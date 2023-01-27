Read full article on original website
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols - live: Trump condemns "terrible" murder as parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union addressSherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Lisa Marie Presley's LifemaltaMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Shelby County D.A., Memphis mayor speak out after Sixth Memphis Police officer involved in Tyre Nichols death relieved of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A sixth Memphis Police officer involved in the arrest which led to the death of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7 has been relieved of duty, a spokesperson for the department confirmed with ABC24 Monday. According to Memphis Police, Officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty...
Memphis bodycam appears to show Tyre Nichols being pepper-sprayed, calling for mother
Body camera video appears to show Memphis police officers pepper spraying Tyre Nichols while he was on the ground where he is heard shouting for his mother. Jan. 28, 2023.
Tyre Nichols' brother awaits fate of 5 officers involved in beating: 'I hope they die'
The brother of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop, said he hopes the officers involved in the incident 'die.'
CNBC
Memphis disbands police unit after fatal beating as protesters take to streets
The specialized police unit that included the five Memphis officers charged with the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols was disbanded on Saturday. The move came as more protests took place in U.S. cities a day after harrowing video of the attack was released. The police department said in a statement...
Bodycam shows Memphis officers discussing Tyre Nichols after violent arrest
Newly released body camera appears to show Memphis officers discussing the reason for the traffic stop of Tyre Nichols. Memphis police edited portions of the released body camera footage.Jan. 28, 2023.
KTVZ
Oregon police chiefs, cities ‘condemn brutal attack and killing of Tyre Nichols’ in joint statement
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police and the League of Oregon Cities issued a joint statement Sunday in which they "unequivocally condemn the brutal attack and killing of Tyre Nichols" by Memphis police officers. Here's the rest of their statement, similar in tone and tenor...
WXIA 11 Alive
Protesters gathered in Atlanta plan to come back on Saturday following Tyre Nichols Memphis arrest video
Five Memphis Police Officers have been charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Two Shelby County deputies are on leave and two Memphis firefighters were relieved of duty.
Lawmaker calls for DOJ to investigate Memphis Police Department for ‘systemic’ policing issue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The release of the video showing the brutal Memphis Police beating death of Tyre Nichols and the aftermath is causing many to look at what’s next, including a group of lawmakers, promising change will come from the state legislature. There is also a new call...
Tyre Nichols: Arraignment date set for 5 ex-Memphis police officers charged in fatal beating
Five ex-Memphis officers -- Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith -- will be arraigned Feb. 17 over Tyre Nichols' deadly beating.
Fight isn’t over after officers in Tyre Nichols’ arrest charged with murder, city leaders say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Relieved and pleased.”. That was how community leaders described their reaction after learning about the charges against the five former Memphis Police officers. Memphis NAACP chapter president Van Turner told FOX13 that he believes the charges were appropriate for the former officers. Turner said that...
Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
Four of five Memphis police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols released from jail after posting bail
Former Memphis police officers Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Tadarrius Bean have been released from jail late Thursday, early Friday after posting bail.
Tyre Nichols case: use of force expert weighs in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After seeing the video of the altercation that ultimately led to the death of Tyre Nichols, allegedly at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, it is raising questions about why police resort to deadly force. WREG spoke with an expert in the “use of force in policing” who believes Memphis Police […]
actionnews5.com
2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
localmemphis.com
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on Lamar Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit and run car accident on Lamar Ave. south of Getwell Rd. According to Memphis Police Department, the accident happened Sunday, Jan. 29 around 5:47 p.m. MPD said when officers arrived at the scene, there was a male pedestrian...
Tyre Nichols death: Sheriff says 2 deputies relieved of duty after showing up at arrest
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that two deputies have been relieved of duty after they were seen at Tyre Nichols’ arrest. >> To see the unedited video released by the Memphis Police, click here. Warning the videos are graphic and contain profanity.
Collierville school evacuated; teen charged in false threat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students were evacuated from West Collierville Middle School on Monday after a possible threat, according to the Collierville Police. WREG spoke with parents who commended the swift action by the school district and law enforcement. The threat was made by phone call and later determined to be false. The suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile […]
Police departments ramp up patrols following release of Tyre Nichols body camera footage
Police and government officials hope for peace this weekend as people viewed the violent footage.
Woman shot in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Frayser early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:25 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Denver Street, off Frayser Boulevard. A woman was shot and taken by private vehicle to Methodist North in critical condition. The victim was later taken to...
Tyre Nichols' mother says Memphis officers 'brought shame' to their families and the Black community
RowVaughn Wells, whose 29-year-old son Tyre Nichols died from injuries sustained during a police traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month, says that the officers involved have "brought shame to their own families" and "brought shame to the Black community."
