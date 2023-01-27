ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story located the crash at 11710 Pebble Hills Blvd. The crash happened at the 11700 block of Pebble Hills. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died and two more are seriously injured after a car crash in east El Paso Saturday night. The crash happened at The post One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Early morning robbery at Glory Road parking garage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to a text notification sent out Saturday afternoon by UTEP, a robbery took place on the second floor of the Glory Garage located on the 100 block of Glory Road. The notification stated that the robbery took place at approximately 1:40 a.m. Saturday and that the incident was reported late. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed early Sunday morning in central El Paso. The stabbing happened at the 3000 block of E. Missouri. According to preliminary emergency reports, the call for the stabbing came in at 2:07 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital with injures that The post Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Firefighters responding to house fire in the Lower Valley

UPDATE - The El Paso Fire Department confirmed that the fire has been knocked down. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Fire Department has confirmed that a residential fire has broken out at the 900 block of Duskin Dr. No injuries have been reported, according to EPFD. Crew...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UMC celebrates more than a century of serving the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center (UMC) of El Paso is celebrating 108 years serving the Borderplex region. Last week, UMC celebrated a century’s worth of milestones and achievements. When it first opened its doors in 1915, it was known as El Paso County General Hospital. In 1959, the El Paso County Hospital […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

WATCH LIVE: Funeral service and burial underway for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Funeral service to honor late El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen will continue Friday. The funeral service will be at Abundant Church on 1000 Valley Crest starting at 11 a.m. The service will be followed by precession to Evergreen East Cemetery at 12400 Montana. At the cemetery, police honors will The post WATCH LIVE: Funeral service and burial underway for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Two-car crash at Loop 375 North and Montwood

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash is blocking traffic at Loop 375 North and Montwood. The crash happened at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. There are reports of a rollover. El Paso firefighters are on the scene. To check the latest traffic conditions,...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Borderland woman named ‘Mother of Year’ for New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Borderland woman has been selected as 2023 Mother of the Year for the state of New Mexico. Mary Carter, executive director of the Women’s Intercultural Center in Anthony, New Mexico, was selected as the 2023 Mother of the Year honoree for the state of New Mexico.
ANTHONY, NM
KVIA ABC-7

WWII veteran saved by two Andress High Schoolers after falling in street

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two Andress High School students are being hailed as heroes after helping a World War II veteran who couldn't get up after falling in the street. Andress seniors Christian Lugo and Tyler Cooper were driving on Sun Valley when they saw 95-year-old Matilde Vega fall in the street. Vega laid The post WWII veteran saved by two Andress High Schoolers after falling in street appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

