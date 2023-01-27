ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Anthony Gordon: Newcastle sign Everton forward in £45m deal

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon in a deal that could eventually be worth £45m. The 21-year-old, who has been at Everton since he was 11, was a target for Chelsea in the summer. The initial fee is understood to be £40m, rising to...
CBS Sports

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad live stream: How to watch La Liga live online, TV channel, prediction, odds

Real Madrid welcome Real Sociedad to Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday as second against third face off against each other. The hosts trail leaders Barcelona by three points coming into the weekend while the gap between Real and Sociedad is also three points. Depending on Barca's Saturday result away at Girona without Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, Los Blancos could be chipping away at a six-point gap by the time this one gets underway. Carlo Ancelotti's men have lost two of their last five while Imanol Alguacil's side have won all five of their last league outings making them the form side here.
BBC

'A man who could inspire our fanbase'

New Everton manager Sean Dyche can "inspire our fanbase", according to chairman Bill Kenwright. "Kevin and I spent some valuable time with Sean over the past few days," said Kenwright. "He quickly convinced me that he has exactly the right attributes to make himself a great Everton manager – and...
FOX Sports

Martínez nets 2 as Inter fights back to beat Cremonese 2-1

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez's rich vein of scoring form produced two more goals to help Inter Milan win at bottom club Cremonese 2-1 and move into second spot in Serie A on Saturday. Cremonese took a surprise lead with a stunning strike from David Okereke but Martínez...
CBS Sports

Atalanta vs. Sampdoria: How to watch online, TV channel, live stream info for Serie A, start time

Serie A returns this Saturday only on Paramount+. Current Records: Sampdoria 2-3-14; Atalanta 10-5-4 Listen below and follow House of Champions, a CBS Sports soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to tune in for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy