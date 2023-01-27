This article was written by our client, Chapel Hill CVB. "When people sit together to share a meal, food becomes a bridge between cultures, lifestyles and backgrounds," says Laurie Paolicelli, Director of the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau. The greater Chapel Hill area – always welcoming ways to bridge our divides – boasts some 200 restaurants, with many serving authentic foods from other countries. Paolicelli said each night, restaurants are filled with family and friends enjoying a meal, coming together in a warm, inviting and jovial atmosphere. Looking to try something new? Here are five immigrant-run restaurants to check out in 2023.

