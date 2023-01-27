Brand Management Group (BMG; Sarasota, FL), the brand licensee for KODAK Wide-format Media, has announced that a portfolio of Kodak photo and fine art papers is now certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), an international non-profit organization that promotes environmentally sound, socially aware and successful management of the world’s forests — according to a press release from S-One Holdings Corp., of which BMG is a subsidiary.

12 HOURS AGO