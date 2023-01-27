Donald Trump says he would build an “impenetrable dome” to protect the US from nuclear missile attacks as he also claimed he could end the Russian invasion of Ukraine “within 24 hours.”The one-term president released a video saying that foreign powers were now openly “using the nuclear word all the time” because “they have no respect for our leadership.”And Mr Trump added that “it is a word you are never allowed to use” and insisted it had never been said when he was in the White House.And the former president told his followers in the Friday video about the...

5 DAYS AGO