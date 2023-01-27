Read full article on original website
me
3d ago
Counties are passing all these new developments and NOTHING being done to OUR infrastructure. Stop all this building until the problem is fixed.
gary dumoulin
3d ago
Homeless people crapping in alleys, houses with septic systems built on the beach and outdated waste water treatment plants that overflow when it rains all contribute high coliform bacteria counts.
hammerhead 1
3d ago
That’s what incompetent government officials allow to happen in fast growing area without knowledge or proper planning.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do in Sarasota
Sarasota is a city bordering the Gulf of Mexico, just about 60 miles (95 km) south of Tampa. Before Sarasota became one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Sunshine State, it was home to Native tribes, including the Calusa, Tocobaga, and Timucuan. The name “Sarasota” comes from a 1700s Spanish map, which named the area “Zara Zota,” or “a place of dancing.” Throughout history, Sarasota has gained other nicknames, including “Circus City,” as a nod to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circuses, which used the city as their winter headquarters.
Tampa Riverwalk in running to be the best in America
If you've been to downtown Tampa, you've likely been familiar with the city's signature riverwalk.
Mysuncoast.com
I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County. At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system. The spending, which must...
Beloved Rescue Alligator, Chester, Dies After 20 Years in Captivity in Florida
One of the largest alligators in Gatorland, a Florida wildlife preserve, has died after two decades in the park. Affectionately named Chester, the 12-foot, 500-pound alligator was the park’s first rescue gator, Mark McHugh, Gatorland president and CEO, explained in a memorial video dedicated to the beloved reptile. Estimated...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say Mayara Simone Tonini Muller, 35, is missing. Muller was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Cocoanut Ave., at 5am Sunday. Police say she may be driving a 2019 red Honda SUV, with the Florida tag MAYALUZ. Anyone who sees...
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
Mysuncoast.com
Storage unit fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a Manatee County storage facility located on 920 Cortez Road at around 7:30. According to Batallion Chief Doug Brett, firefighters were on the scene within three minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single unit.
Free drywall for Lee County residents
FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian will continue as Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and Rotary International will be distributing drywall, mattresses and supplies for those impacted in Lee County. According to GEM, every Fort Myers Beach resident can take up to 50...
Dog stuck in pond at Tampa park rescued
A dog stranded in the shallow part of a pond in a Tampa park was rescued on Monday morning. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said it worked with Animal Control to rescue the pup.
Trustees picked by DeSantis may change progressive Sarasota college
Students such as Sharf and New College faculty have begun to push back, organizing meetings to plan strategy and issuing statements against the conservative takeover.
New born baby found abandoned on hill near Florida trailer park
TAMPA - A newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta was found on a hill outside a Florida trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies checking out a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa. The temperature was in the low 50s.Fire rescue medics estimated that the girl had been born approximately one hour before she was found, based on the infant's body temperature. The baby was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she was healthy, according to the sheriff's office. "It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she's a strong little girl, and it looks like she's doing great," said Sheriff Grady Judd. Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone, and a bloodhound to try to find the mother but were unsuccessful. Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key fights for its independence
For the first 50 years or so of his life, no one would accuse retired construction executive Tim Hensey, 66, of being a beach bum. Hensey and his wife lived in rural east Sarasota for many years, raising two kids. They bought a house on Siesta Key in 2006, he says, when the kids were grown, to “live the island life.”
sarasotamagazine.com
A Look at New College's Cloudy Future
New College of Florida has always been defined by both intellectual rigor and a dose of eccentricity. It's a school where students receive narrative evaluations at the end of a course rather than a letter grade and are required to finish a senior capstone project. And it's a place where, in lieu of a cap and gown, graduates can wear whatever they want for graduation, whether that’s a goddess crown, elf ears or a Sailor Moon costume. The school was famously once known as "Barefoot U.”
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton’s biggest drag race event back in 2023
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -U.S. Street Nationals at the Bradenton Motorsports Park is back after the event was canceled last year due to freezing temperatures. People came from all over, even internationally, to participate in the event on Sunday. “Yeah it was a bummer,” said Sarasota racer Chris Guela who showed...
LIVE: Fire damages 2 homes in Clearwater
A house fire ended up damaging two homes in Clearwater early Monday morning, according to a city release.
fox13news.com
Baugh admits wrongdoing in Lakewood Ranch vaccine clinic scandal, fined $800,000 by state
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In mid-February 2021, the first COVID-19 vaccines were being distributed to the most vulnerable in Florida. Residents over the age of 65 and people with additional health risks were getting the shots first. Around 30% of Florida seniors had been vaccinated. As the vaccines were sent to...
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
fox13news.com
Pinellas County ‘walking miracle’ needs second heart transplant
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - J.P. Dunn was born in 1997 with a heart that didn’t work, but with a stubborn will to live. He had hypoplastic left heart syndrome and he needed a heart transplant to save his life. He barely survived the surgery and now he needs another one.
WINKNEWS.com
Tequila taking trio in Charlotte County
Three suspects in Port Charlotte are accused of stealing seven tequila bottles worth nearly $700 on Monday, Jan. 23. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects took the tequila bottles just before 6 p.m. from Total Wine and More at 19400 Cochran Boulevard. The three suspects were...
Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
