4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
Related
KCCI.com
Police, firefighters respond to report of someone in Des Moines River
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police and Des Moines firefighters spent part of Sunday investigating a report of someone in the Des Moines River. It happened near the University Avenue Bridge just after 8 a.m. Photos from the police department show firefighters getting in the freezing cold water...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police chase ends when driver crashes into tree
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is expected to face charges after a chase Sunday night ended when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a tree, according to Des Moines police. The pursuit began at East Ninth Street and Hull Avenue at about...
cbs2iowa.com
Des Moines Police Chief responds to murder of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Shock and outrage continue to pour in after the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Five former Memphis Police Officers are now charged with his murder, along with two paramedics who have been fired for withholding first aid. Satuday morning, after the video of the beating was released, Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert responded.
cbs2iowa.com
New plea deal for Pieper Lewis after escape from woman's center
DES MOINES — Court records Thursday show a new plea deal in the works for Pieper Lewis. The Des Moines teen ran off from a women's center after avoiding prison time for killing her alleged rapist. Lewis admitted to stabbing Zachary Brooks 30 times as he was allegedly assaulting...
KCCI.com
Teen pleads guilty in deadly East High shooting, faces deportation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Another teen has pleaded guilty in thedeadly East High shooting from March 2022. Braulio Hernandez-Salas pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon. The teen faces 20 years in prison. He could also face deportation. Hernandez-Salas will be sentenced on Feb. 22.
KCCI.com
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a man has died following a single-vehicle crash on East 14th Street and Court Avenue Saturday night. Southbound lanes were temporarily closed while officers responded. Police say that a male driver died at the hospital after the crash. Police say all...
KCCI.com
Second man arrested in Starts Right Here deadly shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a second man in connection with thedeadly shooting at Starts Right Here that killed two teenagers and seriously injured a well-known rapper and community activist. Police have charged 19-year-old Bravon Michael Tukes with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder...
KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
travelawaits.com
RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year
RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year. The Route. The ride...
KCCI.com
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
DMPD investigating single-vehicle crash with serious injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident with serious injuries Saturday night. In a Tweet the Des Moines Police Department said the southbound lanes of East 14th Street at East Court Ave. will be closed temporarily while officers work to clear the crash scene. This is a developing story.
KCCI.com
RAGBRAI 50th anniversary route announced
DES MOINES, Iowa — RAGBRAI's 2023 route was announced on Saturday night, and cyclists in Iowa and beyond are making plans for the ride. To mark the 50th anniversary of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, there will be a stop in Des Moines. This will be...
KCCI.com
Jefferson police searching for missing 13-year-old
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Jefferson police are asking for help finding a missing teenage girl. Police are looking for 13-year-old Claritza "Aryani" Flores Vasquez. Officers say she has been reported missing since 1 a.m. Monday. She was last seen wearing sparkly blue shorts. She lives with her parents on North...
KCCI.com
Candlelight vigil for two teens killed in Des Moines inspires community to make change
DES MOINES, Iowa — In front of a crowd of more than one hundred people Friday night, the families of 16-year-old Rashad Carr and 18-year-old Gionni Dameron stood as a candlelight vigil carried on. Both Carr and Dameron were killed on Monday while at the Starts Right Here building....
Man who died after Des Moines explosion identified
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are identifying the man who died after being critically injured in an explosion and fire Wednesday in the 2500 block of NE 46th Avenue. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the situation Thursday morning. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Tad Costello of Johnston. Emergency responders […]
Victims each shot multiple times in deadly gang-related dispute at Des Moines education center
New details are being released in court documents about a deadly gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center Monday.
KCCI.com
Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
KCCI.com
Hello, Marjorie is a classic cocktail bar in a historic Des Moines building
DES MOINES, Iowa — Very Local's "Eat, Play, Stay" introduces us to a vibrant cocktail bar in Des Moines. Located in the old Des Moines Register building, Hello, Marjorie serves their own creations alongside classic cocktails. Owner Nick Tillinghast says Hello, Marjorie is named after his grandmother, Marjorie Anderson,...
KCCI.com
Starts Right Here students return to DMPS' Options Academy on Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Starts Right Here students have been out of school since the shooting at the nonprofit on Monday. A spokesman with Des Moines Public Schools says teachers have been keeping in touch with those students through email, but next week those students will be back in class, in a different building.
KCCI.com
Editorial: We are praying for a swift and full recovery for Will Keeps
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gang-related violence claimed two more Des Moines youth this week. This time, it felt different. Eighteen-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed at “Starts Right Here." R&B and Hip-Hop artist Will Keeps launched the nonprofit education center to help at-risk youth reach their full potential. And this week, the violence Will has been working to stop showed up at the door of his organization.
