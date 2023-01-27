Read full article on original website
an17.com
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: January 30 - February 5, 2023
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team will host a nationally-televised contest Saturday to highlight this week in Southeastern Athletics. The Southland Conference-leading Lions (13-9, 7-2 Southland) welcome defending league tournament champion Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for an 11 a.m. contest that will air on ESPNEWS....
an17.com
TENNIS: Dekkers shines for SLU in spring opener
HAMMOND, La. – Gabrielle Dekkers won in both singles and doubles play to lead the Southeastern Louisiana University women’s tennis team in the opening match of the spring portion of its 2022-23 schedule Friday afternoon at the Southeastern Tennis Complex. Dekkers’ effective dual match debut was not enough...
an17.com
TRACK: Nedow takes gold; Pagart, Palmer set two PBs each at McNeese
LAKE CHARLES, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University track & field team got gold performances from Thomas Nedow and Terrell Webb while several personal bests were bettered, including two each by Seth Pagart and Cole Palmer Friday at the McNeese State College Indoor Meet. Things started quickly for the...
an17.com
WBB: Southeastern falls in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team went to New Orleans to play UNO for the second time this weekend Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Lakefront Arena. The Lady Lions fell, 59-42. Southeastern (11-8, 6-3 SLC) fell to the Privateers (4-14, 3-6 SLC) 59-42 at New Orleans Saturday afternoon.
theadvocate.com
Defense fuels LSU women as conference play arrives at midway point
The LSU women’s basketball team added offensive pizazz to its roster through the transfer portal and recruiting between Kim Mulkey’s first and second seasons as coach. Twenty games in and the unbeaten, No. 4 Tigers still lead the nation with an 88.2 scoring average, partly fueled by five consecutive 100-point games to start the season.
an17.com
Southeastern student wins LAB scholarship
HAMMOND – A Southeastern Louisiana University student news and sports reporter at the Southeastern Channel has been selected as the 2022 Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Student Scholarship recipient. Taylor Nettle, a senior from Lacombe, was selected from all college television and radio students in Louisiana to receive the $4,000...
an17.com
MBB: Lions pull away from Privateers to finish season sweep of UNO
NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team used a 14-6 run late in the first half and a 17-0 run early in the second half to pull away from New Orleans as the Lions completed the season sweep of the Privateers with an 80-64 win Saturday afternoon at the UNO Lakefront Arena.
sportszion.com
Louisiana legislative auditor finds out LSU overpaid HC Brian Kelly by over $1M in 2022 due to double-payments
The LSU Tigers football team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers by the largest margin of victory in the event’s history, thanks to the new head coach Brian Kelly. The 61-year-old veteran coach joined the LSU staff this season on a hundred million contract and made an exceptional change in the style of play among the young potentials. His work was paid for as the team won the bowl game earlier in the month.
an17.com
Frank "Glen" Barnes, Sr.
Frank "Glen" Barnes, Sr., passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the age of 77. He was born on Wednesday, March 28, 1945 in to the late Irene Jones Barnes and the late Birley Barnes. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Frank is survived...
an17.com
Carlie Vaccaro
For the first time in history, the Tangipahoa Parish School System will be represented this week at Nationals for the top high school dance team in the country. Loranger High Dance Team Coach Carlie Vaccaro shares the Wolfettes’ excitement as they seek gold this week in Disney!
LSU Reveille
LSU alumna and Louisiana native cast for the newest season of “Swamp People”
Many Louisianians are familiar with the History Channel show “Swamp People.” The reality series is set in Louisiana on the Atchafalaya River and follows alligator hunters around during their hunting season. Many may not know that bow-wielding LSU alumna and Louisiana-native, Anna Ribbeck, is one of the newest...
an17.com
Dominique Skinner
Dominique Skinner, 35, a resident of Albany, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at ReVision Church, 118 N. Scanlan St., Hammond, LA. Visitation at 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Galilee Cemetery, Springfield, LA.
an17.com
Robert James Blake
Robert James Blake was born on September 21, 1945, in Los Angeles, California and passed peacefully from this life on January 26, 2023, at his home in Covington, Louisiana, surrounded by his loving attentive wife Joan. Robert spent many joyful months as a child in Varnado, Louisiana with his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. There he lived a young life filled with love and laughter.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
an17.com
Carmen Marion Keys Baham
BAHAM, Carmen Marion (Keys), age 96, of Madisonville, Louisiana passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. Carmen, or “Meme” as she was lovingly called by her grandchildren, was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and a lifelong member of. St. Anselm Catholic...
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
an17.com
Billy “Bill” Gene Ready, Sr.
Mr. Billy “Bill” Gene Ready, Sr., a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the age of 88. Bill was a co-owner of Ready Realty and was also in the service station business for many years, where he serviced cars and was always willing to go the extra mile. He was known lovingly as “Big Hearted Bill Ready”. Bill was also an avid golfer in his spare time. He was also a member of Highland Baptist Church. Bill loved the Lord, his wife, children, and grandchildren - they were the joy of his life.
Louisiana fishing boat captain accused of fraud, arrested
A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested after allegedly issuing worthless checks, and taking payment for trips and not following through, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
WDSU
LSU student who was hit by a car and killed will be laid to rest on Feb. 3
COVINGTON, La. — The funeral arrangments for the Louisiana State University student who was allegedly raped and then hit and killed by a car will be laid to rest on Feb. 3. Madison Brooks, 19, will be laid to rest in Covington at St. Peter Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Her visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
