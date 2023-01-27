Read full article on original website
Related
US issues travel advisory for Cancun after disputes between Uber, taxi drivers
A travel advisory has been issued for one of Mexico's most popular vacation spots. Cancun is now on the U.S. State Department's radar after Uber officially became legal in the state.
Video: Uber Drivers and Passengers Attacked in Cancun by Rival Cab Drivers
The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory about the escalating taxi turf wars.
Thrillist
Here's What to Know About the Cancun Travel Warning
If you're planning to travel to Mexico and are banking on ride-share options to get around, you might want to reconsider. The US State Department has just issued a warning to US travelers heading over to some of Mexico's most visited spots, the Washington Post reports. Following the recent conflicts between taxi drivers and ride-share companies like Uber, the US is advising tourists planning to travel to Cancun and the Mexican state of Quintana Roo to exercise caution in their travels and refrain from using app-based transportation services like Uber for now.
Taxi and Uber drivers clash at Cancun airport
Taxi drivers in Cancun, Mexico, formed a blockade at the airport to protest the competing fares of ride-share apps. NBC’s Morgan Chesky explains that despite violence, officials say they are not shutting down the recently introduced use of Uber to the city. Jan. 27, 2023.
A family drove 2,500 miles from Miami to Salt Lake City in a rental car after Southwest transferred them onto different flights 3 times, then canceled them
The family of four didn't get back to Utah until 3 1/2 days after they arrived at the Miami airport. They described the experience as a "nightmare."
A teacher in Wisconsin who missed her $4,000 honeymoon cruise after Southwest canceled her flight still hasn't gotten her luggage back after 11 days
Andrea Grasenick said she even offered to pick up her two suitcases from the airport after Southwest failed to return them over a week later.
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
A passenger suing Southwest Airlines says he was given credit vouchers for a canceled flight despite being promised a refund
Eric Capdeville is also seeking reimbursement for the accommodation that he and his daughter booked in Portland but didn't get to use.
Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News
Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. But Southwest was hit especially hard, canceling 15,000 flights, or more than 60% of its planned flights, at one point scrapping nearly 2,500 each day.
This U.S. airline is one of the safest low-cost airlines in the world and it has flights as low as $44 right now
JetBlue has been rated among the 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world. The ratings have been compiled by AirlineRatings.com. AirlineRatings.com is an airline safety and product review website which monitors more than 380 airlines.
You can tour America by train and save as Amtrak slashes price of US Rail Pass to $299
American rail operator Amtrak is currently offering reduced-cost train passes, allowing for cheaper train travel across the US.The price of its 30-day USA Rail Pass has been slashed by $200 to $299 (£246) per person for passengers who book between 10-20 January 2023. This multi-ride pass offers travellers 10 single journeys to or from 500 destinations nationwide, and covers both cross-country and town routes.Rail journeys include the Coast Starlight route from Seattle to Los Angeles, a 35-hour trip showcasing scenic American views. Additional options cover the California Zephyr between Chicago and Northern California; Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles; Sunset...
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
Thrillist
Find Roundtrip Flights to Hawaii for $206 Right Now
This is that nebulous time when you start wondering if you should still be saying happy new year and if it's normal to still wish you were on a break for the holidays. It is also early enough in the year that experts still say this is the best time of year to book a flight. Last week, we highlighted some impressively low prices on round-trip flights to Hawaii. But since we're still in that sweet spot for low-cost fares, the prices remain low enough that it's worth poking around for a potential vacation.
An Oregon family opted to take a multi-day road trip from Florida and spent over $4,000 after Southwest canceled their flight during the holidays
Southwest expects to take a roughly $825 million hit in lost revenue, passenger reimbursements, and other costs from the chaos.
Business Insider
I paid $54 for travel insurance when I visited Peru. When I got COVID, I got reimbursed 10 times that much.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. As we all find ourselves traveling more,...
Always Print Your Boarding Pass, Southwest Extends Family Boarding & How to Sleep While Traveling
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, January 27, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport
News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
Making travel plans? Southwest's holiday meltdown may be a sign of air travel drama to come
Can Southwest repair its flight network and reputation after it canceled nearly 17,000 December flights? Are other airlines vulnerable?
What to know when booking flights
Booking flights online can be a confusing and stressful process for even the savviest of travelers. Especially when you have to track multiple airlines, look out for special deals, check different websites for availability, and more.
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
Comments / 0