Hammond, LA

an17.com

This Week in Southeastern Athletics: January 30 - February 5, 2023

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team will host a nationally-televised contest Saturday to highlight this week in Southeastern Athletics. The Southland Conference-leading Lions (13-9, 7-2 Southland) welcome defending league tournament champion Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for an 11 a.m. contest that will air on ESPNEWS....
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

TENNIS: Dekkers shines for SLU in spring opener

HAMMOND, La. – Gabrielle Dekkers won in both singles and doubles play to lead the Southeastern Louisiana University women’s tennis team in the opening match of the spring portion of its 2022-23 schedule Friday afternoon at the Southeastern Tennis Complex. Dekkers’ effective dual match debut was not enough...
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

TRACK: Nedow takes gold; Pagart, Palmer set two PBs each at McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University track & field team got gold performances from Thomas Nedow and Terrell Webb while several personal bests were bettered, including two each by Seth Pagart and Cole Palmer Friday at the McNeese State College Indoor Meet. Things started quickly for the...
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

WBB: Southeastern falls in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team went to New Orleans to play UNO for the second time this weekend Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Lakefront Arena. The Lady Lions fell, 59-42. Southeastern (11-8, 6-3 SLC) fell to the Privateers (4-14, 3-6 SLC) 59-42 at New Orleans Saturday afternoon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Defense fuels LSU women as conference play arrives at midway point

The LSU women’s basketball team added offensive pizazz to its roster through the transfer portal and recruiting between Kim Mulkey’s first and second seasons as coach. Twenty games in and the unbeaten, No. 4 Tigers still lead the nation with an 88.2 scoring average, partly fueled by five consecutive 100-point games to start the season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Southeastern student wins LAB scholarship

HAMMOND – A Southeastern Louisiana University student news and sports reporter at the Southeastern Channel has been selected as the 2022 Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Student Scholarship recipient. Taylor Nettle, a senior from Lacombe, was selected from all college television and radio students in Louisiana to receive the $4,000...
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

MBB: Lions pull away from Privateers to finish season sweep of UNO

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team used a 14-6 run late in the first half and a 17-0 run early in the second half to pull away from New Orleans as the Lions completed the season sweep of the Privateers with an 80-64 win Saturday afternoon at the UNO Lakefront Arena.
HAMMOND, LA
sportszion.com

Louisiana legislative auditor finds out LSU overpaid HC Brian Kelly by over $1M in 2022 due to double-payments

The LSU Tigers football team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers by the largest margin of victory in the event’s history, thanks to the new head coach Brian Kelly. The 61-year-old veteran coach joined the LSU staff this season on a hundred million contract and made an exceptional change in the style of play among the young potentials. His work was paid for as the team won the bowl game earlier in the month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Frank "Glen" Barnes, Sr.

Frank "Glen" Barnes, Sr., passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the age of 77. He was born on Wednesday, March 28, 1945 in to the late Irene Jones Barnes and the late Birley Barnes. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Frank is survived...
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Carlie Vaccaro

For the first time in history, the Tangipahoa Parish School System will be represented this week at Nationals for the top high school dance team in the country. Loranger High Dance Team Coach Carlie Vaccaro shares the Wolfettes’ excitement as they seek gold this week in Disney!
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
an17.com

Dominique Skinner

Dominique Skinner, 35, a resident of Albany, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at ReVision Church, 118 N. Scanlan St., Hammond, LA. Visitation at 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Galilee Cemetery, Springfield, LA.
ALBANY, LA
an17.com

Robert James Blake

Robert James Blake was born on September 21, 1945, in Los Angeles, California and passed peacefully from this life on January 26, 2023, at his home in Covington, Louisiana, surrounded by his loving attentive wife Joan. Robert spent many joyful months as a child in Varnado, Louisiana with his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. There he lived a young life filled with love and laughter.
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

Carmen Marion Keys Baham

BAHAM, Carmen Marion (Keys), age 96, of Madisonville, Louisiana passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. Carmen, or “Meme” as she was lovingly called by her grandchildren, was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and a lifelong member of. St. Anselm Catholic...
MADISONVILLE, LA
an17.com

Billy “Bill” Gene Ready, Sr.

Mr. Billy “Bill” Gene Ready, Sr., a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the age of 88. Bill was a co-owner of Ready Realty and was also in the service station business for many years, where he serviced cars and was always willing to go the extra mile. He was known lovingly as “Big Hearted Bill Ready”. Bill was also an avid golfer in his spare time. He was also a member of Highland Baptist Church. Bill loved the Lord, his wife, children, and grandchildren - they were the joy of his life.
BOGALUSA, LA

