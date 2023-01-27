Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
KCRG.com
Iowa police won’t release videos of officers shooting teen
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are refusing to release body camera video of three Des Moines officers fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy during a domestic disturbance last month because of state law preventing footage that shows a minor committing a “delinquent act.”. The Des Moines Register reports...
cbs2iowa.com
New plea deal for Pieper Lewis after escape from woman's center
DES MOINES — Court records Thursday show a new plea deal in the works for Pieper Lewis. The Des Moines teen ran off from a women's center after avoiding prison time for killing her alleged rapist. Lewis admitted to stabbing Zachary Brooks 30 times as he was allegedly assaulting...
who13.com
Driver in Court Avenue crash dies at hospital
Fort Dodge woman accused of killing infant daughter. Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announce Des Moines concert. Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announce Des Moines concert. New counsel denied for Blaha, competency hearing …. New counsel denied for Blaha, competency hearing ordered. Today in Iowa talker: Spice Girls reunion?. Today...
Medical issue caused Des Moines crash; driver died at hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that crashed Saturday night has died. According to responding officers, an elderly man suffered a medical event causing the crash on East 14th Street and East Court Avenue before 10:00 Saturday night. Roads were blocked off for about an hour. […]
cbs2iowa.com
Des Moines Police Chief responds to murder of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Shock and outrage continue to pour in after the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Five former Memphis Police Officers are now charged with his murder, along with two paramedics who have been fired for withholding first aid. Satuday morning, after the video of the beating was released, Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert responded.
KCCI.com
Teen pleads guilty in deadly East High shooting, faces deportation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Another teen has pleaded guilty in thedeadly East High shooting from March 2022. Braulio Hernandez-Salas pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon. The teen faces 20 years in prison. He could also face deportation. Hernandez-Salas will be sentenced on Feb. 22.
KCCI.com
Second man arrested in Starts Right Here deadly shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a second man in connection with thedeadly shooting at Starts Right Here that killed two teenagers and seriously injured a well-known rapper and community activist. Police have charged 19-year-old Bravon Michael Tukes with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder...
iheart.com
Des Moines Police, Firefighters Respond To Plunger Attack At Hotel
(Des Moines, IA) -- A fire alarm at a downtown hotel this weekend turned out to be a little more than a fire alarm. Police were called to help after a man reportedly attacked firefighters on the 20th floor of the Marriott with a plunger. Callers to 9-1-1 Friday night...
KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
KCCI.com
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
KCRG.com
Contents of former Vice President Pence's classified documents revealed
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
DMPD investigating single-vehicle crash with serious injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident with serious injuries Saturday night. In a Tweet the Des Moines Police Department said the southbound lanes of East 14th Street at East Court Ave. will be closed temporarily while officers work to clear the crash scene. This is a developing story.
who13.com
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol
The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol.
Victims each shot multiple times in deadly gang-related dispute at Des Moines education center
DES MOINES, Iowa – New details are being released in court documents about a deadly gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center Monday. Two students and the CEO of the Starts Right Here program were shot multiple times in the incident. The students, ages 16 and 18, died from their injuries. Will Keeps, the […]
iheart.com
Investigation Launched After Northwest Iowa Child's Death
(Des Moines, IA) -- A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home the afternoon of January 19th, because of an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then transferred to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday, January 25th.
KCCI.com
Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
Man who died after Des Moines explosion identified
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are identifying the man who died after being critically injured in an explosion and fire Wednesday in the 2500 block of NE 46th Avenue. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the situation Thursday morning. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Tad Costello of Johnston. Emergency responders […]
Iowa State Daily
Ames Police Department December activity report
The Ames Police Department’s December activity report statistics stayed relatively the same despite Iowa State students leaving for winter break. December calls for service remained the same as in November at 2,268 calls. There were three more arrests/charges compared to 92 in November. Citation numbers also rose from 164 in November. There were also eight use-of-force incidents in both December and November. There were 115 accidents in November compared to 141 in December. Written warnings totaled 81 in November.
weareiowa.com
Des Moines police, fire department investigate reports of person in river
When officers arrived on scene, they found clothing on the ice, which deployed the water rescue team. No one was found.
