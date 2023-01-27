020223-golfwetland 008.JPG
Walkers and joggers use the Fanno Creek Trail that runs south of the property owned by the Portland Golf Club.
Walkers and joggers use the Fanno Creek Trail that runs south of the property owned by the Portland Golf Club.
The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.https://www.beavertonvalleytimes.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0