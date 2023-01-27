Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
DraftKings promo code unleashes Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for the NBA and NHL
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, sports lovers who bet on any NBA or NHL matchup action can get a Bet $5, Get $200 in...
FanDuel Ohio promo code dials up Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for OH today
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our FanDuel promo code, sports lovers in Ohio looking to place a wager on any game today can earn a Bet $5,...
BetMGM new customers: first bet offer worth up to $1,000 paid in bonus bets for sign-up
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, new customers gambling on any game today can take advantage of a First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 paid...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
bet365 Ohio bonus code: Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet Credits offer for NBA and NFL
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our bet365 promo code, sports fans in Ohio looking to bet on any sporting event this weekend can receive a Bet $1, Get...
Clippers’ Ty Lue believes Cleveland’s interior defense is built to last: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nuggets vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the Denver Nuggets in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, commencing at 3 p.m. EST. Led...
The NFL is considering a dumb idea. The Eagles and their fans can show just how dumb it is. | Opinion
Inside the practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex, taking up the entire wall behind one of the end zones, is a wide-angle photograph from what was, in all likelihood, the game that featured the loudest moment at Lincoln Financial Field. The photo is from the 2018 NFC championship game, and...
Former Indians’ & Pirates’ catcher finds new MLB home
Former Cleveland Indians' and Pittsburgh Pirates' catcher Roberto Perez has reached a free agent deal with the San Francisco Giants.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Cleveland, Ohio
Planning on spending some time in Cleveland? Set on the shores of Lake Erie, the second largest city in Ohio is a great base for exploring some of the Buckeye State’s top attractions and travel destinations. From beautiful state parks to quaint lakeside towns, there are so many incredible places to explore on day trips from Cleveland, Ohio.
Former PSU QB commit who lost Florida offer for racial slur loses one HBCU offer but adds another
Marcus Stokes’ recent offer to play football at Albany State came as a surprise to many because that’s an HBCU and Stokes, a former Penn State quarterback commit, recently had his scholarship offer from Florida pulled after he filmed himself rapping a song that included a racial slur.
Michigan vs. Penn State prediction, betting odds for CBB on Sunday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Penn State takes on Michigan in a college basketball game at Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday. Tipoff is at 12 p.m. EST. This betting...
Eagles will win the 2023 Super Bowl, says predictive analytics model
While the Super Bowl may still be two weeks away, predictive analytics experts Dimers.com have already crowned the Philadelphia Eagles as Super Bowl LVII champions. The Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Philadelphia earned a 31-7 victory in that meeting with San Francisco, and the team will now face the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12.
Darren Smith: If the Browns got Hardman, he would be excellent; It is unlikely Hunt returns to Kansas City
Darren Smith joins Earl Da Pearl (in for Garrett Bush) on The Barber Shop to discuss the NFL play-off game between the Bengals & Chiefs, and scenarios if the Browns got WR Mecole Hardman or if RB Kareem Hunt returned to Kansas City.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Nick Sirianni fires up Eagles with R-rated locker room speech after NFC Championship
The Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field to advance, and head coach Nick Sirianni had some words for his team afterward. Here’s a transcription of the locker room speech (note: the video was...
OHSAA releases girls’ basketball tournament field
The brackets have been released, here's a look at each district.
Where to get Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear: Shirts, hats, jerseys & more
Following a dominate win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, January 29, the Philadelphia Eagles have won the 2023 NFC Championship game and are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The Super Bowl will be held in just two weeks at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. For those looking to get a new hat, shirt or jersey ahead of the game, Fanatics has released the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear.
Ohio fishing license
Fishing is a popular pastime in Ohio, and with so many bodies of water to choose from, it's easy to see why. However, before you can cast your line, it's important to make sure that you have a valid fishing license.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0