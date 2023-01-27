ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Comments / 55

me
3d ago

Counties are passing all these new developments and NOTHING being done to OUR infrastructure. Stop all this building until the problem is fixed.

Reply(1)
37
gary dumoulin
3d ago

Homeless people crapping in alleys, houses with septic systems built on the beach and outdated waste water treatment plants that overflow when it rains all contribute high coliform bacteria counts.

Reply(2)
16
hammerhead 1
3d ago

That’s what incompetent government officials allow to happen in fast growing area without knowledge or proper planning.

Reply(8)
21
