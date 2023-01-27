Real Madrid welcome Real Sociedad to Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday as second against third face off against each other. The hosts trail leaders Barcelona by three points coming into the weekend while the gap between Real and Sociedad is also three points. Depending on Barca's Saturday result away at Girona without Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, Los Blancos could be chipping away at a six-point gap by the time this one gets underway. Carlo Ancelotti's men have lost two of their last five while Imanol Alguacil's side have won all five of their last league outings making them the form side here.

1 DAY AGO