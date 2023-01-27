Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Beach, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Virginia Beach. The Norfolk Academy basketball team will have a game with Frank W. Cox High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. The Nansemond River High School basketball team will have a game with Ocean Lakes High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton boys earn season sweep of Highlands in key section matchup
The Highlands boys basketball team scored 23 points in the first half of Friday’s clash with Hampton, a matchup of the top two teams in Section 1-4A. The Golden Rams usually have a higher point total after 16 minutes of play, but their defense was strong as they held the equally potent Talbots to just 17 points at the break.
Christopher Newport University dedicate basketball game to Richneck Elementary
WAVY News 10
Jeremy won't make it
Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson.
Virginia Zoo announces passing of Billy the Giraffe, zoo closed Monday
According to a Facebook post from The Virginia Zoo, Masai giraffe Billy was at the zoo for 21 years and contributed significantly to the health and longevity of the species by siring 15 calves.
WAVY News 10
Not just blowing smoke: Risks highlighted by exposure in casinos
Doctors from Sentara and Bon Secours, along with a longtime casino worker, highlight the risks of breathing second-hand smoke at casinos.
Downed tree closes portion of Douglas Rd in Chesapeake
A downed tree has closed a portion of Douglas Road in Chesapeake early Monday morning.
WAVY News 10
Juvenile shot on Rip Rap Road in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries early this morning. At 3:31 a.m. police got a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Rip Rap Road. When officers arrived at the location they found a juvenile...
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Bay Journal
Black communities in Norfolk see major climate overhaul
Graige Johnson is sick of the flooding in his community a few blocks east of downtown Norfolk. A burst of rainfall turns low spots into ponds and some roads into canals. Even without a raindrop in sight, the water can still collect. A few times a year during abnormally high tides, the Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River backs up into the storm drains, causing water to bubble up into the streets.
WAVY News 10
Shooting investigation on Nickerson Blvd. and Glascow Way in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in connection with a shooting that happened early this morning. On Nickerson Boulevard and Glascow Way around 2:01 a.m., police received a call about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.
Portsmouth’s casino may see competitive edge with smoking, expert says
"It does allow a competitive advantage for some properties to still have that as an amenity for their guests, and we're seeing that all over the country."
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
Altercation at Starmount Pkwy 7-Eleven in Chesapeake leads to shooting
A man was sent to a local hospital after an altercation at a 7-Eleven in Chesapeake led to a shooting Sunday evening.
Chesapeake, Virginia, is a large and rapidly growing city located in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods that are attractive to young professionals.
"Sick and disgusted" | Hampton police chief responds to deadly police beating in Memphis
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division Chief Mark Talbot officially weighed in on the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis. Sunday, dozens rallied outside of Hampton City Hall to speak out against the the now-viral videos of a January arrest, in which five Black police officers in Memphis beat Nichols following a traffic stop.
VBPD chief says he's 'outraged,' 'heartbroken' at Tyre Nichols' video release
VBPD Chief Neudigate made a statement Friday night after the release of body cam video showing five Memphis Police Department officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop.
WAVY News 10
Poll shows people don't support smoking in Rivers Casino
A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino.
Hampton man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting on Aberdeen Road
According to Hampton Police, Dwight McKinley was found dead on Aberdeen Road Sunday afternoon after being shot.
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car on Shore Dr. in VB
According to police, the call for the incident came in around 2:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of Shore Dr. Police say the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
