By definition, a fly is natural materials—namely hair and feathers—lashed to a hook. If you adhere to that definition, then a large percentage of the fly patterns sold in shops today aren’t truly flies. As soon as you add synthetic flash, lead eyes, foam, or faux fur to a tie, is it really a fly anymore? Old standards would say no, of course. But as materials advanced and tyers got more creative, the fly community fully accepted these new additions. Nowadays, materials have advanced so far that we’ve got kicking paddle tails, joints, weighted masks, and even soft-plastic components blurring the lines between lures and flies. Some folks in the fly world don’t like to talk about how many new-age patterns are modeled after developments on the conventional angling side of the fence, but the reality is those blurred lines date back decades to a time when defining what counted as a fly was much simpler.

20 DAYS AGO