Mr. Billy “Bill” Gene Ready, Sr., a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the age of 88. Bill was a co-owner of Ready Realty and was also in the service station business for many years, where he serviced cars and was always willing to go the extra mile. He was known lovingly as “Big Hearted Bill Ready”. Bill was also an avid golfer in his spare time. He was also a member of Highland Baptist Church. Bill loved the Lord, his wife, children, and grandchildren - they were the joy of his life.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO