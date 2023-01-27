Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 7
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 22 to January 28. For updates, click here. For a look at more information, click here.
One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story located the crash at 11710 Pebble Hills Blvd. The crash happened at the 11700 block of Pebble Hills. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died and two more are seriously injured after a car crash in east El Paso Saturday night. The crash happened at The post One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash appeared first on KVIA.
Early morning robbery at Glory Road parking garage
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to a text notification sent out Saturday afternoon by UTEP, a robbery took place on the second floor of the Glory Garage located on the 100 block of Glory Road. The notification stated that the robbery took place at approximately 1:40 a.m. Saturday and that the incident was reported late. […]
Police: Dog shot after 2 pit bulls bite 2 people in far East El Paso
An El Paso police officer fired his weapon and shot a dog that was being aggressive toward people after two dogs reportedly had bitten two people along the 12400 block of Tierra Limon.
17-year-old dead, 2 others left with serious burns after vehicle rollover in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police and fire crews responded to a single rollover crash located on the 11700 block of Pebble Hills Blvd in front of Montwood Middle Saturday night. According to police, the crash happened before 11 p.m. Saturday night. Officers found the vehicle on fire and a 17-year-old male passenger […]
Oven fire breaks out at West El Paso business that had car recently crash into it
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been a tough week and a half for one West El Paso business. Friday night, a fire broke out at the Valley Super Market store at Redd and Resler. No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly extinguished. Initial reports say it was an oven fire, but fire […]
cbs4local.com
Crash in central El Paso sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving two cars sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The crash happened on Piedras Street and San Jose Avenue in central El Paso around 10 a.m., dispatch added. No...
Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed early Sunday morning in central El Paso. The stabbing happened at the 3000 block of E. Missouri. According to preliminary emergency reports, the call for the stabbing came in at 2:07 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital with injures that The post Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
El Paso Firefighters responding to house fire in the Lower Valley
UPDATE - The El Paso Fire Department confirmed that the fire has been knocked down. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Fire Department has confirmed that a residential fire has broken out at the 900 block of Duskin Dr. No injuries have been reported, according to EPFD. Crew...
UMC celebrates more than a century of serving the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center (UMC) of El Paso is celebrating 108 years serving the Borderplex region. Last week, UMC celebrated a century’s worth of milestones and achievements. When it first opened its doors in 1915, it was known as El Paso County General Hospital. In 1959, the El Paso County Hospital […]
KVIA
El Paso leaders react to graphic video of Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One day after the Memphis Police Department released the graphic videos showing five of its officers beating unarmed Tyre Nichols that ultimately led to his death, El Paso officials are weighing in. "Our expectation is that that should never happen, and that we would never...
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service and burial underway for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Funeral service to honor late El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen will continue Friday. The funeral service will be at Abundant Church on 1000 Valley Crest starting at 11 a.m. The service will be followed by precession to Evergreen East Cemetery at 12400 Montana. At the cemetery, police honors will The post WATCH LIVE: Funeral service and burial underway for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen appeared first on KVIA.
Raiz FCU breaks ground on new Downtown El Paso branch that will open in fall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Raiz Federal Credit Union broke ground last week on a new Downtown El Paso branch. The soon-to-be Stanton branch will be located at 300 Montana Avenue at the corner of Stanton and Montana. The plans call for a branch that includes two drive-thru lanes and a 24/7 ATM lobby. “It’s […]
KVIA
Two-car crash at Loop 375 North and Montwood
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash is blocking traffic at Loop 375 North and Montwood. The crash happened at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. There are reports of a rollover. El Paso firefighters are on the scene. To check the latest traffic conditions,...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans, law enforcement attend police chief Greg Allen's services for final goodbye
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several El Pasoans and law enforcement agencies showed up to pay their respects for late El Paso police chief Greg Allen's funeral services on Friday. Both civilians and law enforcement said they went to say "thank you" to Allen for all he has done...
YAHOO!
El Paso security guard arrested following shooting outside Showtyme sports bar
El Paso police arrested a security guard in connection with a shooting that wounded a man last week in the parking lot outside NFL running back Aaron Jones' sports bar in the far East Side. Chris Cain Spaccarotelli, 24, was arrested on Jan. 23 on charges of deadly conduct and...
Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
El Paso News
Borderland woman named ‘Mother of Year’ for New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Borderland woman has been selected as 2023 Mother of the Year for the state of New Mexico. Mary Carter, executive director of the Women’s Intercultural Center in Anthony, New Mexico, was selected as the 2023 Mother of the Year honoree for the state of New Mexico.
El Paso Shown in Popular Netflix Series “I Am A Killer”
Fans of true crime have probably seen the Netflix series called "I Am A Killer"; a show where murderers from all over the United States talk about their crimes/stories & the creators present the cases from the convicted & victims side. In December of last year, Season 4 came out...
WWII veteran saved by two Andress High Schoolers after falling in street
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two Andress High School students are being hailed as heroes after helping a World War II veteran who couldn't get up after falling in the street. Andress seniors Christian Lugo and Tyler Cooper were driving on Sun Valley when they saw 95-year-old Matilde Vega fall in the street. Vega laid The post WWII veteran saved by two Andress High Schoolers after falling in street appeared first on KVIA.
