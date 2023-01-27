Read full article on original website
Related
‘Dozens of roosters’ For Fighting — 2 in Atlantic County, NJ, Facing Animal Cruelty Charges
Two people in Atlantic County are facing animal cruelty charges after authorities allegedly discovered "dozens of roosters trained to fight" and "multiple dead birds in varying stages of decay." Last week, 81-year-old Sigfredo Perez of Newtonville and 49-year-old Queli Merlo of Hammonton were arrested and charged with third-degree. owning/training live...
Firebomb hurled at NJ synagogue by masked man
BLOOMFIELD — State and local authorities are investigating after a man in a ski mask threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue early Sunday morning, according to Bloomfield police. Surveillance video showed a man holding the homemade firebomb in the driveway of Temple Ner Tamid around 3:15 a.m., police...
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Teen Fired Flare Gun During Altercation at Elementary School
Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a 15-year-old is facing charges after firing a flare gun at another teen during an altercation at an elementary school. The incident happened Friday afternoon just before 4:00 at Holly Glen Elementary School on North Main Street in Williamstown. Officers responded to the...
South Jersey Man Pulled Off Philadelphia-bound Plane After Alleged Bomb Threat
Things you don't say: anything about "bombs" or "blowing up a plane" - especially when you're at an airport. A Salem County man had to be pulled off a Philadelphia-bound airplane following an incident in Florida. Patch.com reports John. R. Magee of Carneys Point was already onboard a plane at...
Sea Bright, NJ, Police Officer Charged With Lashing Out After Getting Dumped
SEA BRIGHT — A borough police officer has been arrested and charged with a laundry list of crimes recently committed against an ex-girlfriend, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. The officer, Erich A. Bennett, 46, was briefly dating a woman when she decided to end the relationship...
Update: Two 17-year-olds Shot in Bridgeton, NJ: Man Killed, Woman Wounded
UPDATE: The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says 21-year-old Iban Perez of Bridgeton has been charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in connection to this incident. The investigation continues. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Bridgeton say two 17-year-olds were shot in...
Lengthy Atlantic City, NJ Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrests
We can report about the results of a lengthy narcotics investigation that was conducted by members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, members of the Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit and members of the Mid-Atlantic H.I.D.T.A. As a result of this investigation, an executed court...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: 2 Women Trash Store, Assault Worker, Get Arrested
Authorities in Atlantic City say two women are facing charges after assaulting two workers at a store, trashing the business, and then stealing chips and cigarettes. The scene unfolded around 2 AM this past Wednesday at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. Officers Latray Butcher and...
Criminal Charge Filed After Senior’s Brutal NJ Nursing Home Death
SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A nursing home resident has been charged with reckless manslaughter, after hitting a 91-year-old woman and causing a fatal brain bleed. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced the charge against 81-year-old Angel Bermontiz on Friday, stemming from the Jan. 19 death of Clara Sutowski. Three days...
Search Warrant Leads to Arrest, Recovery of Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
A 21-year-old Atlantic City man has been arrested and charged after a search warrant was executed in the city earlier this week. Detectives and SWAT Team members with the Atlantic City Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on the 2000 block of Columbia Avenue. Police say,...
NJ Native Who Admitted to Assault on Capitol Officer Sicknick Gets Prison
● Khater had pleaded guilty to assaulting 2 Capitol Police officers. ● Family of Officer Brian Sicknick, a native of NJ, attended court for the sentencing. ● George Tanios, who attended the riot with Khater, also was sentenced on Friday. A New Jersey man who admitted to assaulting NJ native...
School Bus Crashes Into Side of NJ House, Driver Charged With DUI
WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 AM, according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
Police Save Man’s Life During Atlantic County, NJ, Homeless Count
Members of the Hope One outreach program and police canvassing Atlantic County during the annual count of the homeless saved the life of a homeless man who was overdosing Friday morning. The Hope One workers and local police found a man who was suffering from an overdose and quickly administered...
NJ Victims Scammed By Woman’s Fake Tech Support, Prosecutors Say
💻 International tech support scam targeted NJ victims in late 2022. 💻 A Pennsylvania woman faces charges in Bergen County for sending money to India. 💻 This type of scam is widespread — another group is accused of targeting 20,000 victims. A Bucks County, PA, woman...
Jury Convicts Burglar For Raping Elderly NJ Woman in Her Home
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A Bronx man faces up to 20 years in prison for slipping into an older woman's home and then sexually assaulting her. After three weeks at trial, Richard Darby, 37, was found guilty of several charges on Friday for the July 2020 attack. A jury...
Ocean County, NJ, Police Department Issues Girl Scout Cookie ‘Warning’
It's Girl Scout cookie time - just in case you didn't know. A local Ocean County Police Department has issued a warning that many should certainly heed. With tongue firmly in cheek, the Stafford Township Police Department has issued a statement "warning" about the highly addictive nature of the Girl Scout cookie.
Prosecutor: Drunk Howell, NJ, Man Was Speeding in Crash That Killed Woman
A 59-year-old Howell man has been accused of speeding and driving drunk in a luxury SUV at the time of a Marlboro crash that killed a 22-year-old Middlesex County woman nearly a year ago. Walter Decanio has now been charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter while driving under the influence of...
Families demand answers: 2 beating deaths at separate NJ nursing homes
⚫️ A 91-year-old man at a Westfield nursing home died after a fatal assault by a roommate. ⚫️ A South Plainfield woman, also 91, died after a separate nursing home resident assault. ⚫️ Nursing home workforce is at levels not seen since 1994. WARNING: Graphic photo in...
Man Charged With Raping Woman in Newark, NJ, Airport Parking Garage
ELIZABETH — Authorities have charged a West New York man with sexual assault for attacking a woman in a parking garage connected to Newark Airport Terminal A, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office. Assistant Prosecutor Caroline Lawlor said the victim, a woman, reported that she was walking to...
NJ Woman Sentenced to 34 Months in Prison For Concealing Terrorist Financing
A woman from Sussex County has been sentenced to 34 months in prison for concealing her attempts to provide material support to Syrian foreign terrorist organizations. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 55-year-old Maria Bell, a.k.a. "Maria Sue Bell," of Hopatcong, previously pleaded guilty in federal court and her sentence was imposed on Tuesday.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0