CASH Campaign of MD Offering Free Tax Preparation Services For Low to Moderate Income
Tax preparation can be a taxing task for anyone. There’s a local campaign that’s offering to help for free. The CASH Campaign of Maryland, along with Mayor Brandon Scott, reminded city residents that free tax preparation services are available to those who earn under $60,000 annually. We’ve been given the benefit of technology that has made tax filing a little easier for us to manage, but experts maintain that it could be better to have them filed professionally.
Looking to get your taxes done? This nonprofit does them for free
There are now some sites in Baltimore where you can get your taxes done for free. The nonprofit CASH Campaign of Maryland started their annual free tax prep sessions this morning.
WUSA
Couple celebrates 80th anniversary in Maryland
A couple in Maryland will celebrate their 80th anniversary on saturday. Megan Rivers sat down with them -- to find out their secret to success.
This DC restaurant made it on Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list
WASHINGTON — If you haven't been to this D.C. restaurant yet, you might want to go. According to Yelp, it ranks in the top 100 places to eat in the country. In Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, D.C.'s Falafel Inc made the cut for 2023 — coming in at number 31 in the U.S. The eatery located near Georgetown University is the world's first falafel casual fast food franchise serving authentic vegetarian falafel, hummus, bowls and sides, according to a news release.
WTOP
Grandson of DC soul food legend trying to break cycle of unhealthy habits
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. The grandson of the owner of D.C.’s legendary home of sweet potato pie, Henry’s Soul Café, says he grew up eating amazing food, but later recognized that his family had a history of unhealthy eating and illness — now he wants to break the cycle.
Wbaltv.com
Major recruitment campaign for nurses helping to bridge staffing gap in Maryland
LifeBridge Health launched a major recruitment campaign for experienced nurses to help bridge a gap in staffing. A myriad of issues that include the COVID-19 pandemic, rising patient acuity and early retirement of nurses, among other reasons, contributed to a shortage of nurses. Sinai Hospital will eventually have 200 nurses...
Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist
VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
fox5dc.com
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
dcnewsnow.com
Emergency SNAP benefits set to expire soon
Grocery shopping will soon get tougher for millions of families across the country, as emergency food benefits are set to expire. That includes here in the DMV. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/emergency-snap-benefits-set-to-expire-soon/. Emergency SNAP benefits set to expire soon. Grocery shopping will soon get tougher for millions of families across the...
State Roundup: Concerns rise over possible eviction crisis; Black Caucus eyes police restraint, cannabis equity; BPW sets goal of more minority contracts
ADVOCATES SOUND ALARM OVER PENDING EVICTION CRISIS: Gov. Wes Moore’s proposed $63.1 billion spending plan includes no money for rental assistance, as evictions rise across Maryland and hundreds of millions in federal pandemic rental aid is about to run out. Instead, Moore wants to accelerate the state’s timeline to boost the minimum wage to $15, and has earmarked money in his budget to provide legal help for those facing eviction. But without additional funding for rent assistance, Maryland could be facing an acute eviction crisis in the coming months. Sophie Kasakove and Callan Tansill-Suddath/The Baltimore Banner.
Washingtonian.com
Where Is the Snow? DC Could Break Its No-Flakes Record.
This winter has been tough sledding for sledders: DC has yet to encounter a single snowflake. If we make it until tomorrow without snow—which is a near certainty, assuming we can trust local meteorologists—the District will pass the previous mark for the fifth-latest snowfall on record. The overall record for latest snowfall is still a ways off, though: February 23, 1973, is the current date to beat for measurable snowfall (more than 0.1 inches).
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store location
A major retail store chain is opening another new location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the iconic shoe brand Nike is expected to host the grand opening of its newest Maryland store location in Silver Spring, according to local reports.
NBC Washington
4-Year-Old Shot in DC: Police
A 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday morning in D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said the little girl was admitted conscious and breathing to Children’s National Hospital at 9:27 a.m. Her injuries appear to be not life-threatening. D.C. police believe...
Experts from AAA Mid-Atlantic encourage drivers to prepare for the snow
This week, Marylanders saw a few flurries, currently, not much snow is expected to hit central Maryland, but AAA still wants drivers to be prepared.
fox5dc.com
Tractor-trailer crash in DC causes Friday morning delays
A tractor-trailer crash is causing major delays Friday in downtown D.C. The crash happened around 5 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-695 at South Capitol Street.
Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
inparkmagazine.com
Great Wolf Lodge Maryland to boast brand’s largest indoor waterpark to date
The all-new Great Wolf Lodge Maryland‘s indoor waterpark will be the largest Great Wolf Lodge has ever built. The waterpark at Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will offer more than 128,000 square feet of enclosed slides, pools and water play for all ages, and a cozy 84-degree temperature year-round. The...
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland
Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
allamericanatlas.com
51 Fun Facts about Maryland (that most people don’t know!)
Whether you want some Maryland fun facts to use for a project or you want to impress people with your knowledge of the Old Line State, we’ve put together some facts about Maryland that cover everything from weird laws to natural wonder to strange history. Maryland has plenty of...
