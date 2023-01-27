GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL officially has set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million, the league announced on Monday. For the Green Bay Packers, who face another offseason of salary-cap gymnastics to keep a top-heavy roster inact, the positive is that’s a $16.6 million increase over last season. The bad news is the increase is right on par with projections. For instance, OverTheCap.com had been basing its team-by-team cap numbers on a $225.0 million cap, so it’s not as if the Packers just received the equivalent of inheriting a giant fortune from some long-forgotten relative.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO