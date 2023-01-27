ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

#ICYMI: Cleanup continues in Pasadena, man accused of killing father found mentally incompentent, free meal giveaway

By Chad Washington
cw39.com
 3 days ago
cw39.com

Man arrested for double shooting that left girlfriend dead at south Houston motel

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been arrested for killing a woman and injuring another at a south Houston motel last week. Christopher George Edwards, 52, was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after last Monday night’s shooting at the Cushingberry Motel at 4510 Idaho Street near Cullen Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man killed in fatal auto ped in Jersey Village, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead Monday morning after he was struck by a car near Jersey Village. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night at the 7800 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway North. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the man was walking in the middle...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Teen wounded in shooting of car that was hit 11 times, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager is recovering Monday morning after the car he was travelling in was shot 11 times. Police say the 17-year-old was taken to Houston Fire Station 35 around 3 a.m. Monday morning with a gunshot wound. It was reported the juvenile was in the car...
HOUSTON, TX
Washington Examiner

Texas police chief on leave after SWAT team raids the wrong house

The police chief of Galveston, Texas, is on leave after a SWAT team reportedly raided the wrong home earlier this month in search of a teenager falsely accused of murder. Chief Doug Balli was placed on a 10-day administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted with the City of Galveston also separately investigating the miscommunication that allowed the incorrect raid to take place, Fox News reported.
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Trail of blood leads police to scene where man shot to death in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A trail of blood led police to the discovery of a body inside an apartment complex in southwest Houston overnight. Officers were called to the West Bellfort Apartments just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man acting suspiciously leaving one of the units. After a brief search for the man, officers went into the unit and discovered another man shot to death.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Galveston police chief placed on leave after botched SWAT raid

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — Galveston’s police chief is on a 10-day administrative leave as the city investigates a SWAT search that wrecked the wrong house for the wrong suspect. Doug Balli has been the chief of Galveston police since March of 2022. He has 26 years of experience...
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD seeking help to find stolen truck after fatal shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man and a vehicle taken following the fatal shooting. The victim was found at 1713 West T.C. Jester Boulevard about 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The vehicle is a 2022 white Dodge Ram pickup truck with Oregon license plates 915NLP.
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars

The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Another restaurant burglary in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money. It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along...
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop

KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
KATY, TX

