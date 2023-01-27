ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story located the crash at 11710 Pebble Hills Blvd. The crash happened at the 11700 block of Pebble Hills. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died and two more are seriously injured after a car crash in east El Paso Saturday night. The crash happened at The post One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening Jan. 29th through Feb. 4th

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bridge Joint Cleaning. Dyer north and southbound between Woodrow Bean and Tiger Eye alternate lane closures. Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints. Wednesday, February 1. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 northbound between Pershing and Altura alternate lane closures. US-54 northbound at...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Officer shoots at aggressive dogs on Tierra Limon Dr. in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department responded to several 911 calls involving two pit bulls that had bitten at least two people and were showing aggressive behavior in east El Paso according to police. The incident happened on 12477 Tierra Limon Drive in east El...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening in Las Cruces, N.M. between Jan. 30th - Feb. 4th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — US Roadways: Rehabilitation Project. Contractor’s hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. US 70 from milepost 143 (I-10 /US 70 Interchange) to milepost 161 (Organ). Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, drivers can expect various daytime lane closures on the Nasa and Del Ray interchanges for roadway milling and paving. Each intersection is expected to take 3 to 4 days to complete.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Early morning robbery at Glory Road parking garage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to a text notification sent out Saturday afternoon by UTEP, a robbery took place on the second floor of the Glory Garage located on the 100 block of Glory Road. The notification stated that the robbery took place at approximately 1:40 a.m. Saturday and that the incident was reported late. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed early Sunday morning in central El Paso. The stabbing happened at the 3000 block of E. Missouri. According to preliminary emergency reports, the call for the stabbing came in at 2:07 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital with injures that The post Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash near US-54 south, Trowbridge causing delays

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the collector-distributor lanes on US-54 south near Trowbridge is closed for a crash Friday. The Texas Department of Transportation says there is a minor backup. Law enforcement, the fire department and a tow truck are at the scene. No injuries were reported.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Firefighters responding to house fire in the Lower Valley

UPDATE - The El Paso Fire Department confirmed that the fire has been knocked down. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Fire Department has confirmed that a residential fire has broken out at the 900 block of Duskin Dr. No injuries have been reported, according to EPFD. Crew...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

WATCH LIVE: Funeral service and burial underway for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Funeral service to honor late El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen will continue Friday. The funeral service will be at Abundant Church on 1000 Valley Crest starting at 11 a.m. The service will be followed by precession to Evergreen East Cemetery at 12400 Montana. At the cemetery, police honors will The post WATCH LIVE: Funeral service and burial underway for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

14-year-old El Pasoan host of popular 'Schoolyard Sports' podcast

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A teen from El Paso is running his own sports podcast, Schoolyard Sports. The past two years have been successful for Lane Frank. Frank has a talent for sports casting. He has more than 100 episodes online. Lil Yachty and Aaron Jones have been...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Funeral services begin Thursday evening to honor El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tribute services to honor the late El Paso Police Chief Gregory K. Allen begin Thursday evening. Multiple speakers were present at Thursday's tribute service including Sgt. Javier Sambrano, Pastor Sama Faraone, Mayor Oscar Leeser, City Manager Tommy Gonzalez, Senator César Blanco, and Ronald Bowling. El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez The post Funeral services begin Thursday evening to honor El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Borderland woman named ‘Mother of Year’ for New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Borderland woman has been selected as 2023 Mother of the Year for the state of New Mexico. Mary Carter, executive director of the Women’s Intercultural Center in Anthony, New Mexico, was selected as the 2023 Mother of the Year honoree for the state of New Mexico.
ANTHONY, NM
LAS CRUCES, NM

