Rhinelander, WI

WausauPilot

4th fatal snowmobile crash reported in four-day stretch

One person died Sunday after crashing a snowmobile into a tree in Arbor Vitae, the fourth fatal crash in a four-day span in the northwoods. Sunday’s crash, reported at about 7 p.m., took the life of a 54-year-old Illinois man. Vilas County officials say the man struck a tree and died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
ARBOR VITAE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin snowmobiler dies after being thrown from vehicle, hit fence post

NOKOMIS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 41-year-old man died in northern Wisconsin on Friday night after being thrown from his snowmobile while attempting to pass another at high speeds. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 11:10 p.m. on January 27 on Trail 51 near the intersection of CTH L and Heafford Road.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis

TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
ILLINOIS STATE
WJFW-TV

Snowmobiler in Vilas County dies after hitting a tree.

PHELPS - A snowmobiler died in Phelps Thursday afternoon. Just before 2:30 on Thursday, the Vilas County 911 Center received a call of a snowmobiler who had struck a tree in the Town of Phelps. Officers at the scene identified the snowmobile had gone off the trail and struck a...
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Illinois man killed in Oneida County snowmobile vs. vehicle crash

MCNAUGHTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man killed Thursday while snowmobiling. Investigators said Michael Green, 57, was attempting to cross Highway 47 near McNaughton with a group of snowmobilers when he was struck by a vehicle. The crash happened near Bridge Road in the town of Newbold.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

Snowmobiler hit and killed on Highway 47 in Oneida County

Updated 12:57 p.m. A man riding a snowmobile died after being hit while crossing Highway 47 in the Oneida County Town of Newbold. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office closed Highway 47 for a time yesterday evening while an investigation took place into the death of the 57-year-old. The Sheriff’s...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Helicopter paged to northwoods snowmobile crash

Two people were injured, one traumatically, in a snowmobile crash Thursday in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps, in Vilas County. First responders began CPR on the most seriously injured victim, a female. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Travel advisory issued for Marathon County

The western portion of Marathon County is experiencing freezing rain which has caused the roadways to become ice covered. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling this afternoon as this weather event is expected to make it’s away across the county as the afternoon progresses. The Marathon County...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: One dead in Phelps snowmobile crash

A 59-year-old woman is dead after a snowmobile crash Thursday in Vilas County, one of two fatalities reported within hours of one another in the northwoods. The first crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps. First responders began CPR on the woman and paged a helicopter to the crash scene. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau father convicted of intentionally killing infant son

A Wausau father now faces life in prison for intentionally causing the death of his infant son, after he was convicted by a jury this week. Initially, 41-year-old Ronnie Lofton, Jr. faced only charges of first-degree reckless homicide. The charge was filed Feb. 12, 2021, roughly one month after his infant son died. Police say the boy had 21 rib fractures in various stages of healing when he died of blunt force trauma in January 2021.
WAUSAU, WI
939thegame.com

Pick-up truck breaks through ice

RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) – A pick-up truck broke through the ice on Saturday on Lake Wausau. It happened near Rookery View Park. The front part of the truck began to enter the water, while the rear of the truck stayed on the ice. It was eventually towed out of the water.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 25, 2023

Jason W. Krueger (Bird Man), 56, died unexpectedly on January 19th, 2023 at his home. He was born on March 9th, 1966 in Wausau, Wisconsin. The son of Audrey Krueger (Huckbody). Jason graduated from Wausau East High School in 1984. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death...
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

Antigo Superintendent receives support as performance is reviewed

Dr. Julie Sprague has been the Superintendent in Antigo for almost five years, and after questions about her future employment were raised, both teachers and the School Board had something to say. During the closed session of their most recent board meeting, the Antigo School Board decided that they would...
ANTIGO, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau investment broker charged in $1.9M securities fraud

A Wausau investment agent who defrauded clients of an estimated $1.9 million is facing decades in federal prison, after the U.S. Dept. of Justice filed criminal charges against him this week. Anthony “Tony” Liddle, who owned Prosper Wealth Management in Rhinelander and Wausau, has already been barred from the industry....
WAUSAU, WI
NBC26

Mother, daughter involved in Merrill altercation speak up

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An altercation at Merrill Middle School led to several arrests earlier this month and those involved are now sharing their stories of what happened and what they think could have been done differently. Charlotte Fletcher said the trouble began after her daughter got into a...
MERRILL, WI

