ICYMI: Cleanup continues in Pasadena, man accused of killing father found mentally incompentent, free meal giveaway

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cw39.com
Man arrested for double shooting that left girlfriend dead at south Houston motel
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been arrested for killing a woman and injuring another at a south Houston motel last week. Christopher George Edwards, 52, was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after last Monday night’s shooting at the Cushingberry Motel at 4510 Idaho Street near Cullen Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.
cw39.com
Man killed in fatal auto ped in Jersey Village, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead Monday morning after he was struck by a car near Jersey Village. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night at the 7800 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway North. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the man was walking in the middle...
Woman killed after allegedly standing in car sunroof during road 'altercation'
The woman was reportedly standing in the sunroof of a car when she was shot by a suspect from what police believe was another vehicle.
cw39.com
Teen wounded in shooting of car that was hit 11 times, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager is recovering Monday morning after the car he was travelling in was shot 11 times. Police say the 17-year-old was taken to Houston Fire Station 35 around 3 a.m. Monday morning with a gunshot wound. It was reported the juvenile was in the car...
Car shot at while waiting at red light drives to SE Houston fire station, police say
The teen was with three other people in the car when they were shot at while at an intersection, police said. The group then drove to a Houston fire station for help.
Washington Examiner
Texas police chief on leave after SWAT team raids the wrong house
The police chief of Galveston, Texas, is on leave after a SWAT team reportedly raided the wrong home earlier this month in search of a teenager falsely accused of murder. Chief Doug Balli was placed on a 10-day administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted with the City of Galveston also separately investigating the miscommunication that allowed the incorrect raid to take place, Fox News reported.
HPD: Man snatched $3,000 bracelet from Willowbrook Mall jewelry store employee's hands and ran away
HOUSTON — Houston police asked for the public's help identifying and finding a man who they said was caught on camera stealing a bracelet from the hands of a jewelry store employee earlier this month. It happened at a store inside Willowbrook Mall on Jan. 7 around 4:20 p.m.,...
HPD: Man shot to death in north Houston after altercation over woman
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a gunman they say shot a man to death after two separate altercations. The man was shot to death just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Collingsworth St. near the Elysian St. intersection in north Houston. According to police, the two men got...
HPD: Trail of blood leads police to scene where man shot to death in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A trail of blood led police to the discovery of a body inside an apartment complex in southwest Houston overnight. Officers were called to the West Bellfort Apartments just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man acting suspiciously leaving one of the units. After a brief search for the man, officers went into the unit and discovered another man shot to death.
cw39.com
Galveston police chief placed on leave after botched SWAT raid
GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — Galveston’s police chief is on a 10-day administrative leave as the city investigates a SWAT search that wrecked the wrong house for the wrong suspect. Doug Balli has been the chief of Galveston police since March of 2022. He has 26 years of experience...
'It was terrifying' | Pasadena grandmother rides out tornado in SUV with daughter, grandson
PASADENA, Texas — New video taken by a dash camera during Tuesday's tornado shows the harrowing moments a grandmother, her daughter and her grandson spent trapped in their vehicle as the twister passed. The three were inside Irma Cantu's Land Cruiser SUV outside of Pasadena High School on Tuesday...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while riding electric scooter in downtown Houston, police say
Police said they are looking for the suspects involved in two separate hit-and-runs involving an electric bike and now a scooter. Both drivers allegedly failed to stop and help the victims, who both died.
Family's 14-year-old Yorkie found after being swiped during west Harris County break-in
A dog owner is happy to have her Yorkie named Lily back home after a video shows a man taking the dog and some valuables during a burglary. The man, however, is still out there.
crossroadstoday.com
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
Man says Houston-area hotel didn't follow ADA rules when he showed up with his service dog
HOUSTON — A man is calling attention to Houston-area hotels that he said didn't follow the law when it comes to service animals. Izeiah Williams, 23, said he was asked to show unrequired documentation about his service dog. He said he's even been refused service as result. Williams shared...
cw39.com
HPD seeking help to find stolen truck after fatal shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man and a vehicle taken following the fatal shooting. The victim was found at 1713 West T.C. Jester Boulevard about 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The vehicle is a 2022 white Dodge Ram pickup truck with Oregon license plates 915NLP.
Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars
The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
'Died protecting him' | Missouri City man takes in grandson after mother dies in fire
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Troy Lard is now the legal guardian of his four-year-old grandson Markyus 'Ky' Lard. The day before Christmas Eve a fire started in the unit below Ky and his mom, Marissa Lard’s, apartment in Iowa. That fire took his mother’s life and left Ky fighting to survive.
coveringkaty.com
Another restaurant burglary in Katy
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money. It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along...
fox26houston.com
Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop
KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
