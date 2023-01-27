ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Horry County Schools teacher faces kidnapping, assault charges in Surfside Beach

By Tanya Pinette, Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools employee is facing kidnapping and assault-and-battery charges after being arrested by Surfside Beach police on Thursday, according to online jail records.

Kimberly D. Bone, 59, of Surfside Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention and released on bonds totaling $4,000.

According to Surfside Beach police incident reports obtained by News13, the incident happened Thursday at 310 13th Avenue South. Bone told responding officers that she was beaten up by a roommate in her home after trying to get her dogs out of a roommate’s bedroom.

Bone’s roommate allegedly refused to give Bone her dogs back, resulting in Bone breaking down the roommate’s door to get to them, the report reads. The two women reportedly pulled each other’s hair.

When officers asked Bone what started the fight, she stated the roommate was a known “felon and drug user” so she wanted her evicted, according to the report. Officers determined Bone was intoxicated while interviewing her.

Police said they later interviewed the roommate, who said she wanted to get away from Bone due to “how [she] gets while intoxicated” which prompted her to lock herself and the dogs in her bedroom. Bone began throwing herself at the victim’s door once she refused to open it.

Officers concluded that Bone would be charged with third-degree assault and battery due to probable cause even though the roommate did not want to press charges, the report reads.

Bone has worked for Horry County Schools since October 2018 and served as an alternative education teacher at the SOAR academy, according to a spokesperson for the district. She was placed on administrative leave with pay on Friday. The SOAR academy has a Conway address.

No additional information was immediately available.

