abc45.com
Juvenile Dies at Stokes County Rodeo
KING, N.C. — On Saturday Stokes County EMS were called to a rodeo on South Main Street at the King American Legion. Crews responded with King Fire Department, to a reported CPR in progress. This CPR was reportedly in response to a cardiac arrest suffered by a juvenile bull rider. Stokes County EMS received the call just before 8:30 p.m. and an ambulance was on scene at 8:34 p.m. The patient was taken to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Emergency Room, arriving just after 9:00 p.m.
abc45.com
One Dead, Two in Critical Condition After Liberty Street Shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday at 5:18 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at 1254 N. Liberty Street. After arriving on-scene, officers located 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. with a gunshot wound. Rice would die from his injuries even with life-saving measures. Two more victims would be hospitalized from this shooting. A 17-year-old juvenile victim was transported by Forsyth County EMS and is in critical condition. Rodney Lee Lindsay Jr., 23, was taken in by friends and is also currently in critical condition.
abc45.com
A Winston-Salem man was shot while driving on the highway
Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 421 North Saturday morning. Officers found 31-year-old Charlios Fletcher on the off-ramp of Highway 421 North near Jonestown Rd., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. During the investigation, officers found Fletcher was traveling North on Highway 421 near Old Vineyard Road when a dark-colored Nissan passenger vehicle pulled alongside his car and several passengers of the Nissan vehicle fired numerous rounds into Fletcher's car. Fletcher was able to drive north on Highway 421 to the off-ramp toward Jonestown Rd, where he called 911.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Announces New Police Chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City officials announced that Assistant Chief William Penn, Jr. will be promoted to Winston-Salem’s new police chief. Effective immediately, this appointment will be followed up with a formal swearing in ceremony at a later date. Penn was selected from four finalists, including Assistant Police Chief...
abc45.com
Reidsville Police K9 gets Body Armor
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police Department’s K9 officer Elo has received a very generous donation. Elo now owns a bullet and stab-protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Elo’s vest contribution was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, IL and is embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.
abc45.com
Nine-Year-Old Boy Missing in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nine-year-old Ahmir Brown was last seen by his family Thursday around 5:00 p.m. He left his home near the 1600 Willow Rd area in Greensboro. Ahmir has ran away numerous times in the past and was previously found at nearby friend’s homes. Greensboro Police say at this time to assume they do not believe this is an abduction. Police also say they are asking for help from local friends of the Brown family to find Ahmir.
abc45.com
No one injured in Burlington apartment fire
Burlington — Burlington Firefighters were able to extinguish an apartment fire Saturday night. Firefighters arrived at 605 Tracy Dr., around 7:00 pm., and firefighters found light smoke coming from an apartment unit. Crews entered the unit and ensured all occupants had evacuated and found a fire in a bedroom. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was under control in less than 10 minutes from the time of dispatch. The occupant had working smoke alarms which quickly alerted him to the fire, which gave occupants time to safely escape, and then he closed the door to the fire room, which helped to contain it to one room.
Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee
RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
