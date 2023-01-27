Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
That's How the Game GoesBlack_Chocolate1Raleigh, NC
Related
Indy Week
Legendary Raleigh Comedy Club Goodnights Goes Underground
Goodnights Comedy Club, a cornerstone of the Raleigh standup scene for more than 30 years, is going underground. The climb down into the legendary club’s new location in the Village District is reminiscent of a late Friday night at college—stumbling down a narrow flight of stairs into a tiny black-box theater, where you push your way through the crowd only to find yourself crushed into a corner.
Zebulon man's love for music, career pivot leads to SiriusXM gig
ZEBULON, N.C. — A Wake County man will make his on-air debut this weekend on SiriusXM satellite radio from his home studio in Zebulon. Dean Baldwin is a passionate music fan and enjoys styles ranging from classical to classic rock. He and his wife, Marie, played in a cover band in the Triangle area after moving here in 1999.
abc11.com
ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar
Shirley Caesar was born in Raleigh and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 7 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
New horror film 'Devil's Stomping Ground' based on a Chatham County legend
If you're looking for something a little spooky to do this Valentine's Day, you might want to check out the new film "The Devil's Stomping Ground."
ourstate.com
Made in NC: Bright Black
Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. In the sanctuary of almost every Black church is a VIP section. It’s not for the...
WITN
Former weatherman, ‘WITNey the Hobo’ Dick Ellis dead at 78
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fixture at WITN back in the 1960s has passed away. Dick Ellis died Saturday at the VA Medical Center in Durham. He was 78. A native of Wilson, at age 19, Ellis began his television career as the 11:00 p.m. weatherman at WITN. He was the youngest person doing the weather on TV at the time.
Radio Ink
Pridgen Named GM of Raleigh Stations
Curtis Media Group has hired Cheri Pridgen to serve as its general manager of WKIX (102.9 FM) and WPLW (96.9 FM) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Prior to the move, Pridgen worked as the general sales manager for Audacy’s cluster of stations in the Norfolk and Virginia Beach areas. “We...
WRAL
Sir Walter Wally retires; Raleigh's Groundhog Day to feature activities but no ceremony
RALEIGH, N.C. — After years of predicting the weather, Sir Walter Wally is retiring. The groundhog, who has been Raleigh's answer to Punxsutawney Phil, will not be looking for his shadow during a ceremony this year, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences announced Monday. Groundhog Day is Feb....
Farmers markets in Raleigh, NC
Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up six farmers markets around Raleigh, NC.
Goldsboro Thai restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants website
A Goldsboro restaurant is getting a visit from America's Best Restaurant this month.
Raleigh man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket
A Raleigh man tried his luck at a scratch-off ticket and won a big prize.
Pastor of The Month Presentation: January 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lV2PId_pdv4 Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by WellCare! For January 2023, we are blessed to honor Apostle Greg Pettiford of New Age Apostolic Salvation Church in Raleigh! Check out the full […]
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
WRAL
'Barry' the beaver spotted in river at Durham's American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Employees arriving to work at the American Tobacco Campus were surprised Monday morning to see a beaver swimming in the river near the water tower. The beaver was spotted before 9:30 a.m. in the Old Bull River near the stage at the ATC water tower, close to shops, restaurants and offices.
Cary Gears Up for Wild Nights with the Arrival of PBR Cowboy Bar and Sports & Social at Fenton
Cary, NC is getting two new additions to its growing nightlife scene. On Thursday, February 9th, the upscale mixed-use development Fenton will welcome the opening of PBR Cowboy Bar and Sports & Social.
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North Carolina
#hosted by The Fearrington House Inn; opinions are my own. Logan and I set out on a short drive from our home base of Greenville, South Carolina for a weekend away without kids and discovered a dreamy gem: The Fearrington House Inn.
WRAL
Immigrant-run restaurants contribute to the soul of Orange County
This article was written by our client, Chapel Hill CVB. "When people sit together to share a meal, food becomes a bridge between cultures, lifestyles and backgrounds," says Laurie Paolicelli, Director of the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau. The greater Chapel Hill area – always welcoming ways to bridge our divides – boasts some 200 restaurants, with many serving authentic foods from other countries. Paolicelli said each night, restaurants are filled with family and friends enjoying a meal, coming together in a warm, inviting and jovial atmosphere. Looking to try something new? Here are five immigrant-run restaurants to check out in 2023.
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Wife of Fort Bragg soldier convicted of murdering girlfriend speaks to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of a man sentenced to life in prison spoke for the first time with WRAL News on Monday. Alonzo Dargan Jr. was arrested in October of 2022 for killing his girlfriend, Akeila Ware, and her unborn child. At the time, and to this day, he is married to Briana Dargan, who said she is still trying to understand what happened to her family.
African American Cultural Celebration at NC Museum of History returns in person
For the first time in three years, the African American Cultural Celebration took place in person in downtown Raleigh.
Comments / 1