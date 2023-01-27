020223-golfwetland 003.JPG

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

By Jaime Valdez
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 3 days ago

A view of the wetland area on the south end of the Portland Golf Club. The club has proposed to raze the vegetation between 81st and 84th avenues and place temporary machinery and stacks of sediment bags on the wetland.

Beaverton Valley Times

Tyler FuQua 'Disco Bug'

Tyler FuQua Creations’ “Disco Bug” has been a hit of the Portland Winter Light Festival, which returns Feb. 3-11. FuQua and partner Jason Hutchinson have been involved with the festival since the start of it eight years ago.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Mass timber

Barara and Scott Benedict will be the first family to receive a prototype affordable mass timber modular home. They lost their home in the wildfire that hit Otis in 2020 and attend the Jan. 27 presentation at the Portland of Portland.
OTIS, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

020123-policereactnashvillehomicide

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell speaks at a Friday, Jan. 27, news conference with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, right, NAACP Portland President James Posey and former state Sen. Margaret Carter to denounce the events that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

A slice of paradise for seniors: Beaverton Lodge

Tucked away in a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood with spacious grounds and a meandering creek is Beaverton Lodge, a senior community with a welcoming fi replace, large apartments, fine dining, an art gallery, mineral saline pool, close-in to city amenities and residents living their golden years among friends, and even their pets.
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

020123-legegoptactic

Portland high school Student Lydia Wade-Sully chats with Oregon legislators, including State Sen. Tim Knopp, right, during a 2020 town hall hosted by the Joint Legislation Committee on School Success.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

020123-merkleyeomedia

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley speaks during a Friday, Jan. 27, event for Mass Casitas in Portland. He also spoke to journalists in Bend, regarding efforts in Congress to support journalism organizations.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

