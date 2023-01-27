Voter Registration and Absentee Voting Deadlines for Nodaway Valley CSD Special Election

(Adair Co) The Adair County Elections Deputy has released voter registration and absentee voting deadlines for the March 7 Nodaway Valley Community School District Special Election.

The deadline to pre-register to vote is February 20th at 5 p.m. This applies to registration in person (including registration at driver’s license stations or agencies) or by mail. Voters may register online until 11:59 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is February 20th at 5 p.m.

The last day to vote absentee in-person at the Auditor’s Office is March 6th.

March 7th is the last day to return absentee ballots to the Auditor’s office before the polls close at 8:00 p.m.

The Special Election is for Public Measure AA: Shall the Board of Directors of the Nodaway Valley Community School District, in the Counties of Adair and Madison, State of Iowa, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years, to levy annually, a voter-approved physical plant and equipment property tax not to exceed One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of the assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, or each year thereafter?