Citrus County Chronicle
Messi regrets controversy against Dutch at the World Cup
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — World Cup winner Lionel Messi regretted his testy exchanges with the Netherlands coach and players during their controversial quarterfinal in Qatar, he said in an interview aired on Monday. Messi gave his first interview since lifting the trophy in December to radio Urbana Play of...
Stuttgart signs Genki Haraguchi, Gil Dias to bolster attack
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart signed Japanese attacking midfielder Genki Haraguchi and Portuguese winger Gil Dias on Monday as it tries to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga. Haraguchi arrives from German club Union Berlin on a 1 1/2-year deal. The 31-year-old Japanese player had been at Union since 2021,...
Report: Slovenia authorities detain 2 alleged Russian spies
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian authorities have apprehended two alleged Russian spies who used an agency dealing in real estate and antiques as a front for their activities, media reported Monday. Slovenia's respected Delo newspaper and the Siol news portal cited the public prosecutor's office as confirming the arrests.
World champ freeskier Smaine dies in avalanche in Japan
TOKYO (AP) — World champion halfpipe skier Kyle Smaine died after getting buried in an avalanche in the mountains of central Japan over the weekend. The U.S. Freeski team posted on social media about the 31-year-old American’s death. Smaine, who lived in Lake Tahoe, California, recently posted that he was taking the trip to ski in the backcountry of the Nagano prefecture to enjoy the “unbelievable snow quality.”
France doesn't rule out sending warplanes to Ukraine
THE HAGUE, The Netherlands (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that France doesn’t exclude sending fighter jets to Ukraine, but laid out multiple conditions before such a significant step might be taken. France has sent Ukraine air-defense systems, rocket launcher units, cannons and other military equipment and...
Tiger on the loose in South Africa successfully captured
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African animal welfare officials on Monday successfully sedated and captured a tiger that was spotted roaming a residential area to the east of the capital Johannesburg. Guards monitoring security cameras on an office building in the Johannesburg suburb of Edenvale say they spotted the big...
Croatia's president criticizes tank deliveries to Ukraine
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — NATO-member Croatia’s president on Monday criticized Western nations for supplying Ukraine with heavy tanks and other weapons in its campaign against invading Russian forces, saying those arms deliveries will only prolong the war. Zoran Milanovic told reporters in the Croatian capital that it’s “mad”...
Turkey favors approving Finland's NATO bid before Sweden's
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey could greenlight Finland’s membership in NATO before that of Sweden, if the military alliance and both Nordic countries agree to it, the Turkish foreign minister said Monday. But Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haaivisto poured cold water on that suggestion, saying it was important...
