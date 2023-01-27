020223-golfwetland 005.JPG

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A view of the Fanno Creek Trail that runs along the south side of the property owned by the Portland Golf Club.

shipreport.net

Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday

Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Tyler FuQua 'Disco Bug'

Tyler FuQua Creations’ “Disco Bug” has been a hit of the Portland Winter Light Festival, which returns Feb. 3-11. FuQua and partner Jason Hutchinson have been involved with the festival since the start of it eight years ago.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Mass timber

Barara and Scott Benedict will be the first family to receive a prototype affordable mass timber modular home. They lost their home in the wildfire that hit Otis in 2020 and attend the Jan. 27 presentation at the Portland of Portland.
OTIS, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

020123-policereactnashvillehomicide

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell speaks at a Friday, Jan. 27, news conference with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, right, NAACP Portland President James Posey and former state Sen. Margaret Carter to denounce the events that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland

Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
PORTLAND, OR
pickathon.com

If You Know, You Know

Stay up to date on the latest news and special offers. See you at the farm!. © 1998-2023 Pickathon LLC • privacy policy • terms & conditions • Website humbly designed in Portland, Oregon by Clearform LLC.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Treat Your Tastebuds To Wood Fired Pizza From This Joint In Oregon

Foodies and casual diners alike are in for a treat when visiting Smoky Hearth Bar And Grill in the charming town of Sandy, Oregon. Boasting a rustic and inviting atmosphere with a menu that features a variety of classic American dishes, Smoky Hearth is a must stop when in Sandy.
SANDY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

