2023 Florida Craft Brew & WingfestKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The site of the Dozier School could be the most evil place in FloridaEvie M.Okeechobee, FL
fishing in lake Okeechobee, Floridahard and smartOkeechobee, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
cw34.com
Bicyclist sent to the hospital after being hit by a car in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital after being hit while riding his bicycle in Port St. Lucie on Monday morning. Port St. Lucie police say they responded to a call around 6:45 at SW California Boulevard and SW Idaho Lane. On scene, authorities...
cw34.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — One person is dead following a crash in Fort Pierce. Around 9:50 a.m. on Monday, the driver of a Chevy Equinox SUV traveling north along S. U.S. 1 attempted to make a left turn onto Edwards Road when a motorcyclist crashed into the side of their vehicle, per Fort Pierce police.
cw34.com
Deputies looking for missing 65-year-old woman
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need the public's help finding a woman last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Janie Wilkenson was last seen at her home at 702 Brack Road in Fort Pierce on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.
WPBF News 25
21-year-old dies in Fort Pierce motorcycle crash involving SUV
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 21-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Fort Pierce Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South U.S. Highway 1. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The driver...
WPBF News 25
Police looking for person responsible in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach after a man was found dead Friday night. Officials say a 30-year-old man was murdered in an apartment in the Royal St. George apartment community. 'Enough...
Mutty Paws Rescue treating burned 4-week-old puppy, needs donations
A Palm Beach County animal rescue organization is working around the clock to save the life of a 4-week-old puppy that was found abandoned and severely burned.
cw34.com
Man arrested for bringing firearm to Glades Central High School
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he brought a firearm on school grounds. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said just before midnight on Jan. 21, dispatchers received reports of shots fired near Glades Central High School. A PBSO Aviation Unit responded...
Man, 30, found shot dead in WPB apartment
WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Friday evening inside a West Palm Beach apartment, city police said Saturday. Police said a “hysterical person” made a 911 call to authorities at about 5:43 p.m. Friday saying they believed someone was dead inside the Royal St. George Apartments on the 1600 block of Brandywine Road. Those apartments are next to Interstate 95, just northwest of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
cw34.com
911 call leads police to a 30-year-old man murdered in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police in West Palm Beach are looking for a killer. On Jan. 27, the West Palm Beach Police Department found a 30-year-old man murdered inside the Royal St. George Apartments. According to police, he was shot to death. Detectives said, a hysterical person...
cw34.com
Woman cries for help after man falsely imprisons her in West Palm Beach: police
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's cry for help led to the arrest of a West Palm Beach man. On Jan.22, around 11:34 p.m., the West Palm Beach Police Department responded to domestic trouble at 410 S Rosemary Ave 2. Marc Volpicelli called police when he heard...
SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER
RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
cw34.com
Woman charged with stabbing neighbor pleads guilty
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman charged with stabbing her neighbor pleaded guilty on charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest. According to the plea deal, 36-year-old Avious Lucas was sentenced to 42 months in state prison as part of the agreement. She also was sentenced to 273 days in county jail for the charge of resisting an officer, but was given credit for time already served.
cw34.com
Reckless driver, peeping tom, and robbery: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Dramatic Video: Reckless driver leads deputies on high speed chase, sheriff says. A traffic stop turned into a high speed chase for deputies in Volusia County. The sheriff's office said on Friday afternoon,...
cw34.com
Toilet stuffed with cocaine during search in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — As police rushed in, the folks inside the home rushed to flush. But the move didn't work as planned. Police served a search warrant at a home on SW Molloy Street on Thursday morning. Investigators said the suspects at the home tried to...
cw34.com
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Town of Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The town of Palm Beach Police Department has issued several littering citations after discovering antisemitic flyers on Saturday. According to Captain Will Rothrock, the bags and flyers had antisemitic messages regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Rothrock tells CBS12 News they issued several littering citations to...
cw34.com
World-class conference for rare pediatric limb deformity surgeries held locally
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many might not know, but Palm Beach County holds the number one medical institute in the world for rare pediatric limb deformity surgeries. That's according to the director of the Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute at St. Mary’s Medical Center. And once...
cw34.com
Volunteers spend 24 hours counting the homeless
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of people battling homelessness is on the rise in Palm Beach County and in most places across the country. There are many different reasons for that – like skyrocketing rent, inflation and lack of available housing. Other factors that have nothing to do with the economy include mental illness and drug addiction.
cw34.com
Man acquitted in murder of young father during drug deal in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two men arrested for the murder of a young father in West Palm Beach nearly six years ago are free. On Thursday, a jury acquitted 31-year-old Lawrence Padgett for the murder of 26-year-old Jevaughn Suckoo in 2017. One day earlier, court records...
cw34.com
$613M Powerball jackpot drawing live on CBS12 at 11 p.m.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The drawing for the $613 million Powerball jackpot can be watched live on CBS12 News at 11 p.m. on Monday. No one won Saturday night's drawing worth $572 million, so the jackpot rolled over again. Monday's drawing will be the 31st drawing in...
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD: Detectives find Cocaine Floating in Toilet during Search Warrant
PSLPD: Detectives find Cocaine Floating in Toilet during Search Warrant. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that detectives found Cocaine floating in a toilet during a search warrant. After receiving a complaint of drugs being sold in our community, Special Investigations Division...
