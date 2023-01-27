Police release video footage of Paul Pelosi being attacked with a hammer, 911 call

Graphic body cam footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was released Friday morning by authorities.

The footage shows police approaching the Pelosis' home, then as the door opens, Pelosi and his attacker David DePape are both seen in the doorway. Both men have their hands on a hammer. Pelosi is also holding a drink in his other hand.

When officers ask about what the problem might be, DePape answers, "Everything's good."

Police tell them to put the hammer down, and DePape, smiling nervously replies, "Umm, nope," then proceeds to viciously attack Pelosi with it.

The officers charge through the doorway and proceed to handcuff and arrest DePape as Pelosi lies unconscious on the floor.

The body cam footage is only a portion of what a San Francisco judge ordered to be released to the media despite objections by DePape's lawyer, who argued the release would leave his client unable to get a fair trial.

Police also made the audio from Paul Pelosi's initial 911 call public.

In the call, Pelosi says an unidentified man, who turned out to be his attacker DePape, is in his home and wants to wait for his wife to return. He ends the call after three minutes because DePape tells him to.

Police interviews with DePape and surveillance footage from the Pelosi residence are also expected to be released.

DePape allegedly broke into the home on October 28 to kidnap then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, not knowing she was in Washington at the time. He has pled not guilty to six charges including attempted murder.

Pelosi suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands but survived the attack.