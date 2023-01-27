A man who has been an educator in Chautauqua County for more than three decades will be retiring at the end of this school year. Todd Crandall, who currently serves as Superintendent of the Silver Creek Central School District, made his announcement in a letter to district families on Friday. Crandall, who spoke with WDOE News on Saturday, says he had planned on retiring last year, but was asked to stay on after the district had a new administrative team in place. He says the time has come for him to move on to the next chapter of his life...

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO