020223-golfwetland 005.JPG
A view of the Fanno Creek Trail that runs along the south side of the property owned by the Portland Golf Club.
A view of the Fanno Creek Trail that runs along the south side of the property owned by the Portland Golf Club.
The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.https://www.beavertonvalleytimes.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0