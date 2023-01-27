While the Super Bowl may still be two weeks away, predictive analytics experts Dimers.com have already crowned the Philadelphia Eagles as Super Bowl LVII champions. The Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Philadelphia earned a 31-7 victory in that meeting with San Francisco, and the team will now face the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO