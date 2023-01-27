ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — One person is dead following a crash in Fort Pierce. Around 9:50 a.m. on Monday, the driver of a Chevy Equinox SUV traveling north along S. U.S. 1 attempted to make a left turn onto Edwards Road when a motorcyclist crashed into the side of their vehicle, per Fort Pierce police.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old woman

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need the public's help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Janie Wilkenson was last seen at her home at 702 Brack Road in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Man arrested for bringing firearm to Glades Central High School

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he brought a firearm on school grounds. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said just before midnight on Jan. 21, dispatchers received reports of shots fired near Glades Central High School. A PBSO Aviation Unit responded...
BELLE GLADE, FL
Man, 30, found shot dead in WPB apartment

WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Friday evening inside a West Palm Beach apartment, city police said Saturday. Police said a “hysterical person” made a 911 call to authorities at about 5:43 p.m. Friday saying they believed someone was dead inside the Royal St. George Apartments on the 1600 block of Brandywine Road. Those apartments are next to Interstate 95, just northwest of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER

RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Woman charged with stabbing neighbor pleads guilty

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman charged with stabbing her neighbor pleaded guilty on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest. According to the plea deal, 36-year-old Avious Lucas was sentenced to 42 months in state prison as part of the agreement. She also was sentenced to 273 days in county jail for the charge of resisting an officer, but was given credit for time already served.
BELLE GLADE, FL
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Town of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The town of Palm Beach Police Department has issued several littering citations after discovering antisemitic flyers on Saturday. According to Captain Will Rothrock, the bags and flyers had antisemitic messages regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Rothrock tells CBS12 News they issued several littering citations to...
PALM BEACH, FL
World-class conference for rare pediatric limb deformity surgeries held locally

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many might not know, but Palm Beach County holds the number one medical institute in the world for rare pediatric limb deformity surgeries. That's according to the director of the Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute at St. Mary’s Medical Center. And once...
Volunteers spend 24 hours counting the homeless

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of people battling homelessness is on the rise in Palm Beach County and in most places across the country. There are many different reasons for that – like skyrocketing rent, inflation and lack of available housing. Other factors that have nothing to do with the economy include mental illness and drug addiction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
$613M Powerball jackpot drawing live on CBS12 at 11 p.m.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The drawing for the $613 million Powerball jackpot can be watched live on CBS12 News at 11 p.m. on Monday. No one won Saturday night's drawing worth $572 million, so the jackpot rolled over again. Monday's drawing will be the 31st drawing in...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
PSLPD: Detectives find Cocaine Floating in Toilet during Search Warrant

PSLPD: Detectives find Cocaine Floating in Toilet during Search Warrant. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that detectives found Cocaine floating in a toilet during a search warrant. After receiving a complaint of drugs being sold in our community, Special Investigations Division...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

