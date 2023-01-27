Read full article on original website
Related
4th fatal snowmobile crash reported in four-day stretch
One person died Sunday after crashing a snowmobile into a tree in Arbor Vitae, the fourth fatal crash in a four-day span in the northwoods. Sunday’s crash, reported at about 7 p.m., took the life of a 54-year-old Illinois man. Vilas County officials say the man struck a tree and died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
wxpr.org
Two more deaths in the Northwoods bring Wisconsin's snowmobile toll to seven for the season
Two more snowmobile deaths in the Northwoods brought Wisconsin’s toll for the season to seven. An Illinois man died in a snowmobile crash Friday night in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 41 year old Matthew Finstrom of Plainfield, Illinois died in the crash in the Town of Nokomis.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin snowmobiler dies after being thrown from vehicle, hit fence post
NOKOMIS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 41-year-old man died in northern Wisconsin on Friday night after being thrown from his snowmobile while attempting to pass another at high speeds. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 11:10 p.m. on January 27 on Trail 51 near the intersection of CTH L and Heafford Road.
wlen.com
Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office Issues Comedic Warning About ‘Highly Addictive Substances’… Girl Scout Cookies
Oneida County, Wisconsin – A sheriff’s office in Wisconsin recently issued a fictitious warning about ‘highly addictive substances’… Girl Scout Cookies. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said that these substances go by names like ‘Thin Mints,’ ‘Caramel deLites,’ ‘Peanut Butter Patties,’ and ‘Adventurefuls.’
tomahawkleader.com
Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis
TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
WJFW-TV
Snowmobiler in Vilas County dies after hitting a tree.
PHELPS - A snowmobiler died in Phelps Thursday afternoon. Just before 2:30 on Thursday, the Vilas County 911 Center received a call of a snowmobiler who had struck a tree in the Town of Phelps. Officers at the scene identified the snowmobile had gone off the trail and struck a...
WSAW
Illinois man killed in Oneida County snowmobile vs. vehicle crash
MCNAUGHTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man killed Thursday while snowmobiling. Investigators said Michael Green, 57, was attempting to cross Highway 47 near McNaughton with a group of snowmobilers when he was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened near Bridge Road in the town of Newbold.
wxpr.org
Snowmobiler hit and killed on Highway 47 in Oneida County
Updated 12:57 p.m. A man riding a snowmobile died after being hit while crossing Highway 47 in the Oneida County Town of Newbold. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office closed Highway 47 for a time yesterday evening while an investigation took place into the death of the 57-year-old. The Sheriff’s...
Helicopter paged to northwoods snowmobile crash
Two people were injured, one traumatically, in a snowmobile crash Thursday in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps, in Vilas County. First responders began CPR on the most seriously injured victim, a female. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
Travel advisory issued for Marathon County
The western portion of Marathon County is experiencing freezing rain which has caused the roadways to become ice covered. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling this afternoon as this weather event is expected to make it’s away across the county as the afternoon progresses. The Marathon County...
UPDATE: One dead in Phelps snowmobile crash
A 59-year-old woman is dead after a snowmobile crash Thursday in Vilas County, one of two fatalities reported within hours of one another in the northwoods. The first crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps. First responders began CPR on the woman and paged a helicopter to the crash scene. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
Wausau father convicted of intentionally killing infant son
A Wausau father now faces life in prison for intentionally causing the death of his infant son, after he was convicted by a jury this week. Initially, 41-year-old Ronnie Lofton, Jr. faced only charges of first-degree reckless homicide. The charge was filed Feb. 12, 2021, roughly one month after his infant son died. Police say the boy had 21 rib fractures in various stages of healing when he died of blunt force trauma in January 2021.
WJFW-TV
Not guilty pleas entered for the Langlade Co. man accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash
ANTIGO (WJFW) - The man charged in the hit-and-run death from last June, has entered not-guilty pleas for each of his charges. Cory Hansen, 31, is facing five felony charges including:. First-degree reckless homicide. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Hit and run involving death. Battery or threatening a...
wxpr.org
Forest County Potawatomi Community Museum re-opens with exhibits featuring the past while focused on the future
As the last beat of the drum song faded out, Donald Keeble, or Thigwé in his Neshnabe name, opened the doors and welcomed people to the newly renovated museum for the Forest County Potawatomi Community. Keeble is a Forest County Potawatomi Tribal Member. He’s the museum director and the...
939thegame.com
Pick-up truck breaks through ice
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) – A pick-up truck broke through the ice on Saturday on Lake Wausau. It happened near Rookery View Park. The front part of the truck began to enter the water, while the rear of the truck stayed on the ice. It was eventually towed out of the water.
Wausau area obituaries January 25, 2023
Jason W. Krueger (Bird Man), 56, died unexpectedly on January 19th, 2023 at his home. He was born on March 9th, 1966 in Wausau, Wisconsin. The son of Audrey Krueger (Huckbody). Jason graduated from Wausau East High School in 1984. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death...
WSAW
Clients of Schofield salon say they paid hundreds of dollars for services they did not receive
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Customers of a business in Schofield are expressing their frustrations after they say they paid for services they did not receive. It comes as the Everest Metro Police Department asked for people to report if they believe they “have been a victim of theft” by Meraki Salon, formally known as Meraki Salon and Tattoo.
wxpr.org
Antigo Superintendent receives support as performance is reviewed
Dr. Julie Sprague has been the Superintendent in Antigo for almost five years, and after questions about her future employment were raised, both teachers and the School Board had something to say. During the closed session of their most recent board meeting, the Antigo School Board decided that they would...
Wausau investment broker charged in $1.9M securities fraud
A Wausau investment agent who defrauded clients of an estimated $1.9 million is facing decades in federal prison, after the U.S. Dept. of Justice filed criminal charges against him this week. Anthony “Tony” Liddle, who owned Prosper Wealth Management in Rhinelander and Wausau, has already been barred from the industry....
NBC26
Mother, daughter involved in Merrill altercation speak up
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An altercation at Merrill Middle School led to several arrests earlier this month and those involved are now sharing their stories of what happened and what they think could have been done differently. Charlotte Fletcher said the trouble began after her daughter got into a...
Comments / 0