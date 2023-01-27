Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
MedicalXpress
11 hours and 25 people: Conjoined twins separated
Dr. José Iglesias gave himself only a few seconds to admire his work. Situated in a Cook Children's Medical Center operating room in Fort Worth on Monday, Iglesias and his team of practitioners watched as the 16-week-old conjoined twin girls in front of them were separated for the first time. It marked the pinnacle of one of the most complicated—and highest-stakes—dances the medical director for pediatric surgery had ever choreographed.
Woman wounded inside her West Dallas home
A woman is in the hospital after being wounded in a West Dallas shooting this morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. someone opened fire on the woman’s home on Navaro Street near Fort Worth Avenue and I-30.
Infant conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic surgery’ at Texas hospital
Three-month-old conjoined twins were successfully separated in a “historic surgery” at a Texas hospital on Monday. The operation to separate newborn sisters AmieLynn Rose and JamieLynn Rae Finley at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Texas was the hospital’s first-ever surgery of its kind. “A team of 25 medical professionals, including 6 surgeons, carefully performed this historic surgery, while parents Amanda Arciniega and James Finley patiently waited for news of their separation,” the hospital said in a Wednesday news release. “While still very early, both AmieLynn and JamieLynn are recovering well.” AmieLynn and JamieLynn of Fort Worth were born prematurely Oct. 3 joined...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Warming centers open doors across North Texas
Several warming centers will be open across North Texas as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We have a list of the locations that are opening their doors to keep people out of the cold. Dallas. Carr P. Collins Social Service Center: 5302 Harry...
Fort Worth police find missing child safe
Police say the 11-year-old boy was last seen at about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Frazier Avenue before he was found later that night.
tourcounsel.com
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
Teenagers required to have a parent, guardian with them at Hulen Mall under new age policy
FORT WORTH, Texas — Hulen Mall announced Saturday it would be implementing an age policy that requires those under 17 years old to have parent guidance with them from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The announcement was made on their social media page and the reaction from commenters was...
Conjoined twins surgically separated at Cook Children's Medical Center
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the first time in Cook Children's Medical Center history, doctors successfully separated conjoined twins. Dozens of medical experts from across multiple specialties made up the surgical team. They collaborated on the groundbreaking procedure, leveraging their expertise in treating the most difficult and complex pediatric conditions. It is estimated conjoined twins occur in 1-in-200,000 live births, according to a news release from the hospital. Additionally, each year only five to eight conjoined twins worldwide survive the first few days after birth.
fox4news.com
From homeless shelters to medical school, man shares his story in hopes of inspiring others
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Texan who grew up in homeless shelters, and who was surrounded by drug use, has overcome the odds stacked against him to get into medical school. Now he wants to help other minorities get ahead. Owen Saenz's future looks bright. The 27-year-old is in his...
WFAA
DFW winter storm updates: Latest weather impacts, road conditions, school closures, warming shelters
DALLAS — North Texas was under a winter storm warning starting Monday, as ice and freezing rain were expected to cause hazardous driving conditions across the area. We're tracking the latest updates, from the forecast to power outages to road conditions, throughout the week. Here's what we know:. Latest...
Canine influenza outbreak leads to lockdown at Plano Animal Shelter
An outbreak of canine influenza has forced temporary changes at the Plano Animal Shelter. (Courtesy city of Plano) Due to an outbreak of canine influenza, temporary changes are in place at the Plano Animal Shelter. According to a news release from the city of Plano, all owner surrender appointments have...
Ice possible this week in Dallas-Fort Worth
The weather Monday afternoon through at least noon on Wednesday could be a royal mess for drivers and residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
fox4news.com
Lyft driver attacked by passengers in Frisco says company denied his claim for medical benefits
FRISCO, Texas - A North Texas rideshare driver is recovering after picking up a man and woman he thought were legitimate customers. Instead, police said the two stabbed him, beat him, and stole his car. Francis Watson began driving for the rideshare app Lyft roughly two months ago. On January...
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Some school districts cancel classes as winter weather hits North Texas
DALLAS - Some North Texas school districts have already canceled classes because of the wintry weather. The majority of the schools that decided to close Monday are west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. They include Aledo, Argyle, Aubrey, Azle, Brock, Castleberry, Celina, Dublin, Eagle-Mountain-Saginaw, Gordon, Granbury, Jacksboro, Lake Worth, Little...
fortworthreport.org
Solution to expensive eggs? Tarrant County small farmers say support them more
The egg shelves have looked different every week at Ann’s Health Food Center in Arlington. One week, it would be all organic eggs. Some weeks, there would be several egg brands. Then, sometimes the shelves would be empty. “When our only choice is to offer a higher price egg...
fox4news.com
Man says he was shot when groups exchanged gunfire outside Fort Worth club
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man told Fort Worth police he was shot during a shootout between two groups while outside a Fort Worth club overnight Friday. Police began investigating after getting a call just before 12:45 a.m. about a man at JPS who arrived with a gunshot wound. The...
fox4news.com
Luke Bryan's tour making stops in Dallas and Fort Worth
Country star Luke Bryan will perform in both Dallas and Fort Worth on his upcoming tour. On Monday, Bryan released the tour dates for his 'Country On Tour' shows. The ‘Country Girl’ singer will play the DFW shows on back-to-back nights in September. The Dallas stop will be...
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Clearfork | Shopping mall in Fort Worth, Texas
The Shops at Clearfork, is the best shopping center, with the most outstanding stores in Fort Worth in the city. In addition, the place has an incredible and modern structure. Followed by this, you will be able to find good stores of different brands, with cheap prices and interesting offers.
Baby gorilla stands up for first time with helping hand from mom
FORT WORTH, TX – Bruno, a nearly three-month-old gorilla at Fort Worth Zoo in Texas, stood up for the first time with some support from his mom, Gracie, the zoo announced on Wednesday, January 25. Video posted by the Fort Worth Zoo shows Bruno holding hands with Gracie as he pushes himself up off the ground and stays upright […]
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023
Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
