ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols case: use of force expert weighs in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After seeing the video of the altercation that ultimately led to the death of Tyre Nichols, allegedly at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, it is raising questions about why police resort to deadly force. WREG spoke with an expert in the “use of force in policing” who believes Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit and run car accident on Lamar Ave. south of Getwell Rd. According to Memphis Police Department, the accident happened Sunday, Jan. 29 around 5:47 p.m. MPD said when officers arrived at the scene, there was a male pedestrian...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville school evacuated; teen charged in false threat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students were evacuated from West Collierville Middle School on Monday after a possible threat, according to the Collierville Police. WREG spoke with parents who commended the swift action by the school district and law enforcement. The threat was made by phone call and later determined to be false. The suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Frayser early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:25 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Denver Street, off Frayser Boulevard. A woman was shot and taken by private vehicle to Methodist North in critical condition. The victim was later taken to...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy