Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things
Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Future’s ‘Wait for U’ Featuring Drake and Tems Wins Song of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
Future has won Song of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. The honor was given on Monday (Jan. 30) for his track “Wait for U" featuring Tems and Drake. ATL Jacob handled the production alongside FNZ, Tejiri Akpoghene,1SRAEL and Sonic Major, who all combined to flip Tems' "Higher" into a Rap&B smash. The track—a heart-sinking masterpiece about staying down—was the lead single to Pluto's latest album I Never Liked You. Both the record and the project climbed to the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 and 200 charts, respectively. Additionally, the song has already been certified 3x platinum in less than a year of being out.
Chance The Rapper Asks If Ice Spice Is Dissing Him on New Song, She Responds
Ice Spice's new song "In Ha Mood" is making waves on social media, but Chance The Rapper has some questions about one particular line. On Saturday (Jan. 28), Chance The Rapper jumped on his Instagram Story to ask if Ice Spice was dissing him on her new song, "In Ha Mood." The Chicago rhymer shared Spice's fun video for the song and wondered if the Bronx baddie's lyric, "He a rapper, but don't got a chance," was a diss at him.
Trans TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Unveils Face Reveal Following Facial Feminization Surgery (PHOTOS)
Dylan Mulvaney's face reveal is finally here — and she looks happy, glowing and gorgeous!. The trans TikTok star and social media influencer unveiled the results of her facial feminization surgery Friday (Jan. 27) in a two-part fashion editorial video. "Facial feminization part 1," Mulvaney, who uses she/they pronouns,...
N.O.R.E. Says He Heard Rumor That Future Was Upset With Drake for Doing an Album With 21 Savage
Future felt some type of way about Drake doing an album with 21 Savage, according to N.O.R.E. On Thursday (Jan. 26), N.O.R.E. was guest co-host on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. During the show, he delivered the Rumor Report, where he relayed the streets are saying Hendrix was tight about Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album.
North West Appears to Scream ‘Please Leave!’ as Paparazzi Hound Kim Kardashian About Kanye West Battery Incident
North West appeared to defend her mom Kim Kardashian during an encounter with the paparazzi over the weekend. On Saturday (Jan. 28), Page Six shared a video of the mother-daughter duo leaving North's basketball game. While getting into their vehicle, a paparazzo asked Kim an invasive question about her ex-husband Kanye West in front of their 9-year-old daughter.
Kanye West Grabs Woman’s Phone, Throws It on Street for Recording Him
Kanye West is in big trouble after getting into a verbal altercation with a woman and throwing her phone on the street after she wouldn't stop recording him. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Jan. 27), Kanye West is now named a suspect in a battery investigation with deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department in California. This is after Ye got into a shouting match with a woman while on his way to his children's basketball game. The altercation was captured on video.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Lil Yachty, Styles P, Popcaan and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the music industry slowly beings to wake back up, more projects from some of your favorite artists are getting rolled out. This week, a popular young Atlanta rapper makes his genre-bending return, a veteran New York rhymer drops his 15th solo project and a Drake-cosigned dancehall artist releases new riddims and more.
Lil Pump Gives Fan Shoes Off His Feet, Kid Immediately Tries to Sell Them for $1,000
Earlier this month, Lil Pump gifted a fan his sneakers right off his feet and the kid immediately tried to sell them for a grand. Last Tuesday (Jan. 24), TikTok user @soleloco posted a video of a fan who received a pair of all-white Air Force 1s (aka "the Uptowns") from Lil Pump at the 2023 Sneaker Con event on Jan. 7 in Ft Lauderdale, Fla.
Katy Perry Made ‘Huge Mistake’ Turning Down Working With Billie Eilish: ‘I Was Like Meh, Boring’
Could you imagine anyone turning down the opportunity to work with Billie Eilish? Katy Perry admitted that she did, and classified it as a "huge mistake." 102.7 KIIS FM posted a TikTok of the "California Girls" singer speaking at up-and-coming artist Cynthia Lovely's album listening party in Los Angeles. The American Idol judge began the story of how she was offered to work with the "No Time to Die" singer before she made it big.
Bun B Shares 10 of His Favorite Hip-Hop Songs for Today’s Young Rap Fans
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this feature. Every conversation with Bun B is like getting premier access to the hip-hop syllabus, which makes sense. In 2011, the UGK legend began co-teaching a Hip-Hop and Religion class at Rice University in Houston. Armed with the hard-won wisdom he’s earned over the course of his fruitful and, at times, challenging career, the Port Arthur, Texas native molded the minds of young students interested in learning about a kaleidoscopic culture that has stood the test of time.
Ice Spice Says She Was Starstruck When She Met OVO Artist Smiley
Ice Spice is admitting she was starstruck when she went to OVO Fest last year but it wasn't Drake that had the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper flustered. Instead, it was OVO artist Smiley. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), Elle magazine shared a new Ask Me Anything interview with the buzzing Bronx,...
50 Cent Thinks Eminem’s Impact on Hip-Hop Is Bigger Than Jay-Z
50 Cent believes Eminem has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Jay-Z. Back on Jan. 12, Shaquille O'Neal's new podcast The Big Podcast aired an episode with former NBA player Jamal Crawford. During the talk, the topic of hip-hop came up when Crawford compared the ranking of his top five NBA players to hip-hop artists, with Crawford using Jay-Z and Eminem's impact on the culture as an example.
Yung Gravy Sued by Singer Rick Astley Over Voice Imitation of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’
Yung Gravy has been hit with a lawsuit from 1980s singer Rick Astley over a voice imitation of his 1987 hit single, "Never Gonna Give You Up." According to a Billboard report, published on Thursday (Jan. 26), Rick Astley claims in his lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles court, that Yung Gravy's song "Betty (Get Money)" allegedly violated the singer's right of publicity because it closely imitates Astley's signature voice from his multiplatinum single.
Reddit Believes Man Who ‘Ignored’ Wife During Birthday Dinner Might Have ‘Neurological Issues’
A woman claims her birthday dinner was a disaster after her husband "ignored" her. However, some on Reddit believe the man might be experiencing neurological issues. Sharing her story on the forum, the woman explained that for the past two months, her husband usually "sits and stares" absently during their conversations.
Kevin Gates Drops Debut Album Islah – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 29, 2016: After releasing a slew of mixtapes and getting a career boost in 2014, with his motivational banger, "I Don’t Get Tired (#IDGT)," Kevin Gates dropped his debut studio album, Islah, on this day in 2016, via his record label, Bread Winners' Association, and Atlantic Records.
