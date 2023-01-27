Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
'It's the Oscars for the chef world': Two local chefs receive prestigious nominations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Not one, but two Charleston chefs are honored as semifinalists for the James Beard Award for Best Chef of the Southeast. Chefs Paul Smith, of 1010 Bridge, and Ramin Mirzakhani, of Laury’s Restaurant, learned about their nomination this week. "It's the Oscars of the...
Tamarack Marketplace Prepares to Welcome Travelers as Beckley Travel Plaza Remodel Begins
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tamarack Marketplace is prepared to welcome an influx of travelers when the Beckley Travel Plaza closes on February 1st by expanding offerings the traveler has come accustomed to when making a stop for restrooms, food and more. “This is going to be an incredible time...
WOWK
Experts say, these are the dirtiest spots in your home
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Germs can hide in the some of the most unexpected places, and according to a new study, the spots in your kitchen you’d never think to clean, are likely covered in icky bacteria. We spoke with the Executive Director of the Global Biorisk Advisory...
woay.com
February: Winter Freeze and Spring Thaw Ahead
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Based on significant viewer inquiries about the outlook for February, we have sifted through the data to put together our thoughts. The entire winter, except for Christmas, has been dominated by a La Nina pattern. This is the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that leads to an enhanced Pacific jet stream. The La Nina pattern typically brings storm systems across the U.S. that track through the Ohio Valley or Midwest.
wchstv.com
Two Charleston chefs named semifinalists in prestigious food industry awards
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Charleston chefs were among the nominees in a list of highly-coveted food industry awards announced this week. Chefs Paul Smith, of 1010 Bridge, and Ramin Mirzakhani, of Laury’s Restaurant, were nominated for James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Southeast, according to a news release from the James Beard Foundation.
Over 3,500 middle school students attend GEAR UP Southern West Virginia kickoff event
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Over 3,500 sixth and seventh graders gathered in the Beckley Convention Center to learn about a unique educational opportunity. Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, also known as GEAR UP Southern West Virginia, held its kickoff event today. Students from Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming County joined in […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
West Virginia city among Forbes top travel locations
A city in West Virginia has made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
Regal Apartments residents heartbroken after their home destroyed before their eyes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thirty-five families are heartbroken as their new reality sets in following an apartment complex fire on Wednesday, Jan. 25. “I just want to break out and cry but it’s just tears me a part, all of these homes, people that lost everything,” said Martin Peterson, a resident at the Regal Apartment […]
New bridge open in Madison, West Virginia
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Madison, West Virginia, residents can finally travel on a new bridge they have been waiting to access. Madison Volunteer Fire Department says the new bridge near Old River Road opened on Saturday. The traffic lights at Benjamin Price Bridge will be removed soon, according to Madison VFD. Officials ask drivers […]
Speeding a concern in Ohio neighborhood where car crashed into home
UPDATE (6 p.m., Jan. 29, 2023): Ohio Highway Patrol confirmed 22-year-old Brendon Rood was driving the car that slammed into the side of a home in Proctorville, Ohio, Saturday morning. Officials also said there was a 21-year-old female in the car with him. Both people were transported from the scene with minor injuries. Since then, […]
Man barricades inside bathroom after woman woke up mad, started scratching and biting him
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after she woke up in a bad mood and started scratching and biting a man, resulting in him barricading himself inside a bathroom. Fayette County deputies say they responded to Boomer after a man called 911 saying he was...
LISTEN: 911 call from witness who saw smoke from Regal Apartments in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials have released a 911 call from a witness who saw the smoke coming from the Regal Apartments building in downtown Charleston on Wednesday. The once-thriving apartment building along Kanawha Boulevard is now a pile of rubble, changing the lives of the nearly 100 residents who lived there and lost everything […]
A Closer Look: Rural West Virginia animal shelters tackle post-pandemic challenges
Right now shelters across the country are being inundated with animas needing help. National groups are attributing it to many factors including the high price of pet food and the increase in daily household expenses.
Marshall student found dead on campus
The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues in a campus residence hall.
Officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ death attended college in West Virginia, according to records
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — An officer charged in relation to Tyre Nichols’ death graduated from West Virginia State University (WVSU) in 2013, according to online school records. Desmond A. Mills Jr., 32, majored in criminal justice and law enforcement at WVSU. The school’s Football Roster shows that Mills was No. 78 for the WVSU Yellow […]
Relentless Charleston apartment fire leads to leveling of entire building
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An afternoon blaze spelled the end for a longstanding structure in the Kanawha Blvd area of Charleston on Wednesday. Units with the Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to Kanawha Blvd late Wednesday afternoon in response to a fire call regarding an ongoing situation at Regal Apartments.
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
This West Virginia restaurant is home to breathtaking views
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – From the Cranberry Wilderness to the New River Gorge, West Virginia is home to some of the best views in the world, after all, it’s referred to as Almost Heaven. Located atop the New River Gorge in the small town of Ansted sits Hawks...
3 of 4 suspects connected to November 2022 Huntington, West Virginia, murder arrested
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Three out of four suspects allegedly connected to a November 2022 shooting that left one man dead in Huntington, West Virginia, were arrested on Friday. According to the Huntington Police Department, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington, died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in […]
