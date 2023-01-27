Former President Donald Trump has a long history of insulting women, especially those he perceives to be women of power and intelligence, or whom he just doesn’t like or feels threatened by and true to form, Trump is now feuding with TV personality Jessica Tarlov, of Fox’s news show The Five. On Truth Social Trump writes, “I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible. Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable.”

2 DAYS AGO