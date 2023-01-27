ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton boys earn season sweep of Highlands in key section matchup

The Highlands boys basketball team scored 23 points in the first half of Friday’s clash with Hampton, a matchup of the top two teams in Section 1-4A. The Golden Rams usually have a higher point total after 16 minutes of play, but their defense was strong as they held the equally potent Talbots to just 17 points at the break.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Jeremy won't make it

Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Three-quarter court basket from Princess Anne’s...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Not just blowing smoke: Risks highlighted by exposure in casinos

Doctors from Sentara and Bon Secours, along with a longtime casino worker, highlight the risks of breathing second-hand smoke at casinos. Not just blowing smoke: Risks highlighted by exposure …. Doctors from Sentara and Bon Secours, along with a longtime casino worker, highlight the risks of breathing second-hand smoke at...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Juvenile shot on Rip Rap Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries early this morning. At 3:31 a.m. police got a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Rip Rap Road. When officers arrived at the location they found a juvenile...
HAMPTON, VA
Bay Journal

Black communities in Norfolk see major climate overhaul

Graige Johnson is sick of the flooding in his community a few blocks east of downtown Norfolk. A burst of rainfall turns low spots into ponds and some roads into canals. Even without a raindrop in sight, the water can still collect. A few times a year during abnormally high tides, the Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River backs up into the storm drains, causing water to bubble up into the streets.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Shooting investigation on Nickerson Blvd. and Glascow Way in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in connection with a shooting that happened early this morning. On Nickerson Boulevard and Glascow Way around 2:01 a.m., police received a call about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

"Sick and disgusted" | Hampton police chief responds to deadly police beating in Memphis

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division Chief Mark Talbot officially weighed in on the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis. Sunday, dozens rallied outside of Hampton City Hall to speak out against the the now-viral videos of a January arrest, in which five Black police officers in Memphis beat Nichols following a traffic stop.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Poll shows people don't support smoking in Rivers Casino

A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Poll shows people don’t support smoking in Rivers …. A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Three attempts to restrict abortion turned aside …. A Democrat-led...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy