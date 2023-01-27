ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

MedicalXpress

11 hours and 25 people: Conjoined twins separated

Dr. José Iglesias gave himself only a few seconds to admire his work. Situated in a Cook Children's Medical Center operating room in Fort Worth on Monday, Iglesias and his team of practitioners watched as the 16-week-old conjoined twin girls in front of them were separated for the first time. It marked the pinnacle of one of the most complicated—and highest-stakes—dances the medical director for pediatric surgery had ever choreographed.
FORT WORTH, TX
New York Post

Infant conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic surgery’ at Texas hospital

Three-month-old conjoined twins were successfully separated in a “historic surgery” at a Texas hospital on Monday. The operation to separate newborn sisters AmieLynn Rose and JamieLynn Rae Finley at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Texas was the hospital’s first-ever surgery of its kind. “A team of 25 medical professionals, including 6 surgeons, carefully performed this historic surgery, while parents Amanda Arciniega and James Finley patiently waited for news of their separation,” the hospital said in a Wednesday news release. “While still very early, both AmieLynn and JamieLynn are recovering well.” AmieLynn and JamieLynn of Fort Worth were born prematurely Oct. 3 joined...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Warming centers open doors across North Texas

Several warming centers will be open across North Texas as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We have a list of the locations that are opening their doors to keep people out of the cold. Dallas. Carr P. Collins Social Service Center: 5302 Harry...
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Conjoined twins surgically separated at Cook Children's Medical Center

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the first time in Cook Children's Medical Center history, doctors successfully separated conjoined twins. Dozens of medical experts from across multiple specialties made up the surgical team. They collaborated on the groundbreaking procedure, leveraging their expertise in treating the most difficult and complex pediatric conditions. It is estimated conjoined twins occur in 1-in-200,000 live births, according to a news release from the hospital. Additionally, each year only five to eight conjoined twins worldwide survive the first few days after birth. 
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Some school districts cancel classes as winter weather hits North Texas

DALLAS - Some North Texas school districts have already canceled classes because of the wintry weather. The majority of the schools that decided to close Monday are west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. They include Aledo, Argyle, Aubrey, Azle, Brock, Castleberry, Celina, Dublin, Eagle-Mountain-Saginaw, Gordon, Granbury, Jacksboro, Lake Worth, Little...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Luke Bryan's tour making stops in Dallas and Fort Worth

Country star Luke Bryan will perform in both Dallas and Fort Worth on his upcoming tour. On Monday, Bryan released the tour dates for his 'Country On Tour' shows. The ‘Country Girl’ singer will play the DFW shows on back-to-back nights in September. The Dallas stop will be...
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at Clearfork | Shopping mall in Fort Worth, Texas

The Shops at Clearfork, is the best shopping center, with the most outstanding stores in Fort Worth in the city. In addition, the place has an incredible and modern structure. Followed by this, you will be able to find good stores of different brands, with cheap prices and interesting offers.
FORT WORTH, TX
KSNT News

Baby gorilla stands up for first time with helping hand from mom

FORT WORTH, TX – Bruno, a nearly three-month-old gorilla at Fort Worth Zoo in Texas, stood up for the first time with some support from his mom, Gracie, the zoo announced on Wednesday, January 25. Video posted by the Fort Worth Zoo shows Bruno holding hands with Gracie as he pushes himself up off the ground and stays upright […]
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexaminer.com

City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023

Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
DALLAS, TX

