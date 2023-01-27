ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Voter Registration and Absentee Voting Deadlines for Nodaway Valley CSD Special Election

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KViF_0kTd7qfF00

(Adair Co) The Adair County Elections Deputy has released voter registration and absentee voting deadlines for the March 7 Nodaway Valley Community School District Special Election.

The deadline to pre-register to vote is February 20th at 5 p.m. This applies to registration in person (including registration at driver’s license stations or agencies) or by mail. Voters may register online until 11:59 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is February 20th at 5 p.m.

The last day to vote absentee in-person at the Auditor’s Office is March 6th.

March 7th is the last day to return absentee ballots to the Auditor’s office before the polls close at 8:00 p.m.

The Special Election is for Public Measure AA: Shall the Board of Directors of the Nodaway Valley Community School District, in the Counties of Adair and Madison, State of Iowa, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years, to levy annually, a voter-approved physical plant and equipment property tax not to exceed One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of the assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, or each year thereafter?

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Des Moines

Iowa expands free tax-filing services

More than 70 Iowa sites are offering free tax filing services for low-to-moderate income families this year.Driving the news: Six are in Polk County, up from four last year.A few sites launch their regular tax season hours today.Details: The federally-organized Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is generally available to people who make $54K or less, the elderly, those with disabilities or with limited English skills.Zoom in: The Iowa Center for Economic Success manages the state's sites.IRS-certified volunteers — many of whom are CPAs — from roughly two dozen humanitarian and community improvement organizations perform the work.Of note: Last year's volunteers filed more than 11,000 returns resulting in more than $17 million in refunds, Karla Evans, a manager of the Iowa Center, tells Axios.📂 If you go: VITA site locator
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

SHIFT ATL Non-Profit Housing Redevelopment Funding on Atlantic City Council Agenda

(Atlantic) Members of Shift ATL will appear at the Atlantic City Council Meeting on Wednesday to request funding for Nonprofit Housing Redevelopment Funding. Atlantic City Administrator John Lund says the non-profit group is buying another house to flip and is requesting loan funds from the City to go towards rehabilitation. The city had a similar arrangement with SHIFT, and it went well. Lund says the withdrawal and repayment would occur within the Fiscal Year 2024 and would not negatively affect the fund balance.
ATLANTIC, IA
who13.com

Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds Quick 6

Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek …. 1/30 Scholastic Spotlight: Kalven Owen & Rock Creek Elementary. Monday Morning Weather Forecast. Murphy’s Law. Brock Purdy underdog story does not feature a storybook ending. Yet.
IOWA STATE
B100

This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa

The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Chamber Executive Director Re-Elected to IACC Board of Directors

(Des Moines) Bailey Smith, Atlantic Executive Chamber Director, will serve another term as a director on the 2023 Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce. The IACC announced today that Bailey had been re-elected to serve on the board with a mission to enhance the professional development of local chamber executives and staff. The leadership and staff work daily to prepare local chambers and business leaders to meet the changing demands of our local communities.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

AM Forecast 1-28-23

AM Forecast 1-28-23 Snow moves through Iowa followed by bitter cold. West Des Moines Public Library hosting sensory space …. Several libraries in the Metro are taking steps to make their facilities more people to people with special needs. That's why the West Des Moines Public Library is opening an our early Sunday to be a sensory space.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

RAGBRAI Route Returns to Des Moines for 50th Anniversary

(Des Moines, IA) RAGBRAI will return to Des Moines for its 50th anniversary. The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa begins July 23rd in Sioux City and concludes July 29th in Davenport. A record number of as many as 100-thousand riders are expected to stop in the capital city on July 26th. Other towns on the route include Carroll, Ames, and Coralville. This year’s route also adds an extra seventh day from past years.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork

The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities

Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Midwest Partnership provides update and funding request to Guthrie County Supervisors

(Guthrie Co) Midwest Partnership provided an update and funding request to the Guthrie County Board of Supervisors this morning. Karen Varley said Midwest Partnership Economic Development is a non-profit that serves Guthrie and Adair Counties. Their focus is on business retention and business expansion or attraction to generate economic stability and growth in their region.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Polk County Extreme Weather Plan in Place Until Further Notice

(Polk County, IA) -- Polk County has activated its Extreme Weather Plan, as sub-zero wind chills are expected over the next several days. Warming centers will be open across the Des Moines metro, and Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority buses will be providing free rides to those warming centers. The Extreme Weather plan will remain in effect until further notice.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy