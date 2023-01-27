ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thrillist

Here's What to Know About the Cancun Travel Warning

If you're planning to travel to Mexico and are banking on ride-share options to get around, you might want to reconsider. The US State Department has just issued a warning to US travelers heading over to some of Mexico's most visited spots, the Washington Post reports. Following the recent conflicts between taxi drivers and ride-share companies like Uber, the US is advising tourists planning to travel to Cancun and the Mexican state of Quintana Roo to exercise caution in their travels and refrain from using app-based transportation services like Uber for now.
NBC News

Taxi and Uber drivers clash at Cancun airport

Taxi drivers in Cancun, Mexico, formed a blockade at the airport to protest the competing fares of ride-share apps. NBC’s Morgan Chesky explains that despite violence, officials say they are not shutting down the recently introduced use of Uber to the city. Jan. 27, 2023.
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News

Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. But Southwest was hit especially hard, canceling 15,000 flights, or more than 60% of its planned flights, at one point scrapping nearly 2,500 each day.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

You can tour America by train and save as Amtrak slashes price of US Rail Pass to $299

American rail operator Amtrak is currently offering reduced-cost train passes, allowing for cheaper train travel across the US.The price of its 30-day USA Rail Pass has been slashed by $200 to $299 (£246) per person for passengers who book between 10-20 January 2023. This multi-ride pass offers travellers 10 single journeys to or from 500 destinations nationwide, and covers both cross-country and town routes.Rail journeys include the Coast Starlight route from Seattle to Los Angeles, a 35-hour trip showcasing scenic American views. Additional options cover the California Zephyr between Chicago and Northern California; Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles; Sunset...
Thrillist

Find Roundtrip Flights to Hawaii for $206 Right Now

This is that nebulous time when you start wondering if you should still be saying happy new year and if it's normal to still wish you were on a break for the holidays. It is also early enough in the year that experts still say this is the best time of year to book a flight. Last week, we highlighted some impressively low prices on round-trip flights to Hawaii. But since we're still in that sweet spot for low-cost fares, the prices remain low enough that it's worth poking around for a potential vacation.
HAWAII STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport

News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
BUFFALO, NY
Genni Franklin

What to know when booking flights

Booking flights online can be a confusing and stressful process for even the savviest of travelers. Especially when you have to track multiple airlines, look out for special deals, check different websites for availability, and more.
Apartment Therapy

A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali

Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.

