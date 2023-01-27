ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Defender

Brandon Johnson Envisions Higher Heights For Black Chicago

Cook County Board Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson discussed his policies, vision, and hopes for a grander, more equitable Chicago for Black residents with members of Chicago’s legacy Black press in a 90-minute editorial roundtable on Friday afternoon. Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teacher at Jenner-Academy and Westinghouse College Prep, has previously organized with the Chicago Teachers Union to advocate for greater resources for CPS students.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar

CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shooting leaves woman seriously wounded on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded Sunday night in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood. The 23-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when she was shot in a "domestic related incident," according to Chicago police. She was struck in the...
CHICAGO, IL
studyfinds.org

Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts

Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
californiaexaminer.net

Who Was Fred Hampton: How Did He Die?

Who Was Fred Hampton? Hampton had a tight relationship with George Clements, a Black Catholic priest in Chicago who served as both a mentor and chaplain for the neighbourhood Panther group. How about Fred Hampton?. When Hampton and the Panthers were being closely watched or were being chased by the...
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

Chicago’s top doctor, Allison Arwady, is still standing

WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Dr. Allison Arwady walks into a small windowless room on the third floor of City Hall just moments before her weekly Facebook Live show is slated to start. She has a lot of ground to cover in the broadcast.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area

CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

What’s That Building? The Delaware Building

In the early 1870s, when a new downtown Chicago was rising from the ashes of the Great Chicago Fire, one of the finest buildings to ascend was the Bryant Block at the northeast corner of Randolph and Dearborn. Italianate arched windows and carved pilasters lining the building’s six stories had...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man robbed DePaul student inside school library, prosecutors say

Chicago — A man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill a DePaul University student during a robbery inside the school’s downtown library. The accused man, Kanti Foster-Smith, 22, was also arrested in December at the city’s Harold Washington Library...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting inside hallway at East Chicago apartment leaves 3 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are hospitalized following a shooting inside an apartment hallway in East Chicago Saturday morning. Police said around 10:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Atlas Apartment Building, located at 4425 Indianapolis Blvd, in reference to a shooting.Upon arrival, officers located a male outside in the rear of the location with a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon entering the location, two females were also found shot – one was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the leg. Two of the victims were taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and the 3rd victim to Community Hospital in Munster. All three have non-life-threatening injuries.The ages of the victims are unknown. Police say it was an isolated incident between two feuding neighbors who live in the building and there is no threat to the public. Investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with any information can contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 219-391-8318 or send an anonymous tip to 219-391-8500. 
EAST CHICAGO, IN
WBEZ

