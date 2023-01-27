ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zebulon, NC

Indy Week

Legendary Raleigh Comedy Club Goodnights Goes Underground

Goodnights Comedy Club, a cornerstone of the Raleigh standup scene for more than 30 years, is going underground. The climb down into the legendary club’s new location in the Village District is reminiscent of a late Friday night at college—stumbling down a narrow flight of stairs into a tiny black-box theater, where you push your way through the crowd only to find yourself crushed into a corner.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Zebulon man's love for music, career pivot leads to SiriusXM gig

ZEBULON, N.C. — A Wake County man will make his on-air debut this weekend on SiriusXM satellite radio from his home studio in Zebulon. Dean Baldwin is a passionate music fan and enjoys styles ranging from classical to classic rock. He and his wife, Marie, played in a cover band in the Triangle area after moving here in 1999.
ZEBULON, NC
abc11.com

ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar was born in Raleigh and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 7 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
RALEIGH, NC
ourstate.com

Made in NC: Bright Black

Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. In the sanctuary of almost every Black church is a VIP section. It’s not for the...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Former weatherman, ‘WITNey the Hobo’ Dick Ellis dead at 78

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fixture at WITN back in the 1960s has passed away. Dick Ellis died Saturday at the VA Medical Center in Durham. He was 78. A native of Wilson, at age 19, Ellis began his television career as the 11:00 p.m. weatherman at WITN. He was the youngest person doing the weather on TV at the time.
DURHAM, NC
Radio Ink

Pridgen Named GM of Raleigh Stations

Curtis Media Group has hired Cheri Pridgen to serve as its general manager of WKIX (102.9 FM) and WPLW (96.9 FM) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Prior to the move, Pridgen worked as the general sales manager for Audacy’s cluster of stations in the Norfolk and Virginia Beach areas. “We...
RALEIGH, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Pastor of The Month Presentation: January 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lV2PId_pdv4 Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by WellCare! For January 2023, we are blessed to honor Apostle Greg Pettiford of New Age Apostolic Salvation Church in Raleigh! Check out the full […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

'Barry' the beaver spotted in river at Durham's American Tobacco Campus

DURHAM, N.C. — Employees arriving to work at the American Tobacco Campus were surprised Monday morning to see a beaver swimming in the river near the water tower. The beaver was spotted before 9:30 a.m. in the Old Bull River near the stage at the ATC water tower, close to shops, restaurants and offices.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Immigrant-run restaurants contribute to the soul of Orange County

This article was written by our client, Chapel Hill CVB. "When people sit together to share a meal, food becomes a bridge between cultures, lifestyles and backgrounds," says Laurie Paolicelli, Director of the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau. The greater Chapel Hill area – always welcoming ways to bridge our divides – boasts some 200 restaurants, with many serving authentic foods from other countries. Paolicelli said each night, restaurants are filled with family and friends enjoying a meal, coming together in a warm, inviting and jovial atmosphere. Looking to try something new? Here are five immigrant-run restaurants to check out in 2023.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

