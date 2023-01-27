Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Related
Chicago Defender
Brandon Johnson Envisions Higher Heights For Black Chicago
Cook County Board Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson discussed his policies, vision, and hopes for a grander, more equitable Chicago for Black residents with members of Chicago’s legacy Black press in a 90-minute editorial roundtable on Friday afternoon. Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teacher at Jenner-Academy and Westinghouse College Prep, has previously organized with the Chicago Teachers Union to advocate for greater resources for CPS students.
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Chicago Public Radio
Food businesses pop up in 875 North Michigan to offer ‘a little taste of the South Side’
“A little taste of the South Side” has popped up inside 875 North Michigan Avenue, the building once known as the John Hancock Center. A group of South Side food businesses have set up shop for a spell to get more exposure and give the Magnificent Mile a little more flavor.
fox32chicago.com
3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar
CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
The Nation's First Black-Owned McDonalds Reopens With New Technology, Art, and Even a Classroom
"I wanted to bring the community together," its new owner, Yolanda Travis, says.
Englewood Neighbors Did Not Want A Save A Lot To Replace Whole Foods. The City Says There Was No Other Choice
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood neighborhood leaders are blasting officials for replacing their closed Whole Foods Market with a Save A Lot, accusing the city of pursuing a backroom deal over the community’s objections. Officials confirmed Thursday the store, which closed in November, would be revived as a Save A...
fox32chicago.com
Shooting leaves woman seriously wounded on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded Sunday night in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood. The 23-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when she was shot in a "domestic related incident," according to Chicago police. She was struck in the...
Chicago Cut Steakhouse Expanding to Second Floor
The floor will be used for private dining and opens up more space for the bar
Travel Back in Time with “The Negro Motorist Green Book”
[Outdoor Photo of a Mother, Father and child Standing by a Car], 1948-1970s. Rev. Henry Clay Anderson. Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. (c) Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. The Negro Motorist Green Book, an exhibition developed by the Smithsonian...
CPD: Armed group commits 13 robberies in 2 hours across 4 South Side neighborhoods
CHICAGO — An armed group of people committed 13 robberies in two hours from Kenwood to Bridgeport, according to the Chicago Police Department. The incidents happened in the Bridgeport, Bronzeville, Kenwood and Oakland neighborhoods, and each time — according to police — the offenders drove up in a vehicle and stopped in the street near […]
studyfinds.org
Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts
Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
californiaexaminer.net
Who Was Fred Hampton: How Did He Die?
Who Was Fred Hampton? Hampton had a tight relationship with George Clements, a Black Catholic priest in Chicago who served as both a mentor and chaplain for the neighbourhood Panther group. How about Fred Hampton?. When Hampton and the Panthers were being closely watched or were being chased by the...
Chicago’s top doctor, Allison Arwady, is still standing
WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Dr. Allison Arwady walks into a small windowless room on the third floor of City Hall just moments before her weekly Facebook Live show is slated to start. She has a lot of ground to cover in the broadcast.
Vigils follow police shooting video, temporary migrant shelter, low COVID risk
Demonstrations and vigils remain calm in Chicago after the release of a Memphis police shooting video. City officials share plans for a temporary migrant shelter in Woodlawn, despite significant community pushback. Chicago and Cook County are now in the “low” category for COVID-19 community transmission.
fox32chicago.com
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
Archdiocese to consolidate 2 northwest suburban parishes, others remain in limbo
Starting in July, St Thomas Becket in Mount Prospect and St Alphonsus Liguori in Prospect Heights will unite, but both churches will continue to hold mass, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced.
What’s That Building? The Delaware Building
In the early 1870s, when a new downtown Chicago was rising from the ashes of the Great Chicago Fire, one of the finest buildings to ascend was the Bryant Block at the northeast corner of Randolph and Dearborn. Italianate arched windows and carved pilasters lining the building’s six stories had...
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed DePaul student inside school library, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill a DePaul University student during a robbery inside the school’s downtown library. The accused man, Kanti Foster-Smith, 22, was also arrested in December at the city’s Harold Washington Library...
Shooting inside hallway at East Chicago apartment leaves 3 wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are hospitalized following a shooting inside an apartment hallway in East Chicago Saturday morning. Police said around 10:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Atlas Apartment Building, located at 4425 Indianapolis Blvd, in reference to a shooting.Upon arrival, officers located a male outside in the rear of the location with a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon entering the location, two females were also found shot – one was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the leg. Two of the victims were taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and the 3rd victim to Community Hospital in Munster. All three have non-life-threatening injuries.The ages of the victims are unknown. Police say it was an isolated incident between two feuding neighbors who live in the building and there is no threat to the public. Investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with any information can contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 219-391-8318 or send an anonymous tip to 219-391-8500.
WBEZ
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT
As a public media institution we are deeply invested in the civic life and health of the community we serve.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1