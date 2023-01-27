Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
MBB: Lions pull away from Privateers to finish season sweep of UNO
NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team used a 14-6 run late in the first half and a 17-0 run early in the second half to pull away from New Orleans as the Lions completed the season sweep of the Privateers with an 80-64 win Saturday afternoon at the UNO Lakefront Arena.
an17.com
WBB: Southeastern falls in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team went to New Orleans to play UNO for the second time this weekend Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Lakefront Arena. The Lady Lions fell, 59-42. Southeastern (11-8, 6-3 SLC) fell to the Privateers (4-14, 3-6 SLC) 59-42 at New Orleans Saturday afternoon.
an17.com
TENNIS: Dekkers shines for SLU in spring opener
HAMMOND, La. – Gabrielle Dekkers won in both singles and doubles play to lead the Southeastern Louisiana University women’s tennis team in the opening match of the spring portion of its 2022-23 schedule Friday afternoon at the Southeastern Tennis Complex. Dekkers’ effective dual match debut was not enough...
an17.com
TRACK: Nedow takes gold; Pagart, Palmer set two PBs each at McNeese
LAKE CHARLES, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University track & field team got gold performances from Thomas Nedow and Terrell Webb while several personal bests were bettered, including two each by Seth Pagart and Cole Palmer Friday at the McNeese State College Indoor Meet. Things started quickly for the...
an17.com
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: January 30 - February 5, 2023
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team will host a nationally-televised contest Saturday to highlight this week in Southeastern Athletics. The Southland Conference-leading Lions (13-9, 7-2 Southland) welcome defending league tournament champion Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for an 11 a.m. contest that will air on ESPNEWS....
an17.com
Southeastern student wins LAB scholarship
HAMMOND – A Southeastern Louisiana University student news and sports reporter at the Southeastern Channel has been selected as the 2022 Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Student Scholarship recipient. Taylor Nettle, a senior from Lacombe, was selected from all college television and radio students in Louisiana to receive the $4,000...
an17.com
Frank "Glen" Barnes, Sr.
Frank "Glen" Barnes, Sr., passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the age of 77. He was born on Wednesday, March 28, 1945 in to the late Irene Jones Barnes and the late Birley Barnes. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Frank is survived...
an17.com
Tracey Phillips Loup
Tracey Phillips Loup was born September 2, 1965, in New Orleans, and passed away January 28, 2023, at her home in Ponchatoula. Tracey is survived by her husband of 29 years, Glenn "Tom" Loup, Sr.; children, Celeste Dean, Amanda Loup Ducote (Seth), Glenn Loup, Jr. (Bradley), and Ryan Loup (Brooke); parents, Don and Carol Vercher; grandchildren, Isla Ducote, Micah Dean, Zane Dean, Maddox Dean, Asher Dean, and Dillon McClendon; and her partner in crime, who was like a sister to her, Dawn Bowers. Tracey was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ponchatoula and was a supporter of the Seelos Center at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in New Orleans. She enjoyed riding with the Krewe of Cleopatra, fishing, and hanging with her PAC Group. Arrangements are pending.
an17.com
Colonel Robert J. Guidry
Colonel Robert J. Guidry, LA ANG (Ret.), aka “Bob”, age 86 of Covington, LA passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in New Orleans, La. on October 18, 1936 to the late George Paul Guidry, Sr. and Baliska Mary Aragon. He was preceded in death by his wife Jane Mott Guidry, his brothers Donald E. Guidry and George P. Guidry, Jr. He is survived by his loving children, Chris Guidry, Libby Guidry and Stacey Guidry, granddaughters Ivana Guidry and Sophie Guidry, his brother Gerard J. Guidry (Debbie), and his nephews and nieces.
an17.com
Dominique Skinner
Dominique Skinner, 35, a resident of Albany, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at ReVision Church, 118 N. Scanlan St., Hammond, LA. Visitation at 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Galilee Cemetery, Springfield, LA.
an17.com
Carmen Marion Keys Baham
BAHAM, Carmen Marion (Keys), age 96, of Madisonville, Louisiana passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. Carmen, or “Meme” as she was lovingly called by her grandchildren, was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and a lifelong member of. St. Anselm Catholic...
an17.com
Robert James Blake
Robert James Blake was born on September 21, 1945, in Los Angeles, California and passed peacefully from this life on January 26, 2023, at his home in Covington, Louisiana, surrounded by his loving attentive wife Joan. Robert spent many joyful months as a child in Varnado, Louisiana with his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. There he lived a young life filled with love and laughter.
an17.com
Billy “Bill” Gene Ready, Sr.
Mr. Billy “Bill” Gene Ready, Sr., a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the age of 88. Bill was a co-owner of Ready Realty and was also in the service station business for many years, where he serviced cars and was always willing to go the extra mile. He was known lovingly as “Big Hearted Bill Ready”. Bill was also an avid golfer in his spare time. He was also a member of Highland Baptist Church. Bill loved the Lord, his wife, children, and grandchildren - they were the joy of his life.
an17.com
Cora Mae Robinson
Cora Mae Robinson, 87, a resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Services will be held at New Day Baptist Church, 707 S. Spruce St., Hammond, LA. Visitation on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral service at 10 a.m., on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
an17.com
Portion of Dunson Road closed today as road crews schedule cross drain work this week
PONCHATOULA—A portion of Dunson Road will be closed on Monday for road improvements. Parish President Robby Miller said Tangipahoa Parish road crews will close Dunson Road at the intersection of Sisters Road starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, to install a new cross drain. Work should be...
an17.com
Walker man dies following early morning crash in Walker
WALKER – Early this morning, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 449 south of LA 1024 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 46-year-old Corey Bennett of Walker. The preliminary investigation revealed that Bennett was driving a 2011...
an17.com
Ponchatoula man dies in heating-related house fire Friday night
PONCHATOULA---State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies have determined a fire in Ponchatoula that claimed the life of a disabled man and injured his wife was caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects. Around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, January 27, the Ponchatoula Fire Department responded to a report...
an17.com
19-year-old charged with first degree murder in shooting death of Hammond woman
January 30, 2023, City of Hammond, LA – On January 29, 2023, at approximately 7:11 p.m., an officer with the Hammond Police Department was flagged down by a motorist who was traveling on Southwest Railroad Avenue near Old Covington Highway. The motorist informed the officer that a female in the car with him had just been shot. The victim, Tori Banks, 24, of Hammond, would be transported by Acadian Ambulance to North Oaks Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.
an17.com
Water District announces planned boil water advisory for Byers Road area on Tuesday
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, a contractor will be connecting the water main on Byers Road to the new water main along HWY 22 weather permitting. The water will be turned off at 9AM and remain off for a minimum of (4) hours. Out of abundance of caution and in accordance with the Louisiana Department of Heath regulation, a precautionary boil advisory is in place.
Comments / 0