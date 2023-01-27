Read full article on original website
Related
Guardiola claims Stones ‘not ready’ for game as Arteta waits on Partey injury
Pep Guardiola claimed the centre-back was ‘not ready in the first minutes’ before suffering a hamstring injury, while Thomas Partey also went off in City’s 1-0 FA Cup win
Report: Chelsea's Cesare Casadei Is Joining Reading On Loan
Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei will join Reading on loan for the remainder of the season.
BBC
Anthony Gordon: Newcastle sign Everton forward in £45m deal
Newcastle United have completed the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon in a deal that could eventually be worth £45m. The 21-year-old, who has been at Everton since he was 11, was a target for Chelsea in the summer. The initial fee is understood to be £40m, rising to...
McKennie left out of Juventus squad amid possible Leeds move
TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie was left out of the Juventus squad for this weekend’s match amid a potential move to the English Premier League. McKennie has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds, which is coached by American Jesse Marsch. And Juventus...
Preston 0-3 Tottenham: FA Cup fourth round – as it happened
Two moments of second-half magic from Son Heung-min lit up an otherwise drab encounter, while Arnaut Danjuma scored on his Spurs debut
Soccer-Everton name former Burnley boss Dyche as new manager
LIVERPOOL, England, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Everton have named former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025, replacing Frank Lampard, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
CBS Sports
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad live stream: How to watch La Liga live online, TV channel, prediction, odds
Real Madrid welcome Real Sociedad to Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday as second against third face off against each other. The hosts trail leaders Barcelona by three points coming into the weekend while the gap between Real and Sociedad is also three points. Depending on Barca's Saturday result away at Girona without Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, Los Blancos could be chipping away at a six-point gap by the time this one gets underway. Carlo Ancelotti's men have lost two of their last five while Imanol Alguacil's side have won all five of their last league outings making them the form side here.
BBC
'A man who could inspire our fanbase'
New Everton manager Sean Dyche can "inspire our fanbase", according to chairman Bill Kenwright. "Kevin and I spent some valuable time with Sean over the past few days," said Kenwright. "He quickly convinced me that he has exactly the right attributes to make himself a great Everton manager – and...
Union Berlin beats Hertha in derby, Bayern draws yet again
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin fans brought fire to the city derby as their team closed the gap on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to one point by beating Hertha Berlin 2-0 on Saturday. Bayern was later held at home by Eintracht Frankfurt to 1-1 for its third consecutive draw....
Manchester United v Reading, Confirmed Lineups, FA Cup
Here you can find the confirmed lineups for Manchester United v Reading in the FA Cup.
FOX Sports
Martínez nets 2 as Inter fights back to beat Cremonese 2-1
MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez's rich vein of scoring form produced two more goals to help Inter Milan win at bottom club Cremonese 2-1 and move into second spot in Serie A on Saturday. Cremonese took a surprise lead with a stunning strike from David Okereke but Martínez...
CBS Sports
Atalanta vs. Sampdoria: How to watch online, TV channel, live stream info for Serie A, start time
Serie A returns this Saturday only on Paramount+. Current Records: Sampdoria 2-3-14; Atalanta 10-5-4 Listen below and follow House of Champions, a CBS Sports soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to tune in for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.
BBC
England in South Africa: Touring bowlers struggle as Temba Bavuma hits ton as hosts win ODI series
South Africa 347-5 (49.1 overs): Bavuma 109, Miller 58*. England's bowlers failed to defend 342 as Temba Bavuma's century helped South Africa to victory in the second one-day international to clinch the series 2-0 with one to play. Jos Buttler's unbeaten 94 off 82 balls had been the backbone of...
Comments / 0