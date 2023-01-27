Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
He dunked his head in the ice and almost passed out...he’s done that a couple times" - Ricky Davis on how Pat Riley motivated the Miam
Former Miami Heat guard Ricky Davis talked about the time Pat Riley dunked his head inside an ice bucket and how it was like to be motivated by the Hall of Fame coach
Centre Daily
NBA-leading Celtics outlast LeBron, Lakers 125-121 in OT
Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying 3-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had...
Centre Daily
76ers Rival Rumors: Jae Crowder Will Visit East Contender?
The Milwaukee Bucks could soon be working on a trade to land one of the biggest names on the NBA’s trade block. Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder has been holding out for a trade all season long. As the deadline approaches, there could be closure soon enough. Several teams...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Miami football making late push for 3-star DL Jamel Howard
The Miami football program is making a late push for three-star, 6’3, 325-pound defensive lineman Jamel Howard three days ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. Miami hosted Howard over the weekend. Mario Cristobal made news during 2022 National Signing Day with four-star running back Tre’Vonte Citizen. Citizen...
Centre Daily
Lakers: How To Bet On The Lake Show Despite Oddsmakers’ Confidence In The Nets
What do we bet on in a game the Lake Show is expected to lose?. Los Angeles is currently a nine-point underdog to win this evening. The team will be without at least its top two scorers this season, with its fourth-highest scorer, Lonnie Walker IV, also not a sure thing due to his left knee tendinitis. Look for the Nets to cover.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: How Russell Westbrook Feels About Reunion With Rui Hachimura
With the addition of power forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers' roster, LA reserve guard Russell Westbrook has now been surrounded with three former Washington Wizards teammates, with Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr. all former comrades during Brodie's lone year in D.C. When asked by reporters...
Centre Daily
Antetokounmpo scores 50 for Bucks; Pelicans lose 8th in row
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he wants to keep producing outstanding performances that he can show his kids one day when they're old enough to appreciate them. The two-time MVP added one more to the list Sunday night. Antetokounmpo scored 50 points while playing only 30 minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks rolled...
Centre Daily
LeBron and the Lakers Can’t Let the Bad Calls Linger
Judging by the outpouring of anger from fans, the on-court reaction, the calls for investigations, and the subsequent dramatic tweeting, you would think the Lakers were the first team in history to lose on a bad officiating call. Yes, the Lakers were robbed on Saturday night, when LeBron James was...
Centre Daily
Report: Lakers and Clippers Interested in Caris LeVert Trade
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert has struggled at times in his second year since being dealt from the the Indiana Pacers. Always a capable scorer, LeVert's scoring and efficiency have dropped off since joining the Cavs, making some question if he would be a better fit somewhere else. According to a recent report from Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, both the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers have shown interest in LeVert.
Is There A "Perfect" Candidate To Replace Josh Gattis At Miami? | Donno Mailbag
Can Mario Cristobal find someone who is a great play-caller, relationship builder and recruiter to fill the vacancy at offensive coordinator?
Centre Daily
Super Bowl to Feature Two Black Starting Quarterbacks for First Time
Super Bowl LVII is set, as the Chiefs (14–3) will take on the Eagles (14–3) in a battle of the top seeds from the AFC and NFC, respectively. Philadelphia cruised to a 31–7 victory over shorthanded San Francisco on Sunday, while Kansas City edged Cincinnati 23–20 on a late field goal at the end of regulation.
Centre Daily
WATCH: Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Reacts to Selection in Cowboys Mock Draft
It's anyone's guess where former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will end up once the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around in April. But even though Robinson will give the professional answer by saying he doesn't care which team drafts him, he clearly had a bit of added excitement once he saw that ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. had Robinson slated to go to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 26 overall in his latest mock draft.
saturdaytradition.com
Derrick Rogers, 2023 WR out of Florida, announces B1G commitment
Derrick Rogers, a 3-star Class of 2023 wide receiver out of Florida, announced Sunday that he has committed to Purdue. He is the 2nd wide receiver to commit to Purdue Sunday, joining under the radar Arhmad Branch. Rogers is also a cornerback and can play either position at the collegiate...
Centre Daily
Texans Preparing for Much Easier Schedule in 2023, Aim to Improve Upon Disappointing Season
The Houston Texans are in for an easy year. Supposedly. As All Sports Culture discovered, taking the regular season win percentage of every 2023 opponent for Houston, both home and away, makes its schedule the third easiest in the league — harder than only New Orleans and Atlanta, both of which were part of a three-way tie for last place in the NFC South.
