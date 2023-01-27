Read full article on original website
DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!Jeremy BrowerFredonia, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in New YorkBryan DijkhuizenLakewood, NY
wnynewsnow.com
Proposals Sought For Downtown Revitalization Planning
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WNY News Now) — Two new program opportunities are available for planning and funding support, and municipalities in Chautauqua County are being invited to apply. These programs include planning support for creating a Downtown Revitalization Master Plan and planning and/or funding support for Complete Streets Projects. The...
yourerie
Local activists demonstrate downtown in light of Tyre Nichols’ death
Following the death of Tyre Nichols, advocates have been once again asked for police and policy reform in cities around the nation. That very conversation is happening in the City of Erie as well. Sunday, Erie County United demonstrated in front of City Hall, asking for the Mayor and Police Department to consider reform.
Structure Fire in Olean Displaces Three Families
OLEAN, NY — A structure at 235 N. Third St. caught fire Monday morning, causing about $10,000 in damages with an additional $5,000 in damages to contents, according to a news release from Olean Fire Chief Timothy Richardson. No injuries were reported. One pet died in the fire. Three families were displaced, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Believers Chapel in Olean provided support and shelter for the families.
wnynewsnow.com
Potential Curriculum Change Underway At Jamestown Public Schools
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new way of teaching kiddos in Jamestown may be in the works, as educators explore new learning methods. New York State Common Core curriculum has been in place for more than a decade now, but English Language Arts teachers in Jamestown are experimenting with other syllabi.
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
police1.com
'It was like a war zone': Police brave Buffalo blizzard conditions to save stranded motorists
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The patrol car's windshield wipers were on full speed but no match for the blinding snow blasting Buffalo since the morning of Dec. 23 — the first day of the blizzard. Through their frozen windshield, Buffalo police officers Derek Brennan and Brian Walter could barely...
wnynewsnow.com
Fundraiser Launched Following Tragic Wrong-Way Crash
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A fundraiser has been launched to help raise money for a Jamestown couple following a tragic wrong-way vehicle collision on I-86 over the weekend. Todd and Sandra Town were traveling on Interstate-86 just past exit 12 in Jamestown around 6 p.m. Saturday when...
wrfalp.com
Fundraiser for Memorial Bench for Lexy Hughan Set for January 28
A fundraising event for a memorial for Lexy Hughan is taking place this Saturday. Citizen Melissa Paterniti is hosting the event from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the YWCA Lake Lodge in Lakewood. The event will feature refreshments and a basket raffle. Paterniti is trying to raise $3,000 to purchase...
7 Problem Solvers leads veteran to missing car thanks to a viewer's help
Bret Mandell found his lost car a month after he abandoned it in the blizzard, thanks to a 7 Problem Solvers viewer
Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon
Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
chautauquatoday.com
Silver Creek Superintendent Crandall Announces Retirement
A man who has been an educator in Chautauqua County for more than three decades will be retiring at the end of this school year. Todd Crandall, who currently serves as Superintendent of the Silver Creek Central School District, made his announcement in a letter to district families on Friday. Crandall, who spoke with WDOE News on Saturday, says he had planned on retiring last year, but was asked to stay on after the district had a new administrative team in place. He says the time has come for him to move on to the next chapter of his life...
wtae.com
Very Local: Take a ride on Erie's haunted cruise ship
ERIE, Pa. — Experience Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie with a trip on theVictorian Princess. This local paddle-wheel ship hosts happy hours, moonlight cruises, drag shows and more. Built in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1986, the Victorian Princess is 107 feet long, weighs almost 50 tons, sports three...
buffalorising.com
Opportunity Knocks: The Triangle House
One of the more unusual houses in Buffalo has come up on the market, not long after it was first built. It was back in September of 2020 that we were covering artist Ben Perrone’s efforts to construct his dream home, which was well underway at the time. The result? The Triangle House – a striking domicile, designed by eco-architect Kevin Connors (eco_logic STUDIO), and built on a formerly vacant lot at the corner of School Street and Plymouth Avenue.
wnynewsnow.com
Debate Sparked Over New Chautauqua County Media Position
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Chautauqua County’s legislature approved a new public relations-media officer position last week, but not without some political fanfare. County Executive PJ Wendel says the position will help the county connect to its residents faster, and make sure the correct information is presented.
Buffalo Has A Big Bed Bug Problem, Lands In Top 30 In America
Buffalo is one of two cities in New York that have landed in the top 30 places with bed bug problems.
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
Code Blue issued for City of Buffalo Saturday night and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Saturday night. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY,...
Major Temperature Change For Areas In New York
Can we really call it a January thaw if it was never really that frozen around here? The winter has been weird to say the least and as we get ready to say goodbye to the first month of 2023, we are headed in to February with some strange fluctuation in the temperatures.
wellsvillesun.com
“Out of Control” Blaze at Eldred Pa American Legion, GALLERY of the scene
A fire broke out today at the landmark American Legion hall in Eldred, Pennsylvania. The iconic ‘red, white, and blue’ roof ablaze, reports are the fire is likely to totally destroy the building.
wesb.com
Fire at Eldred American Legion
The American Legion Building in Eldred appears to have been destroyed in a fire. The fire was reported at the Legion building shortly after 11 this morning, eventually going to four alarms. Early reports had stated the fire was at the VFW Hall, but those proved to be in error.
