County left two people seriously injured Saturday morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that a crash at 2:08 a.m. on Missouri Highway 52 west of B Highway injured three people, with two requiring a trip to the hospital.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty police share top 5 accident spots
LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are sharing a list of the top five accident spots in the city in the hopes of making drivers more aware and getting them to be more alert while on the road. In a Facebook post, the police department shared three of the accident...
KYTV
Camdenton man killed in head-on crash Sunday
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has died after a head-on crash Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Missouri Highway 7 just north of Bollinger Creek Road. The crash occurred when a 2018 Jeep Wrangler...
Topeka police serve search warrants across city, arrest 3 for drive-by shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing multiple charges for their alleged roles in a drive-by shooting in east Topeka. Topeka police served multiple search warrants Friday while investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Jan. 24 in the 600 block of SE Lawrence Street. No one was hurt, but there […]
KMBC.com
Kansas City man charged with assault, accused of breaking Raytown police officer's ankle
RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo., man is accused of assaulting a Raytown police officer. Twann McGill Jr. faces charges of second-degree assault and resisting arrest. A Raytown police officer injured his ankle after the accused pushed him down the stairs when he and other officers arrived on a reported domestic disturbance call.
kmmo.com
MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
Comments / 1