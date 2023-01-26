Read full article on original website
Speckled trout, also known as spotted seatrout, is a popular game fish found in the coastal waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. These fish are highly prized for their delicate, flaky meat and their fighting spirit when hooked. Here’s a beginner’s guide to fishing for speckled trout.
The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. As we head into the early part of January, the crappies always exhibit a movement into deeper water. This can be anywhere from 20 to 50 feet depending on the lake. The best strategy is to drill...
Power-Pole Pro Bass Angler Tip of the Week with Bernie Schultz When temperatures cool to the point where bass become lethargic, I rely on a jerkbait to wake them up. There’s something about the flash and erratic movements of jerkbaits that can trigger a bite from even the most stubborn, cold-water fish. ...
By definition, a fly is natural materials—namely hair and feathers—lashed to a hook. If you adhere to that definition, then a large percentage of the fly patterns sold in shops today aren’t truly flies. As soon as you add synthetic flash, lead eyes, foam, or faux fur to a tie, is it really a fly anymore? Old standards would say no, of course. But as materials advanced and tyers got more creative, the fly community fully accepted these new additions. Nowadays, materials have advanced so far that we’ve got kicking paddle tails, joints, weighted masks, and even soft-plastic components blurring the lines between lures and flies. Some folks in the fly world don’t like to talk about how many new-age patterns are modeled after developments on the conventional angling side of the fence, but the reality is those blurred lines date back decades to a time when defining what counted as a fly was much simpler.
A 4-foot long American eel — about as large as the endangered species can grow — was found washed up on the Gulf Coast of Texas. The director of the University of Texas Mission-Aransas Reserve found the creature on the shoreline and posted his discover in a Facebook video. “This is like basically as big as they get,” said Jace Tunnell, who came upon the giant fish on Mustang Island in Nueces County. “This thing is massive.” In the clip, the marine conservationist goes on to explain that eels are usually small and used as fishing bait, so this find was out of the...
Are you familiar with the fur-bearing trout? This mythical creature has been part of Scottish and Icelandic folklore since the 17th century. In 1929, there was even a fur-bearing trout catch reported in the Arkansas River, where it was theorized that a large amount of hair tonic accidentally dumped into the water caused the trout to grow a thick coat of polar bear-like fur. These fish are, of course, pure fiction, though I’d love to own one of the ancient taxidermied fur trout that pop up in bars and museums from time to time. It would look great next to my jackalope. But while a fur-bearing fish isn’t like to smack your spinner or gulp your live shiner, catching something with fur can happen.
And a fishing memory the family will remember forever. Sturgeon are large, prehistoric fish that are known for their unique appearance and impressive size. They are common in many river systems and are often seen jumping out of the water, which is impressive due to their size. Sturgeon are known...
